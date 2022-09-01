ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KTSM

EPPD investigating suspicious death in Central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso Police Department (EPPD) say their detectives are investigating a suspicious death after a body is found behind a Family Dollar store in Central El Paso. Police tell KTSM that the call first went out shortly after 8:30 p.m. Sunday night, along the 100 block of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Anthony (Tx) mayor arrested on alleged Continuing Family Violence charge

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Officials with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) announced Monday that the Mayor of Anthony, Texas was arrested Sunday on an alleged family violence charge. According to EPCSO officials, 38-year-old Benjamin Romero Cedillo was arrested after a Sunday afternoon domestic assault call along the 800 block of Talbot in […]
ANTHONY, TX
cbs4local.com

Body found in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — A body was found in central El Paso Sunday night. Officers were called to 160 Cotton Street where the body was found. Officials said the incident is not a homicide investigation. The identity of the person was not provided. The investigation continues. Sign up...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

GECU bank robbery in east El Paso; search for suspect underway

UPDATE (2:44 p.m.): Lockouts at Eastwood High School, Eastwood Middle and Eastwood Knolls have been lifted. Bloodhounds have been arriving at the Candlewood Ave. area just about a block above the bank in search of suspect. UPDATE (1:59 pm): A suspect is still at large after robbing the GECU credit...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Crime of the week: Car burglar steals 2K in cash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying a young male who burglarized at least two vehicles on the morning of August 23. At approximately 3:00 A.M., a man burglarized at least two different vehicles at the 5000 block of Joe Castillo. At the time of […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: Motorcyclist loses control on I-10 East

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At approximately 4:30 am El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to I-10 East near Anthony in reference to a single vehicle accident. Upon arrival, officials found a motorcyclist on the side of the road. Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were on the scene early this morning. The area was […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

Three arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On July 23rd, 2022, at approximately 2:20 AM, officers from the Pebble Hills Regional Command responded to the 14000 block of Honey Point for a shots fired call. The current investigation revealed the offenders, Madoc Gaither, Daniel Najera, and Isaac Carlos firedmultiple rounds at the guests of a house party and […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Man wanted for murder and femicide in Mexico found in Santa Teresa

SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A wanted man from Mexico accused of murder and femicide was found by El Paso Sector Border Patrol agents. The man apprehended by agents in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, according to Gloria Chavez, El Paso Sector Border Patrol chief. El Paso Sector Foreign Operations...
SANTA TERESA, NM
KTSM

What to expect on Labor Day in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – All administrative offices in El Paso will be closed tomorrow due to the Labor Day holiday, however some businesses will be open. The following is the City’s schedule of services and operations for Monday, September 5: CLOSED/NO SERVICE Greater El Paso Landfill and Citizen Collection Stations City COVID-19 Vaccination sites […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

UPDATE: EPPD Officer-involved shooting reported in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At around 4:20 p.m. police officials responded to a call regarding a theft at a local Walmart near the 4700 block of Hondo Pass. The call was elevated to an aggravated robbery. UPDATE: The suspect fled on foot while police officials chased him. At least one officer fired at least […]
EL PASO, TX
CBS DFW

Teenagers busted smuggling fentanyl at Texas-Mexico border

EL PASO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers working at El Paso area ports of entry stopped multiple hard narcotics smuggling attempts during the second to last weekend of August. "The seizures made during the last several days illustrate the challenges CBP officers face in sorting legitimate travelers from those who are smuggling contraband," said CBP El Paso Director Field Operations Hector A. Mancha. "CBP officers must always remain vigilant because the variety of smugglers and concealment methods they employ is almost limitless."On August 26, officers working at the Paso Del Norte border crossing encountered a 19-year-old, U.S....
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Lower Valley crash sent three people to the hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash that involved two vehicles happened late Friday night in the Lower Valley. The collision occurred at 7631 North Loop. According to a spokesperson for El Paso Police, three people were taken to Del Sol Hospital. A spokesperson with El Paso Fire Department...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Whirlwind of late-week filings in case to remove embattled DA Yvonne Rosales

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – There was a flurry of late week court filings by attorneys representing embattled District Attorney Yvonne Rosales, the County Attorney, and attorney Omar Carmona, who filed the initial petition to have DA Rosales removed from office. Court records show at least four filings in the case since Thursday afternoon, beginning […]
EL PASO, TX
Washington Examiner

Border Patrol promotes woman to lead busiest part of southern border

The U.S. Border Patrol has promoted the only female in a field leadership post to oversee operations in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, the busiest region for illegal immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, the Washington Examiner learned. Gloria Chavez, the chief patrol agent of the El Paso, Texas, region...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Horizon man arrested for alleged intent to distribute narcotics

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A 27-year-old male was discovered to have an outstanding warrant from the El Paso County Sheriffs Office after a traffic stop was conducted at an intersection. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Paseo Alegre and Darrington Road when 27-year-old, Dante Emanuel Bazan was identified to have an outstanding […]
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
KTSM

EPPD investigating shooting in Central El Paso, one injured

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Police responded Thursday to a call that came in around 3 a.m. regarding a shooting that occurred at the 3800 block of Morehead Ave. near Dyer St. in Central El Paso. According to officials, one person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. Officers were on the […]
EL PASO, TX

