ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Letter: Demand high for multi-ethnic organ donors

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 4 days ago

Let’s save lives. People of color face disproportionately higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease that can lead to the need for organ transplants. Of the more than 105,000 people awaiting life-saving organ transplants nationally, 60 percent are from multicultural communities.

More diversity of donors helps everyone. In North Carolina in 2021, 67.5 percent of the deceased organ donors were white, and 52 percent of the recipients were multicultural. Although organs are not matched by race and ethnicity, those waiting have a better chance of receiving a transplant from donors of their racial or ethnic background because compatible tissue markers are more likely found among members of the same ethnicity.

Currently 52.5 percent of North Carolina’s licensed drivers are registered donors. Just over 34 percent of those registered come from multicultural communities. These disparities lead to long waiting times for those needing life-saving transplants and sadly, to many dying before a donor is found. These are our friends, neighbors, coworkers, and family members.

August was National Minority Donor Awareness Month. We have been connecting with various businesses, organizations, and other partners in multicultural communities to learn, listen, and be seen as a trusted resource.

HonorBridge staff work tirelessly to save and heal lives of all those in need, regardless of ethnicity. However, with the disparities we see, I encourage those in our multiethnic communities to say “yes” at the DMV or register in two minutes at RegisterMe.org/NC.

Please share your decision with loved ones. We can all be heroes to those who wait.

Danielle Niedfeldt, RN, JD

Chapel Hill

Niedfeldt is president and CEO of HonorBridge organ procurement agency, which has offices in Greenville, Durham and Winston Salem.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organ Transplants#Organ Donors#Organ Procurement#Race And Ethnicity#Organs
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
186K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy