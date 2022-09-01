Read full article on original website
New Mexico is Trying to Get a Piece of Texas and its 25 Billion in GDPTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
29 illegal immigrants found in El Paso stash house by agentsAsh JurbergEl Paso, TX
Two Fugitives Added to Texas Most Wanted ListLarry LeaseTexas State
EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body is found behind a Family Dollar store in Central El Paso. Police tell KTSM that the call first went out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, along the 100 block of […]
Anthony (Tx) mayor arrested on alleged Continuing Family Violence charge
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced Monday that the Mayor of Anthony, Texas was arrested Sunday on an alleged family violence charge. According to EPCSO officials, 38-year-old Benjamin Romero Cedillo was arrested after a Sunday afternoon domestic assault call along the 800 block of Talbot in […]
cbs4local.com
Body found in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
8 Interesting Facts Of The Juarez ‘Bible Mountain’ Facing El Paso
We're sharing eight interesting facts about the mountainside message that has been visible for decades across Juarez and El Paso. Like the guiding star on the side of the Franklin Mountains or Mount Cristo Rey, the Hill of The Bible message overlooks residents across the borderland. If you're traveling West...
KVIA
GECU bank robbery in east El Paso; search for suspect underway
UPDATE (2:44 p.m.): Lockouts at Eastwood High School, Eastwood Middle and Eastwood Knolls have been lifted. Bloodhounds have been arriving at the Candlewood Ave. area just about a block above the bank in search of suspect. UPDATE (1:59 pm): A suspect is still at large after robbing the GECU credit...
Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief going to Rio Grande Valley
Border Patrol officials on Friday would not immediately confirm or deny reports out of Washington, D.C., regarding the reassignment of El Paso Sector Chief Gloria I. Chavez to a similar position in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas.
Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
How Bad Are El Paso Drivers? Do We Have The Worst In Texas?
We've all had experiences with bad drivers in El Paso. Someone cuts you off in traffic, or they tailgate you, they run a red light... it's something that's given El Paso a reputation of having some of the worst drivers in Texas, yet alone the country. Just how bad are...
UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses control on I-10 East
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:30 am El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to I-10 East near Anthony in reference to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officials found a motorcyclist on the side of the road. Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were on the scene early this morning. The area was […]
Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
cbs4local.com
Man wanted for murder and femicide in Mexico found in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A wanted man from Mexico accused of murder and femicide was found by El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents. The man apprehended by agents in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to Gloria Chavez, El Paso Sector Border Patrol chief. El Paso Sector Foreign Operations...
What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
UPDATE: EPPD Officer-involved shooting reported in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At around 4:20 p.m. police officials responded to a call regarding a theft at a local Walmart near the 4700 block of Hondo Pass. The call was elevated to an aggravated robbery. UPDATE: The suspect fled on foot while police officials chased him. At least one officer fired at least […]
Teenagers busted smuggling fentanyl at Texas-Mexico border
EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts during the second to last weekend of August. "The seizures made during the last several days illustrate the challenges CBP officers face in sorting legitimate travelers from those who are smuggling contraband," said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "CBP officers must always remain vigilant because the variety of smugglers and concealment methods they employ is almost limitless."On August 26, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 19-year-old, U.S....
cbs4local.com
Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
elpasoheraldpost.com
FBI El Paso and El Paso Police Department Asking for the Public’s Assistance in Identifying the Eastside GECU Bank Robbery Suspect
The FBI El Paso Field Office and El Paso Police Department (EPPD) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the individual responsible for a bank robbery on Friday, September 2, 2022. At approximately 11:15 a.m., an unknown male entered the GECU located at 10425 Vista Del Sol. The suspect...
Whirlwind of late-week filings in case to remove embattled DA Yvonne Rosales
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There was a flurry of late week court filings by attorneys representing embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, the County Attorney, and attorney Omar Carmona, who filed the initial petition to have DA Rosales removed from office. Court records show at least four filings in the case since Thursday afternoon, beginning […]
Washington Examiner
Border Patrol promotes woman to lead busiest part of southern border
The U.S. Border Patrol has promoted the only female in a field leadership post to oversee operations in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, the busiest region for illegal immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, the Washington Examiner learned. Gloria Chavez, the chief patrol agent of the El Paso, Texas, region...
Horizon man arrested for alleged intent to distribute narcotics
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old male was discovered to have an outstanding warrant from the El Paso County Sheriffs Office after a traffic stop was conducted at an intersection. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Paseo Alegre and Darrington Road when 27-year-old, Dante Emanuel Bazan was identified to have an outstanding […]
EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso, one injured
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso. According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers were on the […]
