ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Reminders for Driving This Labor Day Weekend

By Meredith St. Henry
9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hAbgX_0hejX8m700

As you get ready to travel for Labor Day weekend, Michigan State Police has some reminders.

They say in August there were only two deadly car crashes in northern Michigan. The same time last year, there were 14 deadly crashes. That’s an 85% decrease.

State police say the decline is due to an increase in patrols in high-traffic areas, and you can help keep the number down by driving safely.

“Slow down and don’t hurry up and get somewhere,” Trooper Michael Burt, from the Michigan State Police Cadillac Post, said. “Everyone is trying to get to the same place and follow the pace and stay under the speed limit.”

State police say there was also a decrease in injuries due to car crashes.

Last month, there were 144 and the same time last year there were 209.

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Manton Celebrates Harvest Festival Over Labor Day Weekend

The Manton area Harvest Festival kicked off last Friday, bringing in people all across northern Michigan. The festival has been a tradition since 1924. It has everything for the family, including live entertainment, carnival rides and lumberjack competitions such as axe throwing, as well as chainsaw and hacksaw competitions. The...
MANTON, MI
9&10 News

Newly-Christened Freighter Passes Through Sault Ste. Marie

The largest privately-held US-flagged fleet on the Great Lakes, Interlake Steamship Company, has added one more freighter to its fleet. Dozens of boat aficionados gathered at Rotary Park in Sault Ste. Marie Monday morning to watch the Mark W. Barker pass its fleet mate, the James R. Barker, on its way to Superior, Wis., with a load of road salt.
SAULT STE. MARIE, MI
9&10 News

A Look at the 2022 Mackinac Bridge Walk

It’s that time of the year again, the annual Mackinac Bridge Walk is back for 2022. Chief political reporter Eric Lloyd is there to talk to the various walkers, including Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist who is leading the walk this year.
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

Gas Prices Drop for Labor Day, Still Up From Last Year

Labor Day is here and marks the unofficial end of the summer travel season. While gas prices are still up compared to Labor Day 2021, the cost has been slowly dropping since June. That national average is at $3.78 per gallon, with Michigan sitting at $3.82. The temporary shutdown of...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Cadillac, MI
Local
Michigan Traffic
9&10 News

Amazing Northern Michigan Homes: West Bay Shore Drive

Privately perched on a hill overlooking West Grand Traverse Bay is a stunning home with a wonderful layout and some great features. Andrea Ludema and chief photojournalist Jeremy Erickson take us there for this week’s Amazing Northern Michigan Homes. It’s a landmark along Bay Shore Drive – the home...
REAL ESTATE
9&10 News

DNR: Avian Flu Not a Concern for Waterfowl Hunting Season

Thursday was the first day of waterfowl hunting for some species, and the DNR is assuring hunters that they believe avian flu will not affect as many waterfowl. They say there have been many cases of the virus across Michigan, but they don’t believe the avian flu will cause a dramatic decline in waterfowl populations.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Day Weekend#Michigan State Police#Driving#Traffic Accident
9&10 News

Defense Attorney Says Inaccurate THC Blood Tests Could Go Back Decades

A Michigan defense attorney is raising serious concerns following a decision by Michigan State Police to halt THC blood tests. State Police said earlier this week that about 3,250 tests dating all the way back to March 2019 could be wrong. However, defense attorney at Cannabis Counsel Law Firm, Thomas Lavine, says it could go back even further than that.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
9&10 News

Michigan Court is Urged to Put Voting Measure on Ballot

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Supporters of an effort to expand voting opportunities asked the Michigan Supreme Court to intervene Thursday and place the proposed constitutional amendment on the fall ballot. “The challengers have made frivolous arguments to block this proposal,” said Khalilah Spencer of the group Promote the Vote...
MICHIGAN STATE
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy