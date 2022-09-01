President Joe Biden’s Primetime Speech in Philadelphia: Live Updates
Follow along with The Post’s live coverage of President Biden’s speech at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall Thursday.
During the campaign-style event, his second in the swing state this week, Biden is expected to double down on his attacks on MAGA Republicans.
In Wilkes-Barre Tuesday, the president blasted the GOP over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and attacks on the FBI following last month’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.
Biden’s speech, which comes just 10 weeks before the midterms, is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET.What you need to know
- White House insists Biden speech ‘not political,’ then rebukes ‘MAGA officeholders’
- GOODWIN: Lying Joe Biden is unfit to save the ‘soul of the nation’
- Most Americans say US going in wrong direction — but Dems lead midterm ballot: poll
- DEVINE: Tyrannical old Joe’s secret police state
- Biden slams MAGA philosophy as ‘semi-fascism’ at DNC rally
Comments / 3