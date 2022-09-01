Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes left with Lewis’ purple or burgundy 2001 Kia Optima with a faded or rusted hood. The tag on the car is HNY6135.

Anyone with information about the car or the carjackers can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.

