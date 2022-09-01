2-alarm Gaston brush fire extinguished after burning 15 acres

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Fire crews responded to a two-alarm brush fire in Gaston that grew to an estimated 15 acres, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said on Thursday.

When crews first responded to the area around 3 p.m., the blaze was more than 5 acres large. Within about an hour, the fire had roughly doubled in size.

Matt Johnston with Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said, “flames were intense, there was a slight wind, but it wasn’t pushing super-fast, but it was enough that we just could not catch it.”

Officials said the fire burned mostly on cut wheat fields on Springhill Road near Sandstorm Road. Crews reportedly extinguished the fire near a house and focused efforts on the burning field.

“Middle afternoon is the prime time for these things to catch fire and spread pretty easily. So, the heat definitely had a factor in this,” Johnston explained.







The fire is estimated to have burned approximately 15 acres of land. At this time, all roadways are back open. (Courtesy: Forest Grove Fire)

As of 4:21 p.m., firefighters had reportedly knocked down the forward progress of the fire and were working to mop up hot spots. Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted FGF&R in their efforts.

FGF&R said a nearby farmer helped with firefighting efforts after they “disked” their field — creating a dirt area around the fire which burned itself out. The fire department announced just after 7 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, officials said.

“This time of year, be prepared, be extra fire safe. Don’t do work outside in your yard with power tools, weed eaters, and things like that which might spark fires. Also be prepared to maybe evacuate,” Johnston explained. “You might think you’re okay at your house, but it can burn pretty quick and just be prepared to be told you have to evacuate within a moment’s notice.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

