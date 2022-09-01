ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Ronald McDonald House celebrate new additions to building

By Nikolas Wilson, John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QrZ4P_0hejPCVS00

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Siouxland organization that helps families stay close to their children in the hospital just got a new addition.

Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg and the South Sioux City Chamber of Commerce Officials cut the ribbon on Ronald McDonald House’s More Room, More Love Expansion Project.

The project added an additional guest room and made the whole facility more accessible for all guests.

Acquisition of MercyOne Health Systems finalized

Iowa’s Lt. Gov. Adam Gregg was happy to be in Sioux City.

“We have a very special connection with the Ronald McDonald House through the Governor’s Charity Steer Show, that’s a 40 year tradition at the Iowa State Fair where the Gov., Lt. Gov and local celebrities show a steer that was raised by an Iowan child and the money we raised go to Ronald McDonald Houses across the state,” said Lt. Gov. Gregg.

The renovations were made possible by community donations and a grant from the Missouri River Historic Developement (MRHD).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
kscj.com

RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE EXPANDS IN SIOUX CITY

SINCE 1994 THE RONALD MC DONALD HOUSE HAS SERVED AS A COMFORTABLE PLACE TO STAY WHILE CHILDREN RECEIVE MEDICAL CARE IN SIOUX CITY. EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR CHRISTY BATIEN CLARK HAS FOUND A WAY TO RECOVER MORE LIVING SPACE. WHO CAN STAY AT THE RONALD MC DONALD HOUSE?. THE BEST PART FOR...
SIOUX CITY, IA
nwestiowa.com

Dutch Dogs to add Sioux Center location

SIOUX CENTER—A pet boarding, dog day care and pet grooming business is looking to build a Sioux Center branch next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Aug. 22 meeting approved selling a city-owned 1.72 -acre lot in the first block of the Biotech Park, the first addition to Wooden Shoe Enterprises of Le Mars, which owns Dutch Dogs in Orange City.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
KLEM

Former Le Mars Resident Author

A former Le Mars resident is authoring a series of mystery books. Jolene (Stratton) Philo’s first book in the series, “See Jane Run,” is about a single school teacher from Sioux City who moves to South Dakota. Jolene was a teacher for 25 years and many would remember that her mom, Dorothy Stratton, was a long-time teacher in Le Mars. Jolene talks about how she came up with the idea for the book series.
LE MARS, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sutherland Labor Day Celebration is here

SUTHERLAND—Sutherland’s most rocking three-day weekend of the year has arrived. The first day of the city’s Labor Day Celebration will culminate in Sutherslam, a hard rock show starting at 8 p.m. today (Saturday, Sept. 3) at Sweeney’s Clubhouse. The event opens at 7 p.m. Tickets cost...
SUTHERLAND, IA
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center veteran thankful for service

This is the first in a series of articles on Sioux Center veterans who were on one of the three Midwest Honor Flights this fall. SIOUX CENTER—Rubbed on a slip of paper in Fred Sick’s home is the name “Frederick A Holst.”. “My cousin and I, we...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
siouxcountyradio.com

Sioux Center Hires New Building Code Official

Joel Gonzalez-Sandoval has begun in his role as the Building Code Official for the City of Sioux Center. In this role, Gonzalez will administer and enforce all the construction codes which have been adopted by the City Council, manage the City's Rental Housing Program, assist with economic development efforts through energy efficiency, and administer the nuisance abatement procedures.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Gregg
nwestiowa.com

Sioux Center business buys old hospital site

SIOUX CENTER—The former Sioux Center Health hospital site will be the new home of Kroese & Kroese PC next year. The Sioux Center City Council at its Monday meeting approved the $645,162 sale of the city-owned lot on the 600 block of South Main Avenue/Highway 75 to RMK Properties.
SIOUX CENTER, IA
3 News Now

Sergeant Bluff student is Iowa's top supermarket sacker

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (AP) — The best way to bag groceries is to create walls with boxes while grouping similar items so they all go together. That is, unless there are bottles, which may break when are placed side-by-side. These are the recommendations of Nolan McGregor -- and he...
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mercyone Health Systems#The Ronald Mcdonald House#Iowan#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
Kickin Country 100.5

Western Iowa Town Named Most Obese in the Entire State

The Hawkeye State is known for many things: The Field of Dreams, the best corn in the world, the first in the nation caucuses, and, unfortunately, one of the higher rates of obesity in the entire country. According to 24/7 Wall Street, around 34% of all Iowans are considered obese,...
KCAU 9 News

IGHSAU volleyball rankings (9-1-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Class 1A1. North Tama2. Springville3. Gladbrook-Reinbeck4. Dunkerton5. Ankeny Christian6. Gehlen Catholic7. Burlington Notre Dame8. Holy Trinity Catholic9. Sidney10. Newell-Fonda11. Tri-Center12. Tripoli13. Stanton14. Council Bluffs St. Albert15. New London Dropped Out: Janesville (10), AGWSR (11), Winfield-Mount Union (15) Class 2A1. Dike-New Hartford2. Western Christian3. Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont4. West Burlington5. Denver6. Lisbon7. Missouri Valley8. […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

X’s 9th inning rally falls short to Saltdogs

Sioux City, IA – The Sioux City Explorers had the run that could have sent them to the postseason on base in the bottom of the ninth but were unable to complete the comeback as the Lincoln Saltdogs kept their postseason hopes alive with a 5-4 win.  Both teams traded a pair of runs in the […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week (9-4-22)

SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU) – Another week of Siouxland sports, both high school and college, means another look at its top moments. Plenty to choose from as we countdown the best of the best in the latest edition of our SportsZone Top 5 Plays of the Week.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

17K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy