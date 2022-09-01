Read full article on original website
Watch Megan Thee Stallion Twerk With She-Hulk, Her New Lawyer
This week, Megan Thee Stallion guest-starred in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law series on Disney+. The rapper appeared briefly in the third episode of the show, first as a shapeshifting elf that takes the form of Megan Thee Stallion to defraud an associate of She-Hulk. During the trial of said liar, the rapper appeared as herself to jeer the elf. “There’s only one Megan Thee Stallion,” she declares before delivering her signature tongue-out taunt (“ah!”). A post-credits scene features the rapper hiring She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) as her lawyer. Together, they twerk in celebration to “Body.” Watch the clip below.
Nicki Minaj Shares Video for “Super Freaky Girl”: Watch
Nicki Minaj has shared a video for her raunchy song “Super Freaky Girl.” The song interpolates Rick James’ 1981 hit “Super Freak.” In the track‘s visual, Minaj cosplays at James and appears as a Nicki Barbie complete with a pink home and robot kitty. Watch the clip, directed by Joseph Kahn, below.
The Best and Worst of the 2022 MTV VMAs
At this point, it seems like even the celebrities are bored with the VMAs. Returning to Newark, New Jersey’s Prudential Center, last night’s event was somehow more phoned-in than usual. Performances were built around a nightmarish amount of augmented-reality visuals; emcee duties were split unevenly between the bizarre rap trio of LL Cool J, Jack Harlow, and Video Vanguard winner Nicki Minaj; and a disembodied Johnny Depp occasionally appeared out of the ether, CGI’d into a spacesuit hovering above the stage between commercial breaks.
Watch Daniel Radcliffe Find His “My Bologna” Moment of Clarity in New Trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story arrives on the Roku Channel later this year, and the first full trailer dropped today (August 29). In addition to Daniel Radcliffe as the accordion star, the trailer features Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, and another quick look at Quinta Brunson’s Oprah Winfrey. “Weird Al” Yankovic himself makes an appearance as a music industry executive. Check it out below.
Emmys 2022: Stranger Things Wins Best Music Supervision
Stranger Things has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Music Supervision at the 2022 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Series music supervisor Nora Felder won the award for the episode “Chapter Four: Dear Billy,” which includes Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.” The song surged in popularity this summer and was featured as a motif throughout the fourth season of Stranger Things. It was the favorite song of Max Mayfield, who was played by Sadie Sink.
Britney Spears Details Alleged Conservatorship Restrictions in Now-Deleted Voice Memo
Britney Spears posted a 22-minute voice memo addressing her conservatorship over the weekend, deleting it within a few hours. Sharing the clip in a Twitter thread, Spears further detailed her experiences under the conservatorship and her feelings about her family’s involvement. “I haven’t honestly shared this openly because I’ve always been scared of the judgement, and definitely the embarrassment of the whole thing,” she said, adding later, “It’s unbelievably offensive, sad, abusive, and, honestly, would anybody believe me?"
Listen to Kali Uchis’ New Song “No Hay Ley”
Kali Uchis has shared her first piece of solo music since releasing Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ two years ago. Her new song is called “No Hay Ley.” Check it out below. “I wrote this song about putting love above all else,” Uchis said...
Watch Tanya Tagaq’s Trailer for New Documentary Ever Deadly
Tanya Tagaq has shared the trailer for Ever Deadly, her new documentary made in collaboration with filmmaker Chelsea McMullan. The film features concert footage and sequences filmed on location in Nunavut, Canada, the country’s largest and northernmost territory. It’s set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival next month.
Nick Cave to Narrate Audiobook of His New Memoir
Nick Cave has announced the audiobook for Faith, Hope and Carnage, the new book based on 40 hours of interviews between Cave and his friend, the journalist Sean O’Hagan. Cave narrates the book with O’Hagan, and it was recorded so the listener, when wearing headphones, is hearing the narration as though they’re sitting between Cave and O’Hagan. Listen to a clip below.
Let’s Turn It Into Sound
Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith revels in the plasticity of electronic sound, stretching and twisting it with colorful, kinetic abandon. The Orcas Island native’s work isn’t ambient in the strictest sense, despite her billowing synthesizers or her affinity for yoga and meditation. Smith’s songs are too composerly, too active, her voice leaping nimbly over arpeggios that churn like candy-colored magma. Her music’s lightheartedness can be subtle, overshadowed by the aura of hushed awe that hangs over stately chord progressions, bucolically burbling waveforms, and open-armed invocations of wonder, like this mantra from 2017’s The Kid: “If I let go of holding on to my ego/Will you let go too?” But on Let’s Turn It Into Sound, her playfulness comes to the fore. You might call this Smith’s “pop” album. Her beatific overtones have morphed, giving way to sparkly-eyed whimsy and, in places, some shockingly muscular grooves. At first, the squirrelly twists and turns can be hard to follow; an air of mischief keeps things chaotic. But once you lock into the ebullient mood, its joy—her joy—is unmistakable and irresistible.
“There’d Better Be a Mirrorball”
Alex Turner has returned to Earth from outer space’s most sought-after vacation complex, and he’s just a bit melancholy. “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball,” the lead single from Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album, The Car, opens with strings and harpsichord that gesture toward the otherworldly retroism of Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino—a reminder of the paranoia that colored that album, the ghosts who pulled up bar stools in Turner’s psyche to say their friendly hellos. Instead of exploding into metaphor and mania, however, the new song is grounded, rumbling elegantly as Turner sings of yesterday and romance. Still, it just feels like longing, with the singer begging enigmatically: “So can we please be absolute sure/That there’s a mirrorball for me/Oh, there’d better be a mirrorball for me.” The strings sweep throughout to heighten the drama. “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” is a song emblematic of the new, post-AM Arctic Monkeys: a little mysterious, yearning, and downcast—and quietly beautiful.
Milli Vanilli Biopic Girl You Know It’s True Reveals Cast
A new Milli Vanilli biopic was announced earlier this year, and now the team behind it have shared more details about the film. Girl You Know It’s True will star Tijan Njie and Elan Ben Ali in the leading roles of Robert Pilatus and Fabrice Morvan, the group’s two performers. The cast will also include Matthias Schweighöfer, Graham Rogers, Bella Dayne, and more.
Björk Reveals Release Date and Remarkable Cover Artwork for New Album Fossora
Björk’s first album in five years, Fossora, will arrive September 30. Its cover art, depicting Björk crouched atop a vibrant fungal underworld, can be found below. Vidar Logi shot the cover, with Björk and James Merry serving as creative directors. In a statement with the reveal, Björk wrote:
Will of the People
Generally speaking, Muse operate in three modes: “The government is trying to control me, but I won’t let them, because I love freedom”; “I am so horny that my gonads have leapt into my throat and started knocking against my larynx like a fleshy Newton’s cradle”; and “Alas!!!!!” They tend to do their best work in the libidinal register—think of the adrenal floods of “Hysteria” and “Bliss,” Chris Wolstenholme’s frenzied fingerwork, the twinned squeals of Matt Bellamy’s guitar and throat—but there are gems in all three. The UK band’s ninth album, Will of the People, samples unevenly from these readymade buckets. Bellamy has billed the LP as another concept album about a man sick of the dystopia in which he finds himself mired, so you might expect Will of the People to tilt heavily toward “the government.” Not so. In its bulk and at its core, this is an “alas” album: an assembly of songs that look out at the world, throw up their hands, and go sulking back to their room.
The Weeknd Loses Voice, Cancels L.A. Show Mid-Song
Early in his set at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium last night (September 4), the Weeknd lost his voice and had to cancel the rest of the show, as Billboard and The Los Angeles Times point out. The singer was in the middle of “Can’t Feel My Face” when his voice went out. He then stopped the concert and addressed the sold-out crowd. “This is killing me, I don’t want to stop the show. But I can’t give you the concert that I want to give you right now,” Abel Tesfaye said. He continued:
Watch the 1975’s Video for New Song “I’m in Love With You”
The 1975 have shared the latest single from their next album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. The new track is called “I’m in Love With You,” and it arrives with a black and white, Buster Keaton-esque visual directed by Samuel Bradley. The video was shot in July around a historic shipyard in South East England, and features a brief cameo from Phoebe Bridgers. Watch it below, and scroll down for a new slate of UK tour dates that the band will embark on early next year.
Heaven Come Crashing
Rachika Nayar doesn’t just spew out a little fog before her live show, she stretches the venue’s fire code to its limit. Before the guitarist walks onstage, the entire performance space is clouded, red exit signs barely visible, until you can barely see your hand in front of your face. The effect on the audience is immediate: Conversations dull to a whisper and friends drift carefully towards each other to reunite before the music starts, tiptoeing across a shadowy maze of bodies as they take on a heightened awareness of their own.
