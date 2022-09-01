ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 4

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania Department of Health offering medication to protect against radioactive iodine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering special medication for Pennsylvanians living near four active nuclear plants in case of future emergencies.That includes the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.The potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed by health leaders or the governor -- and is not a replacement for evacuation.The tablets help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine. People who live within 10 miles of the plant can pick up the tablets at Beaver Valley Mall on September 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Hampshire State
Q97.9

Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire

It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
TRAVEL
Q97.9

These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals

Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
CBS Philly

Wolf starts process to pardon lower level marijuana convictions

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned beginning Thursday in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The so-called "one-time, large-scale pardon effort" will allow anyone who has been convicted of possession of marijuana or small amount of personal use to apply. There is no limit for the age of conviction. The application is free, and entirely online. Officials estimate that thousands of Pennsylvanians are eligible due to convictions over the past several decades. "It's a good example...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Drugs#Heroin#Politics Courts#Politics State#Linus Business#Jnj Johnson Johnson#Americans
FOXBusiness

California power grid operator says demand approaching record levels

California is facing worsening power grid challenges on Monday and Tuesday. According to the California Independent System Operator (ISO), demand for power is approaching record levels. The grid operator called for even greater reductions in electricity use, with historic heat bearing down on the Golden State over the next several...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WUSA9

'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law

FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
VIRGINIA STATE
New Jersey 101.5

How we can help wild animals during the drought in NJ

Nearly all of New Jersey is in some stage of drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. The very northern and southern counties, including all of Cape May, are now considered to be in a severe drought. The severe drought area has also expanded to include all of Middlesex, Union, and Somerset counties.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
News Break
Politics
sevendaysvt

With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn

When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
VERMONT STATE
WNYT

3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday

The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
TROY, NY
CBS San Francisco

California lawmakers approve protections for workers using recreational cannabis

SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.State lawmakers on Tuesday passed Assembly Bill 2188 (AB2188), a that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy