FOXBusiness
California Gov. Newsom signs landmark fast-food workers bill, despite concerns it will drive up costs
California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a landmark bill that expands power and protections for fast-food workers despite opposition from restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumer costs. The landmark law, AB 257, creates a 10-member Fast Food Council with equal numbers of workers' delegates and employers'...
FOXBusiness
West Virginia coal miners help tourists push their dead electric car
An electric vehicle broke down in West Virginia on Friday, but a group of coal miners were quick to help out. The EV broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County as the driver was headed to Davis for a weekend getaway. Photographs shared on Facebook by Tucker County Republican...
Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire
The vast majority of dogs have recovered from the disease, although it has been fatal in rare instances and its overall mortality rate remains unknown. Read the story on VTDigger here: Upper Valley vet warns about respiratory illness circulating among dogs in New Hampshire.
Pennsylvania Department of Health offering medication to protect against radioactive iodine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pennsylvania Department of Health is offering special medication for Pennsylvanians living near four active nuclear plants in case of future emergencies.That includes the Beaver Valley Power Station in Shippingport.The potassium iodide should only be taken when instructed by health leaders or the governor -- and is not a replacement for evacuation.The tablets help protect the thyroid gland against radioactive iodine. People who live within 10 miles of the plant can pick up the tablets at Beaver Valley Mall on September 15 from 2 PM to 7 PM.
Here Are 13 Things That You Can Only Do in New Hampshire
It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times, their observations are obvious, like the fact that we have absolutely frigid winters that no human being deserves to endure for as long as we do. Other times, these observations are more specific, like the fact that we don't legally have to wear seatbelts.
These Are 10 of the Best Towns in New Hampshire, According to Locals
Oh boy did people have thoughts about this one, and understandably so. We recently went on Facebook to ask what you think the best town in the Granite State is. Over 200 comments poured in from locals eager to vouch for their beloved town, city, and community. After all, there are some nice places to live in here in New Hampshire, and we truly are lucky to live where we do.
Wolf starts process to pardon lower level marijuana convictions
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvanians with minor, nonviolent marijuana criminal convictions could be pardoned beginning Thursday in a period until the end of the month under a joint effort from Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The so-called "one-time, large-scale pardon effort" will allow anyone who has been convicted of possession of marijuana or small amount of personal use to apply. There is no limit for the age of conviction. The application is free, and entirely online. Officials estimate that thousands of Pennsylvanians are eligible due to convictions over the past several decades. "It's a good example...
15 Hilarious Street Name Signs in New Hampshire to Make You Do a Double-Take
Ever drive by a street sign and go "wow, I need that"?. No, I am not talking about stealing street signs. I am talking about the hilarious street names that you pass by and laugh out loud. I was always so jealous of the people who grew up on these...
FOXBusiness
California power grid operator says demand approaching record levels
California is facing worsening power grid challenges on Monday and Tuesday. According to the California Independent System Operator (ISO), demand for power is approaching record levels. The grid operator called for even greater reductions in electricity use, with historic heat bearing down on the Golden State over the next several...
FOXBusiness
California residents asked to conserve again amid record heat days after state bans gas cars
California residents have been asked to conserve electricity for another day as a heat wave sweeps the West. The state's energy grid operator issued another statewide Flex Alert, calling for conservation from 4 to 9 p.m. PT due to "increasing high heat, tightening energy supplies and more potential strain on the grid."
'We're not going to reverse this policy' | Youngkin administration faces pushback from Virginia lawmakers determined to keep vehicle emissions law
FAIRFAX, Va. — Democrats in Virginia are sending a strong message to Gov. Glenn Younkin who wants to reverse a law that follows strict emissions standards in California. Virginia is set to adopt new regulations recently passed by the California Air Resources Board that would phase out new gas-powered vehicle sales by 2035 to achieve zero emissions, creating a new path for more electrical vehicles.
How we can help wild animals during the drought in NJ
Nearly all of New Jersey is in some stage of drought, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor. The very northern and southern counties, including all of Cape May, are now considered to be in a severe drought. The severe drought area has also expanded to include all of Middlesex, Union, and Somerset counties.
Warning: These Restaurant Orders Named ‘Unhealthiest’ in New England
Sometimes it's nice to get out to eat rather than staying in and cooking. Going out to eat puts you in a different atmosphere, and allows you not to have any dishes to clean up when you finish eating. The majority of people know that eating out is not always...
The Five Best ‘Hole in the Wall’ Restaurants in All of New Hampshire
I certainly have nothing against big chain restaurants! Often times they have bigger kitchens and are better able to accommodate folks with dietary restrictions, which is really important these days. Just look at the 100 Grill, they basically give each patron an allergy test before you are seated! It's excellent!
Did You Know There’s Only One Outback Steakhouse in New Hampshire?
If you are craving a bloomin' onion, well you may be surprised to find out there are not many Outback Steakhouses in New England. That is right, there are 10 locations in Massachusetts, 6 in Connecticut, and only one in New Hampshire (so if you are in Maine, you will have a bit of a drive since there are none around).
With Housing Tight, New Vermont Teachers Crash at an Inn
When they accepted teaching jobs in central Vermont this summer, David Conover and his wife, Jennifer, lined up a rental that would accommodate their family of five and their Yorkie, Teddy. They left Oregon in July and were rolling through Iowa when they learned that their rental in central Vermont...
WNYT
3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday
The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
Maryland Gov. Hogan pays off crab cake bet after Navy loses to Delaware
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan paid off his debt. The governor bought a round of crab cakes for Delaware Gov. John Carney.
California lawmakers approve protections for workers using recreational cannabis
SACRAMENTO — California could soon become the seventh state to make sure people won't lose their jobs if they smoke marijuana when they are off the clock.State lawmakers on Tuesday passed Assembly Bill 2188 (AB2188), a that would stop companies from punishing workers who fail a certain type of drug test that detects not whether a person is high, but whether the person has used marijuana at all in recent days.These tests, which rely on urine or hair samples, look for a substance that the body makes when it breaks down THC, the main psychoactive compound in marijuana. But that...
Plan, but don’t panic over heating oil prices, officials say
Vermont is relatively insulated from a possible New England fuel shortage. Read the story on VTDigger here: Plan, but don’t panic over heating oil prices, officials say.
Comments / 4