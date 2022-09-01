ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 2 (9/1, 9/2, 9/3)

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1faqtm_0hejSRbk00

Get the latest Michigan high school football scores on SBLive as Week 2 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 2 of the Michigan high school football season kicks off Thursday (September 1) and continues Friday and Saturday with dozens of big matchups across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Michigan including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Michigan high school football scoreboard and check our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 8 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 7 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Michigan high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Michigan:

How SBLive's Top 25 Michigan high school football teams fared: No. 1 Detroit King falls in opener

SBLive Michigan Power 25 rankings: a new team takes the top spot

Top games in week 2 of Michigan high school football

Full football coverage on SBLive Michigan

