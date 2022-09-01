Check Out Optum’s Gameday Recipe of the Week: Buffalo Chicken Dip!
Game Day Recipes, sponsored by Optum.
Learn more about the Optum difference at OptumKC.com .
THIS WEEK’S RECIPE
BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP
By Erin Protheroe, SVP Robindale Media
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Cooking Time: 20 minutes
Yields 4 cups
INGREDIENTS
2 cups cooked & shredded chicken breast
1 bar cream cheese (8 oz.), softened
½ cup hot sauce
½ cup low-fat ranch dressing
½ cup crumbled blue cheese or shredded sharp cheddar
DIRECTIONS
Combine all ingredients in 1-quart baking dish
Bake at 350 for 20 minutes
Serve with tortilla chips, crackers, carrots and/or celery
If you have specific dietary concerns, consult with a nutritionist or physician before consuming this dish or ingredients contained herein. Remember to enjoy all food in moderation.
