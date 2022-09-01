ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CultureMap Houston

Houston-based British Consulate teams embarks on 2,500-mile Texas road trip to host cultural pop-ups

Heads up, Texans: The British are coming. Houston-based head of the British Consulate, Her Majesty’s Consul General Richard Hyde, and his senior-most staff will embark on a 2,500-mile road trip across Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. The trek will feature tree plantings and what the consulate dubs “consulate pop-ups” in each city.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Industry
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Business
Houston, TX
Industry
Houston, TX
Business
CultureMap Houston

Clever Houston sneakerheads kick it with $8.9M in funding for innovative digital marketplace

A Houston-based company is kicking it with some fresh funding with plans to expand development of its marketplace platform. Unique sneaker trading platform, Tradeblock, has raised $8.9 million in funding from investment partners Courtside VC, Trinity Ventures, and Concrete Rose Capital. Per the news release, the company expects additional funding of around $4.5 million to its seed round.
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moon#The University Of Houston#Artemis#Orion#Coog#Microchips#The European Space Agency
CultureMap Houston

Meet the team behind an LA restaurant taking a stand in The Woodlands, plus Houston's fine dining icon refreshes

On this week's episode of "What's Eric Eating," Jason Wishengrad and David Selman join CultureMap food editor Eric Sandler to discuss The Stand, a Los Angeles-based restaurant that recently opened its first Texas location in The Woodlands. Wishengrad, the company's executive vice president and son of founder Murray Wishengrad, and Selman, the restaurant's culinary director, share insight into what it means to serve "American classics redefined."
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
CultureMap Houston

Massive 'Mega Adoption' downtown pet event matches Houstonians with 1,000 future furry family members

While Houston and its local institutions continue to score continuous best-of lists, one issue remains a stain on the city’s reputation: the stray animal crisis. Indeed, thousands of sick, injured, hungry, thirsty, and lonely animals of all ages roam our streets. Some survive alone, many end up in shelters and are ultimately euthanized. Fortunately, a major downtown pet event returns this weekend to help.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

CultureMap Houston

Houston, TX
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

CultureMap Houston is your daily source for local lifestyle news, including where to eat and what to do.

 https://houston.culturemap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy