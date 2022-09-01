Read full article on original website
No. 6 Kentucky men's soccer set to host archrival Louisville
The No. 6 nationally-ranked Kentucky men’s soccer team (3-0-0) will host in-state rival Louisville (3-0-0) at The Wendell & Vickie Bell Soccer Complex on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. ET Battle of the Bluegrass. The annual post-Labor Day matchup will be the 28th head-to-head meeting of the two programs....
Q&A: Mark Stoops previews Florida
Everything Kentucky coach Mark Stoops said following up his team's 37-13 win over Miami (Ohio) and looking ahead to Saturday's SEC opener at Florida in Gainesville:. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Opening statement ... “After watching the film, I thought...
