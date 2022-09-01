ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10TV

Wolf secured after breaching its enclosure at Cleveland zoo

CLEVELAND — A wolf was on the loose at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after it escaped its enclosure Monday morning. The entire zoo was on lockdown while zookeepers tried to wrangle the Mexican gray wolf, securing it approximately 15 minutes later. Visitors were ushered into buildings around the property...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
Government
Outsider.com

Wolf Escapes Zoo Habitat in Cleveland, Leading to Lockdown

“Happening now at the Cleveland Zoo, the wolves have escaped their habitat, and the zoo is on lockdown down mode.”. This is the initial tweet sent out by Fox 8 News of Cleveland reporter Tino Bovenzi at 10:08 AM Monday morning. According to his immediate intel, “guests are being shuttled into buildings for safety,” he continued. “Staff employees are trying to locate the wolves for capture.”
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Navy Blue Angels#Aircraft
cleveland19.com

Wolf re-captured after escape from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo habitat

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One wolf escaped from their exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo early Monday. The animal was quickly captured by staff members after briefly breaching its habitat, said Director of Communications Jacqueline Gering. No guests or employees were injured and the incident remains under investigation, added Gering.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Heights creating lead-safe legislation

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights city officials are holding a public hearing on Sept. 12 to discuss lead-safe legislation. If approved, this would help prevent lead poisoning. City officials said the new legislation would require all residential rental units constructed before Jan. 1, 1978 to be certified as...
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
cleveland19.com

2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
News Break
Politics
cleveland19.com

Bat problem on College of Wooster campus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
WOOSTER, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street are upset after drivers continue to speed down their street and disregard stop signs. “He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer. Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary. The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018. He...
Isla Chiu

This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious Crepes

The Tuscan crepe (and the drink lid I forgot to move before taking the photo)Photo by the author. This weekend, I saw Jaws for the first time at the movie theater. Yes, you read that right. It's taken me 27 years to finally watch Jaws. Feel free to call me uncultured. And in case you're wondering, I enjoyed it and can see why it's a classic.
WESTLAKE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy