LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to "recognize the many contributions workers have made to America's strength, prosperity, and well-being."

LITTLE ROCK, AR ・ 12 HOURS AGO