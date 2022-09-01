ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia

By Alexandra Weaver, Sam Kirk
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you’re looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.

Harrison County

The Italian Heritage Festival will take over Downtown Clarksburg all weekend. It’s free to attend and will include a booth with fresh, hot fritti on 3rd and Main streets by City Hall. Click here to see more of what the festival will include.

Clarksburg DMV will not hold road tests during festivals

Marion County

East Fairmont High School will host the 2022 McCutchans Car Show on Saturday, Sept. 3 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. In addition to classic cars, there will be vendors, food and activities for kids. Click here for more information.

Palatine Park is holding its last concert of the summer on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 7 p.m. The Hooten Hallers, a blues-rock band with rhythm & blues, rock’n’roll, honky tonk, jazz, soul, and even punk influences will open and The Kris Lager Band, described as “positive, high energy rock-and-roll,” will open.

Monongalia County

The Morgantown Arts Party nonprofit is holding on concert event on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 9 p.m. The event will feature local artists Red Audio, Dinosaur Burp, Foz Rotten, Raven Mocker and “Good Music, Good Art, Good Times.” The event will be at 218 Walnut Street.

If you’re looking to do something good for yourself after Labor Day Weekend, there are several options in Morgantown. Monday is public open gym day at the Hazel & J.W. Ruby Community Center in Mylan Park from noon to 5 p.m.

Labor Day is also the first weekend of new boat and bike rentals at the Walnut Street Landing recreation rental facility. Rentals start at just $10 an hour. Options and hours can be found here .

Lewis County

The 48th Annual Jackson’s Mill Jubilee will be held all weekend at WVU’s Jackson’s Mill, in Weston. There will be vendors, food, live Appalachian/Bluegrass music, live chainsaw carving and much more. Click here for more information, including hours.

Stonewall Resort is holding a Labor Day Weekend celebration from Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4. The lakeside celebration will include fireworks, outdoor recreation, fireside s’mores and more. Click here for more information.

Barbour County

The Barbour County Fair started last week , and will continue through Saturday, Sept. 3. The fair will open at 9 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Rides will open at 6:30 p.m. on Friday and 6 p.m. on Saturday, and will close at 11 p.m. both nights. Chase Matthews will be performing Friday at 9 p.m. and on Saturday at 9 p.m., “Thunderstruck – The Ultimate AC/DC Tribute” will perform. Click here for a full list of events and prices.

Tyler County

The 54th Annual Hillbilly 100, America’s oldest dirt late model major event, will be held at the Tyler County Speedway all weekend. Click here for more information.

Tucker County

The Canaan Valley Resort will host activities, including live music, wagon rides and corn hole tournaments, from Friday, Sept. 2 through Monday, Sept. 5. Click here for more information.

Webster County

The Holly River Hustle 5K Run/Walk will be held at Holly River State Park on Sunday, Sept, 4 from 9 a.m. to noon. all proceeds go to the non-profit Holly River Foundation. Click here for more information.

Pocahontas County

Snowshoe Mountain has activities, including live music, bike races and a mountaintop fireworks display, planned from Friday, Sept. 2 through Sunday, Sept. 4. Click here for more information.

