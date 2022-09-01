Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Cleveland National Air Show goes on despite rain and late grounding of the Blue Angels
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland National Air Show forged on Sunday, even as light rain and heavy clouds over Burke Lakefront Airport threatened the start of the second of three flying days over the Labor Day weekend and the U.S. Navy Blue Angels were forced to cancel their performance because of unsafe flying conditions.
Cleveland National Air Show highlighting history with Tuskegee Airmen aircraft
The Cleveland National Air Show is debuting a T-6G trainer aircraft, used during World War II to train some of the famed Tuskegee Airmen.
Wolf secured after breaching its enclosure at Cleveland zoo
CLEVELAND — A wolf was on the loose at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo after it escaped its enclosure Monday morning. The entire zoo was on lockdown while zookeepers tried to wrangle the Mexican gray wolf, securing it approximately 15 minutes later. Visitors were ushered into buildings around the property...
Bleak Ohio restaurant sales figures released as Cleveland operators navigate industry’s ‘razor’s edge’
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Caring for restaurant employees is a critical salve for an industry that is under siege in a variety of ways, local operators said in the wake of surveys that show declining sales. More than half of Ohio’s restaurant operators showed a drop in sales this year,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Labor Day Weekend 2022: The Northeast Ohio events you need to know about
The unofficial final weekend of summer is here.
Wolf Escapes Zoo Habitat in Cleveland, Leading to Lockdown
“Happening now at the Cleveland Zoo, the wolves have escaped their habitat, and the zoo is on lockdown down mode.”. This is the initial tweet sent out by Fox 8 News of Cleveland reporter Tino Bovenzi at 10:08 AM Monday morning. According to his immediate intel, “guests are being shuttled into buildings for safety,” he continued. “Staff employees are trying to locate the wolves for capture.”
Northeast Ohio city boasts cheapest rent in the nation
As we hit the first of the month, and it's time to pay the rent, there is good news and bad news to report.
Video: Man crawls through luggage carousel at Hopkins Airport
Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a man crawling in where luggage comes out at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cleveland19.com
Wolf re-captured after escape from Cleveland Metroparks Zoo habitat
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One wolf escaped from their exhibit at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo early Monday. The animal was quickly captured by staff members after briefly breaching its habitat, said Director of Communications Jacqueline Gering. No guests or employees were injured and the incident remains under investigation, added Gering.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Heights creating lead-safe legislation
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Heights city officials are holding a public hearing on Sept. 12 to discuss lead-safe legislation. If approved, this would help prevent lead poisoning. City officials said the new legislation would require all residential rental units constructed before Jan. 1, 1978 to be certified as...
cleveland19.com
Woman’s grandmother still does not have headstone despite it being paid off
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Carla Washington said CMC Monuments still hasn’t given her the headstone for her grandmother’s gravesite despite paying more than $1,400. Her grandmother, who died in 2016, still has an unmarked grave because of this. “This means a lot for me to do this for...
cleveland19.com
2 men shot in Cleveland’s Hough neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were shot near East 71 Street and Hough Avenue Monday night. Police and EMS were called to the scene around 730pm. CMSD’s Martin Luther King Jr. High School sits near the corner where the shooting occurred. Both men approximately the age of 25...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Meet the Bay Village native whose new job is to grow Cleveland’s population
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Sara Greicius left Cleveland in 2011 for college, then moved to New York City after graduation. Now she’s back in Northeast Ohio and working to convince others to follow her lead.
Country music star Chase Rice performs surprise concert at his Welcome to the Farm Bar in Cleveland's Flats
CLEVELAND — Many flocked to Cleveland's Flats last night to watch the highly anticipated Ohio State vs. Notre Dame football game. Those watching the game at Welcome to the Farm received quite a surprise. Country music star Chase Rice took the stage in Cleveland for a surprise performance at...
FOX 8 anchor Elizabeth Noreika has a big announcement!
The FOX 8 family is soon growing by one.
cleveland19.com
Bat problem on College of Wooster campus
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The College of Wooster has some unwanted guests on campus. At least 11 students have come into contact with bats inside the older resident halls since the start of the semester, according to school officials. Some students have even been bitten. “I guess I didn’t think...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland neighbors beg city for action after numerous car accidents
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nora Rodriguez and her neighbors on West 81st Street are upset after drivers continue to speed down their street and disregard stop signs. “He couldn’t control the car and lost control, " said Rodriguez " He ran into that guard rail knocked out the fence and the gate.”
cleveland19.com
Cleveland police officer dies at 38: ‘Loved by many and will be missed by all’
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police announced Saturday they are mourning the death of a 38-year-old officer. Officer Clayton Ellenberger, a husband and father, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Aug. 31, according to his obituary. The department said Ellenberger joined Cleveland Police Fourth District in 2018. He...
4 Places To Get Italian Beef Sandwiches in the Cleveland Area
Has the show The Bear been making you crave an Italian beef sandwich?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland, which all serve tasty Italian beef sandwiches.
This Place in Westlake, Ohio Serves Delicious Crepes
The Tuscan crepe (and the drink lid I forgot to move before taking the photo)Photo by the author. This weekend, I saw Jaws for the first time at the movie theater. Yes, you read that right. It's taken me 27 years to finally watch Jaws. Feel free to call me uncultured. And in case you're wondering, I enjoyed it and can see why it's a classic.
Comments / 0