Lenovo is one of the few mainstream consumer electronics brands that are serious about extended reality (XR) wearables and already has high-end products out in the market. Take, for example, the ThinkReality A3 smart glasses, which bring the perks of augmented reality to a device that looks very much like a pair of regular sunglasses. However, the company's latest smart glasses — the Glasses T1 — avoid the metaverse ambitions and take a different route toward becoming a more personal entertainment hub.
The Beats Flex earbuds are offered directly by Apple and, as such, easily pair with the iPhone using just a couple of taps and button presses.
Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
Apple is just over a week away from introducing the world to its new phones in the iPhone 14 series. In just two weeks from now, meanwhile, the devices will reportedly start shipping to buyers. If you've lately been planning to splurge on a new iPhone, you should almost certainly put that scheme on hold until Apple's event on September 7. There are two major reasons for that, and they both come down to value.
Only days after SpaceX and T-Mobile made a big announcement about phones and Starlink satellite internet service, Google has teased similar plans.
Sony has been a big proponent of compact smartphones, having pioneered the segment with the Sony Xperia X Compact in 2016. Starting in 2019, the company has been making compact smartphones under the Xperia 5 series. The first of these devices — the Xperia 5 — packed in flagship-grade hardware and excellent cameras within a relatively small frame. The "original" Xperia 5 has, since then, been succeeded by the Xperia 5 II (read as the Xperia 5 Mark 2), which launched in 2020, and the Xperia 5 III, which the company released last year.
It is easy to learn what the Apple Watch battery health feature does, and there are a few ways to use it to maximize battery life.
Teslas weren't the first mass market electric cars. The Nissan Leaf, for example, was zipping around years before anyone know what a Model S was. But Tesla is without a doubt, partially responsible for throwing EVs into the public consciousness and popularizing electric vehicles. Plus, attachment to an eccentric billionaire like Elon Musk ensures that the brand will live within the spotlight.
Motorola's new flagship is surprisingly affordable, and on paper the Moto Edge (2022) could give Google's Pixel 6A some real competition. Here's the reality.
Jabra is back with a new pair of Elite wireless earbuds, ones that fall decidedly in the middle of its lineup with a solid balance between features and price.
Over the years, Apple has hit the headlines for declaring something obsolete and taking it away almost as often as it has for adding parts. The most famous and contentious example is the tech company's decision to drop the headphone jack from the iPhone 7. While many people disagreed with that choice and still like the option of using wired headphones with a standardized connector, the industry itself began to follow suit. Samsung, Apple's biggest rival, dropped the jack from its flagship phones a few years afterward. Apple has also been rumored to be getting rid of the charging port at some point in the future. Noted analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suspects the company will make the move, and it could be for waterproofing reasons or just a way to avoid being forced to use USB-C.
Windows 11 brings a new refresh rate feature that makes it possible to take advantage of higher-end displays while also preserving battery life.
New for 2022 and each aggressively priced, the latest Moto Edge and Pixel 6A both promise high-end photography in midrange phones. We put them to the test.
A controversial new design leak of the iPhone 14 has raised a lot of hands about why Apple is shifting things up -- but there's a method to the madness.
Foldable smartphones may be all the rage in 2022, but there is no denying that one manufacturer — Samsung – dominates this space. The Korean smartphone company continues to sell more foldable handsets than any other manufacturer, and it has been consistently doing that for over three years, having launched its latest foldable phone a few weeks ago. Samsung's success comes despite rivals like Huawei, Honor, Oppo, and Motorola trying their luck with various foldable smartphone models. However, a combination of reasons — from lack of availability in international markets to unfinished software — has prevented these companies from posing any threat to Samsung.
Wordle is back with a fairly common word as its solution, though WordleBot indicates it may be tricky for many users. Fortunately, we have some hints.
Popular tech-focused trade show IFA — held annually in Berlin — is making a major comeback this year. IFA 2022, as this year's edition of the trade show is known, will likely become the venue for several significant product announcements. The confirmed product announcements expected at IFA 2022 include new foldable notebooks from Asus' Zenbook Fold series, home appliances and monitors from LG, and similar products from Samsung. In addition, Qualcomm may also have some interesting announcements to make at the event — although we do not expect the chipmaker to announce any flagship-grade mobile chipsets at IFA.
Gaming no longer requires a beefy PC, laptop, or console. Many people these days use their smartphones as full-on gaming devices, and plenty of companies are quick to jump in to make that easier with a series of gadgets. This time, Razer has unveiled the Kishi v2, a universal mobile gaming controller made for all kinds of iPhones. It comes as a successor to the original Razer Kishi and arrives later than the Android version, which launched in July 2022. Is this controller good enough to beat Razer's competition, the Backbone One?
Over the past half-decade, we've seen our fair share of so-called "smart glasses." We've been experiencing and embracing the odd nature of the wearable headset, but remain conscious of the fact that making a successful pair of smart glasses would be akin to lightning striking the same place twice — both rare and shocking.
ASUS has a new ROG Phone 6 on the horizon, and today we got our first look at the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate along with its vanilla counterpart in a new leak
