Reminders for Driving This Labor Day Weekend

As you get ready to travel for Labor Day weekend, Michigan State Police has some reminders.

They say in August there were only two deadly car crashes in northern Michigan. The same time last year, there were 14 deadly crashes. That’s an 85% decrease.

State police say the decline is due to an increase in patrols in high-traffic areas, and you can help keep the number down by driving safely.

“Slow down and don’t hurry up and get somewhere,” Trooper Michael Burt, from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, said. “Everyone is trying to get to the same place and follow the pace and stay under the speed limit.”

State police say there was also a decrease in injuries due to car crashes.

Last month, there were 144 and the same time last year there were 209.