Montgomery, AL

Seth Johnson Elementary goes on lockdown after nearby shooting

By Jemma Stephenson, Montgomery Advertiser
 4 days ago

Seth Johnson Elementary School went on lockdown twice Thursday after separate reports of shots fired near the school. One of those shootings left a man dead and another injured. Neither incident involved the school.

The first lockdown came as police responded to an 8:40 a.m. call in the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road, where they found Antoine Hartwell, 42, of Montgomery, dead of a gunshot wound. First responders transported another male with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to a local hospital at that time, according to a Montgomery Police Department news release.

The lockdown at Seth Johnson lasted until mid-afternoon, said Jade Jones, Montgomery Public Schools spokesperson. It was locked down again around 3 p.m., when police again responded to the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road for reports of gunfire.

Montgomery Police Corp. Ernestina McGriff said Adareis Robinson, 33, of Montgomery has been charged with capital murder in Hartwell’s death. Robinson was placed in the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Lockdown was lifted and students dismissed at around 3:30 p.m., Montgomery Public Schools spokesman Scott Johnson said, noting that the shooting had "nothing to do with the school" but that school officials work closely with law enforcement to keep students and staff safe.

Parents were notified of the lockdowns with a letter sent home with students, Johnson said. The school periodically conducts drills, so the students would have been familiar with lockdown instructions.

McGriff said neither students nor school employees were at risk.

Police released no additional information in either incident.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Seth Johnson Elementary goes on lockdown after nearby shooting

