Connecticut State

WNYT

DeSantis puts his imprint on school board races in Florida

MIAMI (AP) — In her 24 years as a school board member in Florida, Marta Perez proposed a Bible study class for students, opposed a measure to boost anti-racism curricula after the killing of George Floyd and spoke out against adopting a textbook that included pictures of contraceptive methods that she considered inappropriate for her 13-year-old granddaughter.
FLORIDA STATE
WNYT

Assistant Attorney General known for New York State Lemon Law, passes away

Most New Yorkers are probably familiar with the state’s Lemon Law. It protects car buyers from being scammed or misled into buying substandard or dissatisfying automobiles that aren’t all they’re cracked up to be. But chances are, you are unfamiliar with the individual who gave us that...
WNYT

California governor signs landmark law for fast food workers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday signed a nation-leading measure giving more than a half-million fast food workers more power and protections, despite the objections of restaurant owners who warned it would drive up consumers’ costs. The landmark law creates a 10-member Fast Food...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNYT

Poll: Parents’ concern for school safety highest in two decades

As students get ready to go back to school – a new Gallup poll finds parents’ concern for their children’s safety at school has risen to its highest point in more than two decades. The poll was conducted about three months after 19 children and two adults...
EDUCATION
WNYT

Efforts ramp-up to help New Yorkers facing drug addiction

Overdose deaths from fentanyl, heroin and other opioids have become a serious public health crisis. Now, there are more efforts to help New Yorkers struggling with an addiction. The State Office of Addiction Services and Supports says they’ve seen an overwhelming number of people attend its free naloxone training session...
SYRACUSE, NY
WNYT

3 area hospitals on full diversion early Saturday

The Troy firefighters union says three hospitals in the Capital Region were on full diversion Saturday. Troy fire department’s ambulances could only bring patients to Albany Medical Center for treatment. On their facebook page, the union posted that Samaritan, St. Peter’s and Albany Memorial Hospitals say this was happening...
TROY, NY
WNYT

Lawyer’s mission: Translate Tenn.’s bewildering abortion ban

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Chloe Akers considers herself a grizzled criminal defense attorney. Until a few months ago, she didn’t spend much time thinking about abortion — for all her 39 years, abortion was not a crime, so she’d never imagined having to defend someone accused of performing one.
TENNESSEE STATE
WNYT

Colorful West Indian Day parade returns to NYC streets

NEW YORK (AP) — The steel bands and brightly colored costumes of Caribbean Carnival came back to the streets of New York City, with the West Indian American Day Parade taking place in person Monday after a pandemic-induced hiatus. Throngs of people made their way to the streets of...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WNYT

Chance of California power outages up as heat wave worsens

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s chance of power outages will grow in the coming days, as the state prepares to enter the most brutal stretch yet of an ongoing heat wave, officials said Sunday. Energy demand is expected to outpace supply starting Monday evening, and predictions for Tuesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WNYT

Two people arrested for shoplifting at Lowe’s

Two people have been arrested for a theft at a Clifton Park store back in March. State police arrested Hugo Cabrera of troy, and Justine Tuttle of Schodack, after they say the pair worked together to steal more than $1,200 worth of items from Lowe’s in Clifton Park. Both...
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

1 dead, 9 missing after float plane crashes in Puget Sound

LANGLEY, Wash. (AP) — One person was killed and nine people remained missing after a float plane crashed in the Puget Sound in Washington state on Sunday, the U.S. Coast Guard said. The agency said via Twitter the plane was flying from Friday Harbor, a popular tourist destination in...
RENTON, WA

Community Policy