Letter: Wooster school board's decision on Cornerstone is a violation of trust
I trusted the Wooster City Schools Board of Education to work with the community on the future of Cornerstone Elementary.
I feel lied to.
Superintendent Tudor explained in The Daily Record:
"He noted the item wasn't listed on the board agenda because the board had already approved the master plan."
I trusted the board to use the adoption of the master plan only to save their spot in line for state funding, not to end community discussion.
I feel lied to.
What do I do with this violation of trust?
I can voice my grievance.
I can vote against any Wooster school levy.
I can keep doing this until I feel the board respects those that elect it.
Ted Hill, Wooster
