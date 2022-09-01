Jason Aldean’s Longtime Publicity Team Parts Ways Following Brittany Aldean’s Controversial Comments

Read full article on original website
Maren Morris Raises Over $100K From T-Shirt Sales Stemming From Feud With Brittany Aldean
On Friday afternoon, Maren Morris announced that she’d sell a new t-shirt commemorating a new “nickname” given to her. During a segment on FOX News this week, Brittany Aldean joined Tucker Carlson to discuss the exchange the two women are engaged in. A chyron on the bottom of the screen identified Morris as a “Lunatic Country Music Person.” Maren’s first reaction was to embrace the title.
Country Star Maren Morris Looks Back on Her First Job
On Labor Day, we celebrate the contributions of workers to the development of the United States. From coal miners and factory workers to IT experts and waitstaff, every worker in the past, present, and future helps this country take steps forward. Recently, rising country music star Maren Morris opened up about her first job and what it taught her.
Wolf Van Halen Shares Emotional Tribute To Taylor Hawkins Ahead of Tribute Concert
The first of two tribute concerts for the late Taylor Hawkins will be held at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Before the show, Wolf Van Halen shared a photo of two guitars lying in his room. Check out the post below. “Ready for the day [heart emoji] #TaylorHawkins,” Wolf Van Halen...
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
Luke Combs Refunds Sold-Out Show in Maine Proving He Meant Every Word of ‘Doin’ This’
Luke Combs kicked off his Middle of Somewhere Tour with a two-night stand in Bangor, Maine. Combs sold out two shows at Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater. He played the first show on Friday night and poured his soul into every song. He also took a moment to reward some hard-working young fans in the crowd. Unfortunately, he went so hard on Friday that his voice was starting to go out on Saturday. Before the show started, Combs knew his voice wouldn’t be up to par.
Alan Jackson’s Daughter Gets Engaged: See Sweet Pics of the Happy Couple
Alan Jackson’s daughter Mattie is engaged. Mattie Jackson Selecman is 32-years-old. She’s the oldest of Alan Jackson’s three daughters. She made the announcement with an Instagram post. Check it out below. “Well…came down to the beach for a week to celebrate my sweet man’s 30th birthday. Didn’t...
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello
As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
‘TODAY Show’: Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Goodbye’ Post Has Fans Weighing in
For weeks, TODAY Show hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have reportedly been locked in a behind-the-scenes feud that, on occasion, seems to spill onscreen. A new “goodbye” post on the former’s Instagram now has fans weighing in with their thoughts regarding the end of summer, as well as on the rumors that Guthrie is leaving the show due to the ongoing feud.
‘The Voice’s Gwen Stefani Drops Throwback Picture ‘Hanging Out’ With Blake Shelton
In 2014, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani met for the first time as co-judges on The Voice. The pair immediately bonded over their shared experiences, becoming fast friends. And just a year later, they were officially a couple. After six years of dating, and several duets celebrating their relationship, Shelton...
Kane Brown Releases First Teaser of New Duet With His Wife: VIDEO
Kane Brown has a new album arriving on Friday. He’s had a string of singles since his last full-length was released in 2019. But this is just the third full-length of his career. A few of those singles will be included on Different Man. “Like I Love Country Music,” “Go Around,” Grand,” “One Mississippi” and “Whiskey Sour” are all part of the 17-track collection. The album will also include a duet with his wife, Katelyn. The track is titled “Thank You,” and he offered a tease via social media. Check it out below.
Kelsea Ballerini Breaks Down in Tears in Bathtub Amid Morgan Evans Divorce
Kelsea Ballerini filed for divorce from her husband Morgan Evans last week. In a new TikTok video, she’s experiencing a lot of emotions over the split. Check out the clip that she shared below. a complex time. “A complex time,” she captioned the post. It was soundtracked by “Complex”...
‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Shares Heartfelt Post for Daughter’s Birthday
For NCIS: Los Angeles star Daniela Ruah, Sunday definitely was a special day as her daughter Sierra turned 6 years old. Ruah, who plays Special Agent Kensi Blye on the CBS drama, was in a celebratory mood. Over on her Instagram account, she posted some sweet pictures of her child. Ruah was quite effusive in her love and praise for Sierra in her comments. That’s not surprising when she is one proud mother of her sweet child.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Steve Schirripa Thanks Fans for Birthday Wishes
Steve Schirripa has spent many years endearing himself to TV viewers. Fans recognize him best for his roles as Bobby Baccalieri in the classic TV drama The Sopranos. And more recently as Detective Anthony Abetemarco in Blue Bloods. The beloved actor celebrated his 65th on Saturday. And by the looks...
Walker Hayes & His Wife ‘Renew’ Their Wedding Vows After Being Married for 18 Years: VIDEO
Walker Hayes and his wife, Laney, have been married for 18 years. They celebrated their… The post Walker Hayes & His Wife ‘Renew’ Their Wedding Vows After Being Married for 18 Years: VIDEO appeared first on Outsider.
‘Fast & Furious’ Star Lucas Black Posts Video of His Son’s First Dove Hunt: ‘They’ll Never Forget It’
Hunting is a proud tradition in many American homes. A tradition often passed down from generations that’s helped build families. Former NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is a dedicated family man with a penchant for nature and the hunting of various game animals. The actor took a chance...
WATCH: ‘Tulsa King’ Star Sylvester Stallone Loses Mustache on Set, Hilariously Tries to Find It
Sylvester Stallone is having an emergency on the set of Tulsa King and it involves his mustache that has gone missing. While you can tell in this Instagram video that Stallone has a good beard, the actor also will wear a mustache. He would be wearing it now, but that bad boy has gotten lost. It appears that Stallone and makeup department head Fiona Cush are in a 9-1-1 situation.
Kelsea Ballerini Captures Bone-Chilling Video of an Alligator Swimming Directly Towards Her: VIDEO
Kelsea Ballerini is enjoying some time away before things kick into high gear later this month. She shared a group of photos and videos from a trip to the woods. She spent some time on the lake. Her dog came along for the ride. And she spotted an alligator. Check out that video on the ninth slide.
‘American Idol’s Kelly Clarkson Celebrates 20th Anniversary of Winning the Show
Sunday marked the 20th anniversary of a special moment in the history of TV when Kelly Clarkson won the first season of American Idol. The whirlwind journey launched a music career that’s kept Clarkson at the forefront of pop culture in the two decades since her historic win. Clarkson...
See Why Eric Church Said He Was the ‘Worst Salesman in History’ Before Becoming a Star
Eric Church had a “normal job” once, too. The Chief is among several artists that are recalling their worst jobs in honor of the Labor Day weekend. He doesn’t think he was very good at the gig he had before heading to Nashville. “I sold knives from...
HARDY and Lainey Wilson Rock Seven Peaks Music Festival with ‘Wait In the Truck’
HARDY and Lainey Wilson shared the live debut of their duet “Wait in the Truck” at Dierks Bentley’s Seven Peaks Music Festival. HARDY has called the song the best one that he’s ever written. He’d performed it in his own live show before the festival, but this is the first time that he and Lainey Wilson have performed it live together. They recreated their characters from the music video, with HARDY in a prison uniform Check out a fan-shot clip below.
