Colorado Springs, CO

Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘OVO’ has many ‘buzzing’ for more!

By Ashley Nanfria
 4 days ago

COLORADO SPRINGS — Cirque Du Soleil is back in Colorado Springs for an out-of-this-world performance that may just have you ‘buzzing’ out more.

Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘OVO’ show is filled with amazing performances and non-stop energy focused around a colorful insect ecosystem. Fun for the entire family of all ages.

The magic and mysticism of Cirque De Soleil’s OVO, which means “egg” in Portuguese, has entertained and thrilled more than 5 million people worldwide since the show premiered in 2009.

From trampolinists to gymnasts and contortionists there is plenty to see with each amazing act.

The show features 100 performers from 25 countries. Each costume is hand-made with extreme detail into every insect to make them look as real as possible.

Senior publicist at Cirque du Soleil, Janie Mallet said she wants guests to the show to feel a sense of escape from the real world.

“We want them to really just be inspired and be mesmerized and create memories with the family. It’s a two hour where nobody has to worry about anything. Just be with the with us and come on this journey in the ecosystem of OVO and on this trip with the bugs, the OVO bugs,” Mallet said.

Cirque Du Soleil’s ‘OVO’ will be at the Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 4.

To learn more about the show or to buy your tickets visit Cirque Du Soleil’s website .

