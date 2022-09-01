Read full article on original website
Mystery respiratory illness kills two health care workers and patient at clinic, sickens six others in Argentina
A third person has died this week in Argentina from a type of pneumonia of unknown origin, with the fatalities thus far limited to a single clinic, health authorities said Thursday. Nine people in northwestern Tucuman province have come down with a mysterious respiratory illness, including eight medical staff at...
nypressnews.com
Popular drink may increase risk of cancer by 78% – it’s not alcohol
Although more studies would be needed to determine the factors and mechanisms behind the linkage, researchers said that higher sugar-sweetened beverage consumption might increase the risk of obesity and type 2 diabetes, which are in turn risk factors for liver cancer. These beverages also can contribute to insulin resistance and...
cgtlive.com
Dry AMD Gene Therapy Shows Promise in Preclinical Study
The therapy has demonstrated benefit in multiple models of dry AMD. This content originally appeared on our sister site, Opthalmology Times. Investigators at Trinity College Dublin have developed a new gene therapy that shows promise for treating dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a progressive eye disease affecting up to 10% of adults aged 65 years and older which is a leading cause of severe vision impairment and blindness in this age group.
cgtlive.com
Mark Forman, MD, PhD, on Genetic Testing and Further Research in Frontotemporal Dementia
The chief medical officer of Passage Bio discussed research needs in FTD. "Compared to 5 years ago, there are now a number of trials in frontotemporal dementia that are available and many of those trials are focused on genetic forms of the disease whereas in the past there was often a lot of reluctance to do genetic testing. The fact that there now, at least, experimental treatment options available highlights the need to increase the throughput of genetic testing toallow the whole industry to really advance this.”
