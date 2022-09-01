Read full article on original website
First at 4 Forum: WVU President Gordon Gee
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University President Gordon Gee was the first ever First at 4 Forum guest. He talked with 5 News about rising rising tuition and parking costs, WVU recently being awarded the First-gen Forward designation for its work with first generation college students, and where WVU fits in with conference realignment.
WV Italian Heritage Festival concludes with Outdoor Mass
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday was the third and final day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. Sunday was the last day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. The festival concluded with an outdoor mass to start the day followed by shows, music, food, and fun. This is...
Harrison County Man competes in Warrior Games
HARRISON COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - The 2022 warrior games just wrapped up in Orlando. Its an annual Olympic style competition put on by the department of defense and it celebrates the resiliency and dedication of wounded soldiers. Staff SGT. Matthew Hoalcraft is one of those soldiers. “So many athletes are...
Phyllis “Jean” Craig
Phyllis “Jean” Craig, 94, of Walkersville, passed away on September 1, 2022, under the compassionate care of Crestview Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation. Jean was born in Calvin, WV, on March 6, 1928, a daughter of the late Harry Baker and Pearl Flanagan Baker. In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by one daughter, Lavaughn Queen; one daughter-in-law, Patty Sue Craig; and three siblings: Grace Bosley, Gertrude Curry, and Carl Baker.
First at 4 Forum: Jimbo Fisher
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - National championship winning coach and Clarksburg native Jimbo Fisher helped kick off the debut of First at 4. He talked with 5 News about his Harrison County roots, his place among north central West Virginia’s great football success stories, his recent tense exchange with Nick Saban, and whether he’d consider coaching the Mountaineers one day.
The return of the Backyard Brawl
PITTSBURGH, W.Va (WDTV) - After 11 years, the Backyard Brawl returned on Thursday night in Pittsburgh. The crowd at Acrisure stadium was the largest crowd any sporting event in Pittsburgh has ever seen, totaling 70,622. It was a brawl until the very end, a back and forth effort from both...
A brief look into the Mountain East Conference following week 1 of 2022 season
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mountain East Conference kicked off play last week, giving teams the opportunity to showcase themselves against a wide variety of teams prior to conference play. Prior to the season, Fairmont State was the highest ranked area team in the 2022 Preseason MEC Poll. Fairmont State...
