ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

President Joe Biden’s Primetime Speech in Philadelphia: Live Updates

By Post Staff Report
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oW1DQ_0hejSgtl00

Follow along with The Post’s live coverage of President Biden’s speech at Philadelphia’s Independence Hall Thursday.

During the campaign-style event, his second in the swing state this week, Biden is expected to double down on his attacks on MAGA Republicans.

In Wilkes-Barre Tuesday, the president blasted the GOP over the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and attacks on the FBI following last month’s raid of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

Biden’s speech, which comes just 10 weeks before the midterms, is slated to begin at 8 p.m. ET.

What you need to know

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
City
Wilkes-barre, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
61K+
Followers
47K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy