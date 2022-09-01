Read full article on original website
Related
HFD: Car suspended in air, halfway inside Dollar Tree
The Henderson Fire Department responded to the Dollar Tree in the 400 block of south Green Street due to a report of a car hitting the store. When first responders got to the scene they realized the car was halfway inside the building.
14news.com
DCSO: First responders find covered body on pond bank
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road Friday afternoon. According to a press release, first responders found the body on the side of a bank by the pond covered in a blanket.
DCSO investigates dead woman found near pond
The Daviess County Sheriff's Office confirmed that a body was found on Friday evening around 5 p.m. in the 12000 block of Vertrees Road.
Auto theft suspect threatens to push car into river
EVANSVLLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department believe a victim has been in contact with the person who allegedly stole their car. According to a police report, the victim reached out to officers and told them a relative borrowed their car and refused to give it back. The victim says they’re close to the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
EPD: Arrested man claims pickle caused Lloyd crash
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A Georgia man got himself in a real pickle Saturday night after police say he caused an accident on the Lloyd Expressway. The Evansville Police Department says officers were dispatched 2400 E Lloyd Expressway for an accident with injuries around 7 p.m. A motorcyclist tells police a man driving a vehicle […]
spotonillinois.com
Week ending Sept. 10: one inmate sentenced in Wabash County to be released from Illinois Department of Corrections
The following parishes in the SE Illinois News coverage area hold weekly mass at these designated times. St John Nepomucene Catholic Church 701 W Main St, Dahlgren Sunday: 5:00 PM St. Mary Catholic Church 2000 W. Poplar, Harrisburg Sunday: 7:00 PM Wednesday: 6:00 PM Friday: 7:00 AM St Clement...
U.S. Highway 431 closed due to accident
Due to an accident, the 11000 block of the U.S. Highway 431 will be closed.
14news.com
Shooting death of juvenile under investigation in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are investigating the apparent shooting death of a juvenile in Evansville. According to police reports, officers were called around 8:45 last night to the 1800 block of S. Garvin Street for shots fired. Police say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘You’re not going to believe this folks’; Car crashes into Walgreens
Not only a few hours after a car crashed into a Dollar Tree, Henderson strikes again! This time the target was the Walgreens on the intersection of 2nd and Green Street, right down the road from the previously mentioned Dollar Tree.
Castle High School closed due to possibility of gun on campus
WARRICK CO, Ind (WEHT) – Classes at Castle High School were canceled Friday after administrators learned a gun was possibly on the property. Police say one juvenile was taken into custody. On Thursday, Warrick County school admins were told a gun was possibly brought into the school multiple times throughout the week and that it […]
witzamfm.com
Unattended Juvenile leads to Drug Arrest
Jasper- On Sunday morning, the Jasper Police Department arrested a man for possession. The call started after the department received calls about a child left unattended at the Super 8 Motel. When officer’s arrived, they located the child with his father, Albert Apple, 43 of French Lick. According a...
WTHI
Three arrested in Greene County in connection to a burglary investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Three people face charges in Greene County after police served a search warrant at a Bloomfield home. It happened Friday morning at a home on Iron Mountain Road. Police started their investigation after a burglary in Bloomfield on August 30. While police were searching the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
HFD responds to early Sunday apartment fire
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews from the Henderson Fire Department were called to a structure fire early Sunday morning. According to a social media post, that happened around 5:17 a.m. at the intersection of second and Ingram streets, across from Holy Name Catholic church. Fire officials say when they arrived,...
Identities released of people killed in murder-suicide
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The three people who passed away in the Smith Mills shooting over the weekend have been identified. Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer confirmed the deaths on Labor Day, two days after the murder-suicide. Authorities released these names Monday afternoon: Arianna L. Ziebell, 26 of Henderson, KY Joshua L. Mallory, 42 of Henderson, KY Mason […]
Police investigate deceased person found under Pigeon Creek bridge
The Evansville Police Department got a call about a deceased person under the bridge at First Ave/ Pigeon Creek.
Community reacts to double-murder suicide in Henderson County
Smith Mills, KY. (WEHT)– A small rural community is shaken tonight after police say a double-murder suicide claimed the lives of three people. Authorities were on the scene in Smith Mills for hours last night, and now those who lived nearby are sharing what they saw. “Smith Mills is a quiet neighborhood, and you know, […]
wevv.com
Henderson Fire Department crews respond to Sunday morning fire
Henderson Fire officials respond to an early morning structure fire. HFD says crews were called to the intersection of Ingram and 2nd Street, across from Holy Name Catholic Church, shortly before 5:30 a.m. Sunday. We're told crews found fire coming from the first floor door and nearby window. HFD says...
VCSO: Wreck at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road with injury
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office (VCSO) tweeted an alert for people in the area of St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Law enforcement officials say there’s been a single vehicle injury crash at St. Joseph Avenue and Mill Road. Deputies say the driver sustained a leg injury and was taken […]
14news.com
It’s been 10 years since Dubois Co. Marine was killed in Afghanistan
DUBOIS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Saturday marked 10 years since Lance Corporal Alec Terwiske from Dubois County lost his life fighting in Afghanistan. In 2012, Terwiske was brought home and laid to rest. An estimated 700 people attended the funeral, ending with fellow Marines playing taps and giving a 21...
Comments / 1