ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KATV

Veteran's and Military History Museum in Vilonia expands exhibits

(Little Rock, KATV) — One of Vilonia, Arkansas' hidden gems is their very own Veteran's and Military History Museum. Vilonia is considered a veteran's city with over 300 active duty residents and even more retired veteran residents along with their families. The veteran's museum opened their doors 10 years...
VILONIA, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conway, AR
Conway, AR
Entertainment
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Entertainment
City
London, AR
KATV

Happy Labor Day! Let's see photos of how you're spending the holiday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to "recognize the many contributions workers have made to America's strength, prosperity, and well-being."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Brantley
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

(Little Rock, KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of August 28 - Sept. 3:. 1. 2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports. The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects...
BENTON, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy