Motorcyclist dies of injuries

Steven Ramos

A 33-year-old motorcyclist from San Antonio who was involved in a crash Aug. 23 has died from his injuries.

According to the Odessa Police Department, Mark Helbert was traveling south on South Grant Avenue on his Harley Davidson around 11 p.m. when Steven Ramos, 21, of Odessa, who was traveling west on Monahans in a Toyota Camry, failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign and struck Helbert.

Authorities said Ramos fled the scene, but was later arrested on suspicion of failure to stop and render aid, a Class 3 felony punishable by a prison sentence of two to 10 years.

Helbert has since died and additional charges against Ramos are expected, according to OPD.

The investigation is ongoing.

Online Ector County jail records indicate Ramos remains in the Ector County jail on a $20,000 surety bond in connection with the fatal wreck, but he’s also being held on drug charges, an evading arrest charge and a domestic violence charge.