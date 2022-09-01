Read full article on original website
Maryland Weather: Scattered afternoon storms
BALTIMORE--- Happy Labor Day! It will be cloudy but warm until the rain arrives this afternoon, so you might want to grill early. It will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 86 degrees, but the Baltimore area will see scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly after 3 p.m. Heavy rain and storms are moving in from the west. Dewpoints and humidity levels have been creeping up for the past few days, supplying an abundance of moisture for this system to use as fuel. Late lunch and early dinner hours will see the leading edge of the front inching towards Central Maryland and draping across the northern borders.There are flood concerns in western portions of the state through tomorrow morning, An Areal Flood Watch is in effect from Noon through 6 a.m. for Washington, Allegany and Garrett counties.Heavy rain will likely be over us during the overnight and Tuesday morning rush hours. Tonight, expect showers and possibly a thunderstorm with patchy fog between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m. the low will be around 72. Tuesday and Wednesday will be similarly cloudy and wet. The high is near 83 Tuesday with a 60% chance for rain.
Baltimore Fire Union found car submerged in water in South Baltimore
The Baltimore Firefighters Union found a car submerged in water Monday morning, but nobody was inside.
Wbaltv.com
Rooftop fire in south Baltimore spreads to neighboring homes
A rooftop fire spread to neighboring homes Monday in south Baltimore. Fire officials said crews were called just after 2 p.m. to the 1500 block South Charles Street, where smoke and flames shot from the rooftop deck of one home and spread to a neighboring rowhome. Two households were displaced.
Car found in water in South Baltimore, nobody found inside
BALTIMORE -- A car was found in the water Monday morning in South Baltimore, but nobody was found inside, the Baltimore firefighter's union said. The car was found in the Gwynns Falls at Annapolis Road and South Monroe Street, in the Westport neighborhood. The vehicle, which appeared to be an SUV, was submerged in the water 50 feet from land, Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 said around 10 a.m.A scuba team and the Special Operations Command of the Baltimore City Fire Department conducted a rescue operation, but nobody was found inside the car, the union said. It is unclear when or how the car became submerged.
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore DPW issues boil water advisory after E. coli found
Authorities issued a boil-water advisory Monday after E. coli contaminants and total coliform were found in water samples in west Baltimore. During a news conference Monday night, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said the Department of Public Works received word Saturday of a possible positive test during routine testing conducted Friday.
Maryland Weather: A beautiful holiday weekend despite storms on the horizon
BALTIMORE-- The beautiful holiday weekend continues with Sunday being pleasantly warm and slightly humid. Persistent moisture is streaming from the south and will result in scattered to numerous showers and possible thunderstorms; especially this afternoon and evening in far western counties.Monday, the holiday will start off beautifully but more clouds will roll in as the day goes on, increasing the chance for storms.Wet weather will stick around until Wednesday. Sunshine is expected to roll back in as the work week comes to a close; making way for a stunningly sunny weekend.
foxbaltimore.com
DPW finds coliform, E. Coli in water at several Baltimore fire and police facilities
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Department of Public Works has sampled the water at several locations in City Council District 9 due to contaminants detected. The locations include 1503 W. Lafayette Ave. (Fire Dept. Engine 8) and Police facilities at 1034 N. Mount St, and 920 N. Carey St.
Fire severely damages Dollar General store
A fire caused $2.5 million worth of damage at a Dollar General in Hampstead. Now investigators are looking for witnesses.
Wbaltv.com
Showers, thunderstorms to move in Monday afternoon
Meteorologist Ava Marie says expect showers in the Baltimore region in the evening that may continue into Tuesday. Showers could be heavy at times.
'Substantial Delays' On Maryland Roadway Expected After High-Pressure Gas Line Impacted: Police
A high-pressure gas line that was impacted on Friday afternoon could have long-lasting implications for motorists in Maryland. The Anne Arundel County Police Department issued an alert shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 advising that Mountain Road at Meehling Road is completely closed due to the leak. At...
