Jeff Overton hits hole in one on first day of Korn Ferry

VICTORIA, Ind. (WEHT) – Eyewitness News’ Randall Parmley speaks to Evansville North and Indiana University grad Jeff Overton about his performance on day one of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship at the Victoria National Golf Club.

Overton finished the first day one under par and hit a hole in one on hole 11.

