Letter: Wooster school board's decision on Cornerstone is a violation of trust

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 4 days ago
I trusted the Wooster City Schools Board of Education to work with the community on the future of Cornerstone Elementary.

I feel lied to.

Superintendent Tudor explained in The Daily Record:

"He noted the item wasn't listed on the board agenda because the board had already approved the master plan."

I trusted the board to use the adoption of the master plan only to save their spot in line for state funding, not to end community discussion.

I feel lied to.

What do I do with this violation of trust?

I can voice my grievance.

I can vote against any Wooster school levy.

I can keep doing this until I feel the board respects those that elect it.

Ted Hill, Wooster

