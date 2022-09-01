Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KATV
Made In Arkansas: Des Arc candle company makes close to 1 million candles a year
When you walk in the building, the fragrance hits you. Pumpkin, cinnamon, apple and more... the scents of the holidays swirling around, as the workers here put the finishing touches on thousands of candles. This is Lux Fragrances, a premium candle company owned by Paul Guess. Paul Guess says, "It's...
KATV
Veteran's and Military History Museum in Vilonia expands exhibits
(Little Rock, KATV) — One of Vilonia, Arkansas' hidden gems is their very own Veteran's and Military History Museum. Vilonia is considered a veteran's city with over 300 active duty residents and even more retired veteran residents along with their families. The veteran's museum opened their doors 10 years...
KATV
65 years ago today: Little Rock Nine attempt to desegregate Central High School
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Sept. 4, 1957, nine Black students attempted to attend the all-white Central High School in Little Rock - more than three years after the United States Supreme Court ruled racial segregation in public schools as unconstitutional. Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus used the Arkansas National...
KATV
Pedestrian killed in Thursday traffic collision on South University identified by police
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on South University Thursday night has been identified by Little Rock police. According to police, Ashley Taylor, 37, of Emerson died after being hit in the 5300 block of South University Avenue. Police said Taylor was...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KATV
Beyond the Game: Friendship fuels volleyball players' return from horrific car crash
CONWAY, Ark. (KATV) — Three or four times each week, they drive from Conway to North Little Rock for their club volleyball team's practice. That makes the drive all but routine for Olivia Harris and Emma Frazier, seniors at Conway High School and best friends that have only grown closer since that day it suddenly wasn't.
KATV
Happy Labor Day! Let's see photos of how you're spending the holiday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Observed the first Monday in September, Labor Day is an annual celebration of the social and economic achievements of American workers. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, the holiday is rooted in the late nineteenth century, when labor activists pushed for a federal holiday to "recognize the many contributions workers have made to America's strength, prosperity, and well-being."
KATV
Haskell Harmony Grove overpowers Dewitt by 5-points
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Haskell Harmony Grove beat Dewitt by 5-points on Friday. The final score was (8-3).
KATV
3 teens captured in Bryant after assaulting a guard, escaping from youth services facility
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The search for three juveniles who escaped from a youth services facility Sunday night in Alexander were captured over seven hours later, police said. The Bryant Police Department said they received a call shortly after 11 p.m. alerting them that inmates Ezekiel Nelson, 15; Jaydon Nelson, 17; and Randy Page, 16, had escaped after assaulting a guard.
RELATED PEOPLE
KATV
1 pedestrian dead after collision on Asher Avenue early Sunday morning
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — One person died early Sunday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Little Rock, police said. According to the Little Rock Police Department, the incident happened in the 4800 block of Asher Avenue just after midnight. Once on the scene, police said medical personnel...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
(Little Rock, KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of August 28 - Sept. 3:. 1. 2 shoplifters wanted by Benton police for stealing from Academy Sports. The Benton Police Department is asking for your help in finding two suspects...
KATV
Suspicious death of 69-year-old woman in North Little Rock upgraded to homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The suspicious death Wednesday night in North Little Rock has been ruled a homicide, police said in an updated news release on Friday. North Little Rock police identified the victim as Matilda Howard, 69, of North Little Rock. Police responded to 2308 Schaer St. in...
Comments / 0