Wbaltv.com
'It's just the four walls': Fire guts Dollar General store in Hampstead
HAMPSTEAD, Md. — A fire caused millions of dollars of damage Saturday night at a Dollar General store in Carroll County, according to state fire marshal's investigators. The Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office said an investigation continues after a fire left the building on South Main Street in Hampstead a condemned, total loss.
Man hit and killed in Anne Arundel County
A man was hit and killed crossing the street in Severn on Saturday night. This happened on Telegraph Road.
anglerschannel.com
Diversity Will Be Crucial For Tough Bassmaster Northern Open On Chesapeake Bay
CECIL COUNTY, Md. — If historical patterns hold, summer’s dog days will fiercely guard a big fish bounty and reward a fortunate few during the St. Croix Bassmaster Northern Open at Upper Chesapeake Bay presented by Mossy Oak Fishing. Competition days will be Sept. 8-10 with daily takeoffs...
15-year-old killed, 3 others hurt in Maryland convenience store shooting
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. (AP) — Police in Maryland are investigating a shooting at a convenience store that left one 15-year-old boy dead and another teen in critical condition. Prince George’s County police said two people walked into a convenience store in Capitol Heights on Saturday night and opened fire, then fled. When officers arrived at the store, they found four people with gunshot wounds, police said in a news release.
wnav.com
Early Morning Assault in Glen Burnie Sends Victim to Area Hospital
Anne Arundel County Police say a man was assaulted early Monday morning in Glen Burnie. Officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery that just occurred in the 7800 block of Crilley Road in Glen Burnie. Officers located the victim who was bleeding from an injury to his head. The victim indicated that while he was outside of the residence he was approached by a black male, who asked for a cigarette. When the victim said, “No”, the suspect told the victim to empty his pockets. When the victim refused the suspect produced a metal pipe/bar and swung it at the victim, striking him multiple times. The suspect fled the area on foot without obtaining property from the victim. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Northern District detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip-Line at (410) 222-4700.
Maryland serves key role in East Coast logistics industry
(The Center Square) – Maryland is a linchpin for the logistics industry on the East Coast, the head of the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA) said. With its ports, interstate corridors, and warehouses, MMTA President and CEO Louis Campion told The Center Square the state has prime north-south access along the I-95 corridor and excellent […]
northernvirginiamag.com
Located in Maryland’s Smallest County, Solomons Island Is a Quaint Destination for Water Lovers
Prepare for a weekend of fishing, boating, history, and scenic views. Sun, fun, and water are the focus of Solomons Island at the confluence of Maryland’s Patuxent River and the Chesapeake Bay. Solomons is as delightful and picturesque a place to leave everything behind as you’ll find around the Bay area. Water’s here, water’s there, and where it isn’t, you’re almost certainly someplace celebrating the water.
Police investigating armed carjacking in Millersville
A man was carjacked Sunday night while his child was in the car. After the suspects stole the car, they were involved in two accidents, one with a police car. There were no injuries reported.
Maryland Weather: Expect rain showers over Labor Day Weekend
BALTIMORE -- Saturday was the dry start to the Labor Day holiday weekend.There were a few high clouds across the area, with temperatures in the upper 1980s. Sunday should be dry for most of the day. But there will be the potential for a late-day storm north and west of Baltimore as a front drops into the region. The front will park itself over the area on Labor Day. So, rain chances will increase Sunday night into Labor Day with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures on Sunday will reach near 90 degrees with highs in the low 80s on Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will continue into Tuesday and possibly Wednesday before drying out late in the week.
Property owner finds human remains while cleaning backyard in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- Police recovered skeletal remains from the 1700 block of West Lexington Street on Sunday morning, according to authorities.A man with property on the block came across human remains while cleaning his backyard, police said.He had not visited his property for about a year, according to authorities.The backyard contained overgrown grass and had become cluttered with debris while he was away, police said.The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will examine the skeletal remains to determine the cause of death, according to authorities.
