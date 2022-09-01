ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

On The Money — How borrowers can prepare for forgiveness

By Sylvan Lane
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I84Xb_0hejV0DF00
FILE – New graduates walk into the High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers University graduation ceremony in Piscataway Township, N.J., on May 13, 2018. President Joe Biden’s student loan cancellation offers a life-changing financial break for millions of Americans. But for future students heading to college under the same conditions that created today’s debt, critics say it offers little help. Chief among the causes of today’s rising student debt is the cost of college. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The Biden administration is expected to release applications for broad-based student loan forgiveness in the coming weeks — but that doesn’t mean there aren’t steps borrowers can take now for preparation. We’ll also look at the recent housing forecast out of Goldman Sachs, the pressure building around Amazon’s worker safety “crisis,” and more.

But first, see why some off-duty pilots are picketing at airports nationwide ahead of the busy Labor Day travel weekend.

Welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. For The Hill, we’re Sylvan Lane and Aris Folley. Someone forward you this newsletter? Subscribe here.

What borrowers can do waiting for loan forgiveness

In a matter of weeks, the Biden administration is set to unveil applications for student borrowers to register for up to $20,000 in loan forgiveness.

Applications are expected to drop by early October, and borrowers will have a short window to apply if they want to see relief take effect before the end of the year. Here are a few key steps student borrowers can take now to prepare for the application process:

  • Log into your student aid account: One of the first things experts have urged borrowers to do in the coming weeks is log into their account at StudentAid.gov. There, borrowers will be able to view a breakdown of their federal loan and grant information as well as track and manage their federal loans.
  • Find out which loans you have: President Biden’s forgiveness plan likely won’t relieve private loan debt, experts say, though there are questions about whether borrowers with certain loans issued by private lenders will be able to see relief. In particular, experts are awaiting more information on how the department will handle Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans.
  • Check your income eligibility: Eligibility for the relief extends to borrowers with incomes of less than $125,000 for individuals and $250,000 for married couples and heads of households. Experts say the amount will be based on income earned in 2020 and 2021, so borrowers may need to have that information available.

LEADING THE DAY

Goldman Sachs releases forecast on housing downturn: ‘Further to fall’

Goldman Sachs says home sales have taken a larger dip than previously reported, a trend experts say could continue further into the year.

Researchers said in the new report that new and existing home sales saw a nearly

30 percent drop from the peak seen in October 2020 amid higher mortgage rates and a reversal in what was described as several “pandemic-related preference shifts.”

  • During the pandemic, the nation saw a boom in household formation and demand for second homes, researchers noted. But they added that multiple areas that once saw “outsized increases in home sales and building permits in 2020 and 2021” are currently seeing disproportionate declines.
  • Researchers say home sales could fall even further in the months ahead due to multiple factors, including what they listed as a “sustained reduction in affordability, waning pandemic tailwind, and recent decline in purchasing intentions.”
  • A model included in the report forecasts a potentially sharp slowdown for home price growth in the coming quarters and for “home prices to be flat” next year, as what researchers described as a current imbalance between supply and demand levels out more.

Aris has more on this here.

WORKER SAFETY

Groups call for Amazon CEO to testify on warehouse worker safety ‘crisis’

More than 30 worker and civil society groups are demanding Amazon CEO Andy Jassy testify in a congressional hearing on the company’s worker safety “crisis.”

In a letter sent to Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.), House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and top lawmakers on two congressional labor committees on Thursday, the coalition urged the lawmakers to hold a congressional hearing on “the dangerous labor practices” the groups said have caused a number of deaths and injuries at Amazon warehouse facilities and to call Jassy and others “responsible” for those conditions to testify.

  • The letter noted that three Amazon workers at a New Jersey warehouse facility died last month within a three-week span and about 34,000 serious injuries were reported at company facilities last year.
  • The groups also cited a report from the Strategic Organizing Center that found on-site injuries at the company’s facilities around the country increased by
  • 20 percent from 2020 to 2021 and another report from nonprofit organization Make the Road NJ that noted injuries at Amazon fulfillment centers in New Jersey increased by 54 percent in that time.

The Hill’s Olafimihan Oshin has more info here.

