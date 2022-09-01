ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsay Lohan Has Scored Another Rom-Com At Netflix Ahead Of Her New Christmas Movie's Release

(Image credit: Netflix)

Although Lindsay Lohan of The Parent Trap and Mean Girls fame has starred in a handful of smaller movies in recent years, in May 2021, the actress took a big step forward with her career: starring in a Netflix movie. It was announced that Lohan was teaming up with the streaming service for a romantic comedy, and six months later, the first look at the actress in the now-officially-titled Falling for Christmas was shared with the public. We’re a few months away from the Christmas movie premiering to Netflix subscribers, but ahead of that release, it’s been announced that Lohan has scored another Netflix rom-com.

Lindsay Lohan has been tapped to star in Irish Wish, which is part of the actress’ two-picture creative partnership with Netflix. Lohan will play Maddie, a woman who has to put aside her feelings for the love of her life when she’s asked to be a bridesmaid at the wedding in Ireland between this individual and her best friend. Days before these two are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love and wakes up as the bride-to-be. While her wish has seemingly come true, our protagonist eventually starts to realize that true love resides somewhere else for her.

Irish Wish will see Lindsay Lohan reuniting with her Falling for Christmas director Janeen Damian, who also helmed High Strung Free Dance. The director also co-wrote Irish Wish’s script with her husband Michael Damian, Kirsten Hansen and Ron Oliver. Additionally, Michael Damian is attached as a producer through his Riviera Films banner alongside MPCA’s Brad Krevoy, and the executive producers include Hansen, Amanda Phillips, Jimmy Townsend and Vince Balzano. Along with this and Falling for Christmas, other Netflix movies MPCA has produced include A Christmas Prince film series, The Princess Switch film series and Operation Christmas Drop.

There’s no word yet on when Irish Wish begins production, but between this and Falling for Christmas, she has established a solid foothold over at Netflix. With these two movies making up Lohan’s creative partnership with the streamer, it’s unclear if she’ll extend that deal at some point or depart to new professional horizons. My guess is that Lohan and Netflix (opens in new tab) are at least wanting to see how Falling for Christmas performs before coming into a decision, if not waiting until Irish Wish is further along in the creative process.

As far as Falling for Christmas goes, that feature will see Lindsay Lohan playing a spoiled hotel heiress who’s newly engaged, but suffers a a skiing accident shortly before Christmas that leaves her with amnesia. This woman subsequently finds herself being cared for by a lodge owner and his precocious daughter. Lohan is joined in Falling for Christmas by Chord Overstreet, George Young and Jack Wagner, among others. Back in February, Lohan shared that she decided to leave Dubai and return to the United States to work on this Christmas movie was both career-prompted and wanting to spend more time with her family.

While we wait for more news on Irish Wish’s progress, including who will be joining Lindsay Lohan in the rom-com, take a look through the 2022 Netflix Movie schedule to see what original cinematic content the streamer will be releasing for the remainder of the year.

