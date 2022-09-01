ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community reacts to deadly Labor Day Weekend in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Over Labor Day weekend, between Friday and Monday, six people were killed in shootings in Birmingham. During a council meeting last week, Mayor Randall Woodfin showed off some the guns Birmingham Police Department has encountered recently. The city's police department has recovered more than 700 guns so far this year.
Two people rescued from Schultz Creek after becoming stranded

BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Two people were rescued from Schultz Creek Monday after becoming stranded. Brierfield Volunteer Fire Rescue said the people were located in an area near the Cahaba River. No injuries were reported from the incident. Brierfield Volunteer Fire Rescue said it assisted Centreville Fire, Brent...
Two dead after Saturday shooting on 3rd Avenue West in Birmingham

Birmingham police said at 9:20 pm officers were dispatched to the 100 Block of 3rd Avenue West on report of multiple Shot Spotter alerts. The call was then updated to multiple people shot. Officers arrived on the scene and saw both of the victims lying in the roadway suffering from...
Hanceville Police Sergeant rescues two people after a flash flood

A Hanceville Police Sergeant saved two people during a flash flood today at Guntersville State Park. Hanceville Mayor Kenneth Nail said a man and woman were swept away by the water into a culvert. Sergeant Steve Gunn and another person pulled the couple from a creek at the park. The...
Two men shot, killed in car on Inglenook Street

Two men were shot and killed while sitting in a car in the Inglenook neighborhood Saturday afternoon, according to the Birmingham Police Department. Police have started a homicide investigation after the incident which happened in the 4200 block of Inglenook Street. A 911 call came in about multiple people shot...