COMING HOME

Bank of America announces measures to boost Black, Hispanic homeownership

Bank of America has announced a new effort aimed at bolstering homeownership opportunities in Black and Latino communities, with plans to offer zero down payment and zero closing cost mortgage options in certain neighborhoods.

The bank said the new options, announced this week, will be offered in Black and Latino neighborhoods in Charlotte, Dallas, Detroit, Los Angeles and Miami, as well as other markets.

  • Bank of America says its effort, dubbed the Community Affordable Loan Solution, is targeted at helping “eligible individuals and families obtain an affordable loan to purchase a home.”
  • As part of the new rollout, the bank said the program will use “credit guidelines based on factors such as timely rent, utility bill, phone and auto insurance payments,” and will not require “mortgage insurance or minimum credit score.”

Aris has the deets here.

Good to Know

The social cost of carbon is significantly higher than the federal estimate, according to a study published Thursday in the journal Nature.

Researchers put the financial toll associated with projected future carbon emissions at $185 per ton of carbon pollution added to the atmosphere, more than three times the federal government’s figure of $51.

Here’s what else we have our eye on:

  • A bipartisan data privacy bill faces another roadblock, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) expressing concern Thursday that the proposal could limit state protections.
  • House Republicans on Thursday asked Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to hand over communications between Facebook and the FBI related to the platform’s reduced distribution of a New York Post story on Hunter Biden.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you tomorrow.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

These student loans are not eligible for forgiveness

Millions of federal student loan holders have an opportunity to get relief with President Biden's new forgiveness plan to cancel $10,000 – possibly even more for some low-income borrowers – in student loan debt per borrower. Mr. Biden said he's keeping his "campaign promise" to "give working and middle-class families breathing room" before the federal student loan payment moratorium ends in January 2023. It may not be the $50,000 some Democrats requested, but it still helps a large portion of the 43 million federal student loan borrowers who collectively owe more than $1.7 trillion.While this plan doesn't apply to private student loan borrowers,...
EDUCATION
nationalinterest.org

Student Loan Servicer: Borrowers’ Payments Will Be Auto-Debited on Sept 1

Since taking office, Biden has so far canceled roughly $32 billion of student loan debt for more than 1.5 million borrowers. Some student loan borrowers on Thursday were surprised to find out that they received a notice from the student loan servicer Nelnet that their next payment would be automatically debited beginning in September, according to a CBS News report.
EDUCATION
Business Insider

Meet a doctor with $895,000 in student debt whose balance has surged on an income-based repayment plan: 'It's just wildly out of control now'

Kathleen LaRose has $895,000 in student debt she's yet to pay off under income-driven plans. Interest piled up while she deferred her loans during her doctoral and residency programs. She said she qualified for forgiveness three years ago, but her payoff date isn't until next year. Kathleen LaRose loves being...
JOE BIDEN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hunter Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Forgiveness#Mortgage Insurance#America Says#Borrowers#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Creditlending
The Hill

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

(NEXSTAR) – In 2019, hackers were able to gain access to more than 100 million Capital One customer accounts and credit card applications, compromising the personal information of thousands of people across the U.S. Now, those impacted by the breach have just a few weeks to claim their part of a $190 million settlement reached in a class-action lawsuit.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
Dayana Sabatin

States Sending Out Stimulus Checks This Week

In August, some individuals are going to be receiving rebates of up to $750. Due to inflation continuing to rise across the US, more and more states are giving money back to their residents. They're doing this in the form of supplemental tax refunds as well as stimulus checks.
24/7 Wall St.

America’s Worst Credit Card

The large majority of Americans own a credit card. Many own more than one. The paperwork credit card companies send to owners is long and complex. It is hard to imagine all but a small number of card owners can understand this fine print. Several organizations have selected the worst credit cards. Flaws run for […]
CREDITS & LOANS
The Independent

Six million disabled people to get £150 cost-of-living payment from next month

Around six million disabled people will receive a £150 cost-of-living payment from the end of next month, the Government has said.The one-off payment, announced in May, will be paid automatically to people who receive certain disability benefits from September 20, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) said.The majority of eligible people will receive their payment within a couple of weeks of this date, it added.The payment is intended to help disabled people with the rising cost of living and the higher costs they face, such as for care and mobility needs.We know it’s a worrying time for some people...
U.K.
The Hill

The Hill

682K+
Followers
80K+
Post
505M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy