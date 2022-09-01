Read full article on original website
Missouri sees increase in calls following new 3-digit suicide prevention hotline number
Nearly a thousand Missourians called the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline in the past month since 988 went live in the middle of July.
koamnewsnow.com
News to Know: Man arrested for Boone County, Missouri murder and South Range Line Bridge construction begins
Boone County, MO. — Boone county deputies arrested a 23-year-old for allegedly killing a 52-year-old Hartsburg, Missouri man. At around 8 PM on September 2nd — Boone county communications received a 911 call regarding an unconscious man in the 18-thousand block of south Old Route A. Police say the victim had apparent injuries indicative of an assault and homicide. According to the media release — officers quickly located a 23-year-old suspect and made an arrest at a nearby residence. Deputies requested these charges: first-degree murder and armed criminal action.
Washington, Missouri has over 500 buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places
The Thias House was listed on the NRHP in 1984.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Founded in 1839, Washington is the largest city located in Franklin County, Missouri. The 2020 Census recorded the population as 14,500.
Autopsy reveals Villa Ridge man clearing brush died from a gunshot
ST. CLAIR, Mo. – The Franklin County Sheriff’s office is investigating a deadly shooting near St. Clair. Deputies say 53-year-old Hugh Campbell of Villa Ridge was found dead Friday afternoon off of Dry Branch Road. Campbell was reportedly in the area to clear out timber and brush. An autopsy performed yesterday revealed that Campbell had […]
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
houstonherald.com
Accused murderer sentenced in an unrelated Houston crime
A man accused in a brutal Houston murder was sent to the prison Friday in an unrelated crime. Adam T. Reams, 39, entered a guilty plea to charges of driving while revoked/suspended and leaving the scene of an accident west of Houston. Circuit Judge John Beger issued four- and two-year sentences on the crimes. They will run concurrently.
lakeexpo.com
875 Parkside Place Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065
3 inmates die within 2 days in Licking, Mo
LICKING, Mo. – The South Central Correctional Center sent a release on September 1 stating that two inmates had died in the early hours of the morning on September 1 at the facility. The correctional center also sent a release on August 31 saying an inmate had died at about 6:30 am that morning. Kaleb […]
houstonherald.com
Inmate assigned to state prison at Licking dies
An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Wednesday morning, the Missouri Department of Corrections said. Kaleb Smith, 27, was pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Smith, who had been in prison since September 2019, was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary and...
KMOV
Man shot, killed as he was clearing timber in Franklin County, deputies say
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Deputies in Franklin County are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near St. Clair, Mo. Friday afternoon. The shooting happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 5800 block of Dry Branch Road. Hugh Campbell, 53, of Villa Ridge, was clearing timber when he was shot and killed, deputies say.
Arrest made in Camden County homicide
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KMIZ) An arrest has been made in a recent Camden County homicide investigation. The Camden County Sheriff's Office said deputies were notified late Thursday night from the Laclede County Sheriff's Office that they had Jordan F. Jones in custody. The Sheriff's Office says Jones was later turned into the custody of Camden County The post Arrest made in Camden County homicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kwos.com
Callaway County man leads cops on a chase
A Holts Summit man faces charges after a police chase. 30 – year old Joshua Temmen is charged with tampering with a vehicle and resisting arrest. He was wanted in connection with thefts in the Tebbetts and Wainwright areas. A deputy tried to pull Temmen over north of New Bloomfield earlier this week. He was arrested after his car broke down. He was on parole from the Department of Corrections.
KYTV
Jury finds father guilty in the starvation death of daughter in Dent County, Mo.
SALEM, Mo. (KY3) - A jury found a Dent County father guilty in the starving death of his adopted daughter. On Wednesday, the jury returned a verdict of second-degree murder and neglect of a child against Randall Abney. A judge set sentencing for November 18. His wife, Susan Abney, pleaded guilty to lesser charges in the case.
933kwto.com
3 Inmates Dead at South Central Correctional Facility
According to a news release Thursday, three inmates at the South Central Correctional Facility in Licking have died within a 24-hour period. Kaleb Smith died early Wednesday morning, August 31, at around 6:30 a.m. Smith was serving time in prison for numerous charges, including burglary, forgery, stealing, and possession of...
Washington Missourian
Union woman killed in crash on Highway A
A Union woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash on Highway A, according to a report from the Washington Police Department. WPD reports that police officers, firefighters with the Washington Fire Department, and personnel with the Washington Ambulance District were dispatched around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, to the 2100 block of Highway A. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders found a car driven by Janet Scott, 48, of Union, had left the highway and struck a utility pole.
houstonherald.com
Area man faces felony charges after traffic stop in Houston
An area man faces several charges – including two felonies – following a traffic stop conducted by a Houston Police Department officer on June 26. Joshua D. Dorman, 24, of 32075 PR DR 6263 in Edgar Springs, is charged this week with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, along with misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and no insurance.
