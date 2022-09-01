ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Man shot during armed carjacking at Jackson car wash

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pHILx_0hejX60f00

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot during an armed carjacking in Jackson on Thursday, September 1.

Jackson man pleads guilty to 2021 armed carjacking

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said Dushawn Lewis was shot while he was robbed of his car at the car wash near Capital and Prentiss streets. Two men dressed in black clothes left with Lewis’ purple or burgundy 2001 Kia Optima with a faded or rusted hood. The tag on the car is HNY6135.

Anyone with information about the car or the carjackers can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1278 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 5

Willie Jones
4d ago

my nephew wouldn't let me go there by myself and now I thank him...Soooo Much.. Sad,Sad Jackson,Ms

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLBT

Suspects wanted for stealing several firearms from pawn shop in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Police Department is searching for several suspects involved in the robbery of a local business. JPD released a video on Twitter showing three suspects jumping over a counter at a pawn shop in Jackson, wearing dark-colored hoodies with masks covering most of their faces.
JACKSON, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Man shot after declining weed

Police are seeking a suspect in a Northside shooting Friday night that sent the victim to a Jackson hospital. A male victim, 33, was on foot at about 11 p.m. when a man in a white pickup pulled up beside him at 14th Avenue, near 21st Street North, and asked if he wanted to smoke weed. When the victim said no, the suspect shot him and drove away, city public information officer Joe Dillon told The Dispatch.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Man wanted after shooting at Vicksburg Texaco

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Vicksburg following a shooting at BG Jr. Texaco on Friday, September 2. Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. on Clay near Barryman. Investigators said Eric Deshawn Jackson Jr., 23, has been involved in ongoing dispute with someone. Words were […]
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Shots fired on Klein Street during altercation

One person was injured in an altercation that involved shots fired in the 500 block of Klein Street Saturday morning as another person fled the scene. Just after 9:30 a.m., Vicksburg police responded to the 500 block of Klein Street where they found a 20-year-old male suffering a non-life-threatening laceration to his head. Initial radio traffic indicated he was hit with an axe but Troy Kimble with the VPD identified the object as a “tool.”
VICKSBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prentiss, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Jackson, MS
Crime & Safety
WJTV 12

Police: Woman says she was using drugs for rituals

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman was arrested after she allegedly told Yazoo City police that she was using drugs for ritual purposes. The Yazoo Herald reported an officer noticed Claudia Morris, 35, coming out of an abandoned building on Highway 3. When he approached her, the officer said she appeared to be intoxicated. […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Brutal Rankin County robbery victim dies

Last night, Vicksburg police apprehended a suspect wanted in Rankin County for robbery and assault. We recently learned that the victim, 72-year-old Grady Allen, did not survive the attack. The robbery. Ricky Morris knew Allen and believed that he carried large amounts of money. According to a law enforcement source...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Three ejected from vehicle in crash on 61S

Three individuals were ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash on Highway 61 South near Jeff Davis Road, initial reports indicate. All three suffered injuries and were transported to a hospital for treatment. At least one was air lifted to UMMC with traumatic injuries including “an obviously broken femur,” according to radio traffic.
VICKSBURG, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Carjackers#Violent Crime#Capital#Nexstar Media Inc
WJTV 12

Three Jackson water supersites to close

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) will transition three water distribution sites as water pressure improves at the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant. The three school locations will close Monday, September 5, at 6:30 p.m., in anticipation of students returning to the classroom on Tuesday. “As water pressure drastically improves at […]
JACKSON, MS
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Suspect in fatal Jackson shooting arrested in Mississippi

JACKSON, MI -- A man wanted in connection to a fatal Jackson shooting was arrested in another city named Jackson -- more than 900 miles away. Leandrew Martin, 44, was arrested Friday morning in Jackson, Mississippi, the Jackson Police Department announced in a news release. Martin is currently being held in Mississippi, pending extradition back to Michigan, police said.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Sheriff Pace provides update on Friday’s pursuit

A reckless driver is facing felony charges after attempting to elude police. Terry Porter of Yazoo County was arrested Friday after failing to yield to a traffic stop and instead fleeing from officers at a high rate of speed with a toddler in the vehicle. “We did not know when...
YAZOO COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDAM-TV

LIST: Water donation locations in the Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Organizations across the Pine Belt are coming together to help collect water for those still struggling in Jackson. Below is a list of places you can make donations to:. Petal Healing Garden - To donate water, visit the organization’s Facebook page or call 601-408-3856.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Two people shot, rushed to hospital after shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two people were rushed to a hospital Thursday night after being shot in Jackson. The shooting occurred on Carolyn Avenue just off Clinton Boulevard. Jackson police say the two men were shot while they were sitting in a vehicle. Investigators believe they were arguing with someone else over money before being shot.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Most Jackson neighbors experiencing normal water pressure

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility held steady overnight and into Monday morning. All tanks maintained storage levels overnight. They said the total plant output is currently meeting the goal of 87 PSI. However, there are additional challenges as repairs and adjustments are made at the plant. According […]
JACKSON, MS
Jeffery Mac

Police Say He Killed Himself, His Parents Don't Buy It

Andre Jones(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) This story centers are 18 year old Andre Jones of Jackson, Mississippi. The young high school graduate was looking forward to starting college in the Fall of 1992. Andre’s mother — Esther — was the president of the Jackson branch of the NAACP. His stepfather (Charles) was a Nation of Islam minister. Andre also had a girlfriend named Tanisha Love. On the night of August 22nd, 1992, Andre and Tanisha were driving together. At around 1 am, they had to stop at a routine sobriety checkpoint in Brandon, Mississippi. At 1:30 am, Andre’s parents received a call from Tanisha.
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Authorities: water pressure should be restored to all Jackson residents

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson says water pressure should be restored to all residents, and most are now experiencing normal pressure. According to a press release, the total output at the O.B. Curtis Water Plant has increased to 90 psi, exceeding the city’s goal of 87 psi or better.
JACKSON, MS
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police Reports: Two arrests made on Monday, swimming suspects, and stolen guns

The Vicksburg Police Department made two arrests on Monday, one for aggravated assault and burglary of a dwelling, the other for receiving stolen property. Between Thursday and Saturday, the Department also received a report of a possible burglary of a home in which it appears the suspects went for a swim in the backyard pool. Multiple reports of handguns stolen from unlocked vehicles were also taken.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

37K+
Followers
19K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy