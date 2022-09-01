ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Someone got a tattoo of the Orange Line train fire — see it for yourself

By Susannah Sudborough
 4 days ago

The tattoo is both satirical and a form of protest.

Boston drag performer and Orange Line rider Slim Jym Shorts now has what is perhaps the most delightfully cheeky tattoo of all time.

No Bostonian will likely soon forget the infamous July Orange Line incident when a train caught fire on a bridge over the Mystic River, leading one woman to jump into the water and swim to shore.

But Shorts now has a permanent reminder that will prevent the MBTA from ever living down its most embarrassingly dangerous moment so far — a tattoo of the Orange Line train that caught fire.

NBC10 Boston reported Thursday that Shorts decided to get the tattoo after their friend, a tattoo artist, posted a doodle sketch of it on social media.

“I saw and was like, that’s sick. I love that. That’s iconic. I’m going to get it,” Shorts told the news station.

Shorts told NBC10 the train car has devil horns to represent how “demonic” what’s been happening with the MBTA is.

“It’s been absurd to watch in real time the decline of the MBTA — the accidents, the FTA taking over, the closures, and now the closure of a whole line,” they told the news station.

“So this felt very cathartic to get it to represent what’s been happening.”

Shorts told NBC10 Boston that they see the degradation of MBTA as a justice issue.

“I hope that, if nothing else, this serves as a wake up call to invest in infrastructure,” they told the news station.

But despite how dilapidated and dangerous the T may be at the moment, Shorts told NBC10 Boston that they still defend it to others.

“Public transit is critical. So many of us rely on it,” they told the news station. “It’s beautiful, it’s what makes cities good.”

The artist who inked the tattoo remained anonymous to NBC10 Boston, but provided the statement below:

“My goal is to showcase that the U.S. as a whole and even in wealthy cities have so many issues. This orange line shutdown impacts so many people, while wealth is hoarded to new condos and landlords and billionaires, trains and buses are catching on fire and the forests are burning in the worst drought since the 1800s. If we don’t act drastically, like getting a burning train tattoo, advocating for sustainable energy and transit and shared resources, the problems will amplify.”

