ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaston, OR

2-alarm Gaston brush fire extinguished after burning 15 acres

By Michaela Bourgeois, Joelle Jones
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qNhYw_0hejTPsV00

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) — Fire crews responded to a two-alarm brush fire in Gaston that grew to an estimated 15 acres, Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said on Thursday.

When crews first responded to the area around 3 p.m., the blaze was more than 5 acres large. Within about an hour, the fire had roughly doubled in size.

Matt Johnston with Forest Grove Fire & Rescue said, “flames were intense, there was a slight wind, but it wasn’t pushing super-fast, but it was enough that we just could not catch it.”

‘Nobody does anything’: New Portland resident, Timbers employee feels unsafe in city

Officials said the fire burned mostly on cut wheat fields on Springhill Road near Sandstorm Road. Crews reportedly extinguished the fire near a house and focused efforts on the burning field.

“Middle afternoon is the prime time for these things to catch fire and spread pretty easily. So, the heat definitely had a factor in this,” Johnston explained.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18aLJq_0hejTPsV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=445qKf_0hejTPsV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8ZM7_0hejTPsV00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bmYvJ_0hejTPsV00
The fire is estimated to have burned approximately 15 acres of land. At this time, all roadways are back open. (Courtesy: Forest Grove Fire)

As of 4:21 p.m., firefighters had reportedly knocked down the forward progress of the fire and were working to mop up hot spots. Deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted FGF&R in their efforts.

Oregon’s Rum Creek Fire remains active, consumes 15K+ acres

FGF&R said a nearby farmer helped with firefighting efforts after they “disked” their field — creating a dirt area around the fire which burned itself out. The fire department announced just after 7 p.m. that the fire had been extinguished.

No injuries were reported and no structures were damaged, officials said.

“This time of year, be prepared, be extra fire safe. Don’t do work outside in your yard with power tools, weed eaters, and things like that which might spark fires. Also be prepared to maybe evacuate,” Johnston explained. “You might think you’re okay at your house, but it can burn pretty quick and just be prepared to be told you have to evacuate within a moment’s notice.”

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kptv.com

Aumsville man dies after crashing into utility pole, tree along Hwy 101

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Saturday afternoon after crashing their vehicle along Highway 101 in Tillamook County, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 84. OSP said an investigation revealed a blue Toyota Sienna was southbound when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then a tree.
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Fire damages multiple food carts in N Portland Sunday afternoon

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., there were reports of an explosion and multiple food carts on fire, as well as possible down powerlines. PFR is asking people to avoid...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
City
Gaston, OR
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Johnston
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 211 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Sept. 5

On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
SANDY, OR
clayconews.com

FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 101 IN TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OREGON

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR (September 5, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at approximately 3:28 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 101 near milepost 84. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound blue Toyota Sienna, operated...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brush Fire#Fire Burning#Rum#Koin Rrb
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Sept. 5

On Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99W near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry (32) of McMinnville, struck a guardrail and lost control, rolling several times. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Rosenberry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Colten Bolson-Oakes (31) of Lafayette, was transported with minor injuries. Hwy 99W was closed for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire and Medics, Polk County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
POLK COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Vancouver shop burns down, nearby house has minor damage

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A Vancouver, Wash. shop was completely burned and a nearby house damaged Thursday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. At about 1:45 p.m., fire crews responded to a shop fire at 23011 Northeast 68th Street. They arrived 10 minutes after the call to find the shop fully engulfed in flames.
VANCOUVER, WA
kptv.com

OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in serious injury crash on Hwy 26

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 26 in Clackamas County on Saturday evening. Just after 8 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. OSP said an investigation revealed a silver Dodge Caravan attempted to cross the highway southbound on Stone Road when it collided with a black Yamaha motorcycle that was going westbound on the highway.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

KOIN.com is reporting Portland and Vancouver area news and weather stories to make Oregon and Southwest Washington a better place to live

 https://www.koin.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy