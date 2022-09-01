ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Check Out Optum’s Gameday Recipe of the Week: Buffalo Chicken Dip!

By Sponsored Content
The Kansas City Star
 4 days ago

Game Day Recipes, sponsored by Optum.

Learn more about the Optum difference at OptumKC.com .

THIS WEEK’S RECIPE

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryWYE_0hejSLYc00
Buffalo chicken dip served with chips and fresh vegetables VeselovaElena/Getty Images/iStockphoto

BUFFALO CHICKEN DIP

By Erin Protheroe, SVP Robindale Media

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cooking Time: 20 minutes

Yields 4 cups

INGREDIENTS

  • 2 cups cooked & shredded chicken breast

  • 1 bar cream cheese (8 oz.), softened

  • ½ cup hot sauce

  • ½ cup low-fat ranch dressing

  • ½ cup crumbled blue cheese or shredded sharp cheddar

DIRECTIONS

  1. Combine all ingredients in 1-quart baking dish

  2. Bake at 350 for 20 minutes

  3. Serve with tortilla chips, crackers, carrots and/or celery

If you have specific dietary concerns, consult with a nutritionist or physician before consuming this dish or ingredients contained herein. Remember to enjoy all food in moderation.

Sponsored by

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
