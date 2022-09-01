Letter: Demand high for multi-ethnic organ donors

Let’s save lives. People of color face disproportionately higher rates of diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease that can lead to the need for organ transplants. Of the more than 105,000 people awaiting life-saving organ transplants nationally, 60 percent are from multicultural communities.

More diversity of donors helps everyone. In North Carolina in 2021, 67.5 percent of the deceased organ donors were white, and 52 percent of the recipients were multicultural. Although organs are not matched by race and ethnicity, those waiting have a better chance of receiving a transplant from donors of their racial or ethnic background because compatible tissue markers are more likely found among members of the same ethnicity.

Currently 52.5 percent of North Carolina’s licensed drivers are registered donors. Just over 34 percent of those registered come from multicultural communities. These disparities lead to long waiting times for those needing life-saving transplants and sadly, to many dying before a donor is found. These are our friends, neighbors, coworkers, and family members.

August was National Minority Donor Awareness Month. We have been connecting with various businesses, organizations, and other partners in multicultural communities to learn, listen, and be seen as a trusted resource.

HonorBridge staff work tirelessly to save and heal lives of all those in need, regardless of ethnicity. However, with the disparities we see, I encourage those in our multiethnic communities to say “yes” at the DMV or register in two minutes at RegisterMe.org/NC.

Please share your decision with loved ones. We can all be heroes to those who wait.

Danielle Niedfeldt, RN, JD

Chapel Hill

Niedfeldt is president and CEO of HonorBridge organ procurement agency, which has offices in Greenville, Durham and Winston Salem.