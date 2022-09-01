ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holmdel, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 The Point

Exciting Things Happening at the Mantoloking Road Alehouse in Brick, NJ

Cozy, upbeat tavern with a wraparound bar & TVs serving an ample menu of bar bites & burgers ~ Google Maps. Located at 247 Mantoloking Road in Brick Township, the Mantoloking Road Alehouse has been a great location for people to hit for a meal or a drink for many years. I recently saw a post on social media that indicated their outdoor dining is now open.
BRICK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey

One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Holmdel, NJ
Holmdel, NJ
Government
94.3 The Point

This Has Just Been Deemed As The BEST Cheeseburger in NJ

Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger. As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
94.3 The Point

Best coffee places recommended in Central NJ

One of the many great things about New Jersey is that you're never far from a great cup of coffee. When you're drinking some of that swill at work, keep that in mind. Although we have terrific coffee at New Jersey 101.5, in case anyone asks. But seriously folks. As...
WESTFIELD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Nj#Bell Works
94.3 The Point

Is This Farm Store Drive-Thru Ever Opening in Beachwood, NJ

Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. Here's what surprised me, I went to their website and clicked on locations in New...
BEACHWOOD, NJ
94.3 The Point

NJ retail executive falls to death from skyscraper

UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — The chief financial officer of a New Jersey-based national retail chain facing financial troubles has died. On Sunday, Bed Bath & Beyond said Gustavo Arnal had died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing...
MANHATTAN, NY
94.3 The Point

Toms River North Rolls Up 500 Yards of Offense to Storm Past Rumson-Fair Haven

PISCATAWAY -- Saturday afternoon's performance by Toms River North showcased just how good the Mariners can be if they run at full tilt. Junior quarterback Micah Ford ran for 279 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries and threw for 84 yards on 3 of 4 passing as the Mariners (2-0) put together a powerful offensive performance to defeat the Bulldogs (0-1) at Rutger's University's SHI Stadium as part of the Rumble on the Raritan showcase.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Halloween
94.3 The Point

Boys Soccer – 20 Must-Watch Games During the 2022 Shore Conference Boys Soccer Regular Season

The 2022 high school soccer season in New Jersey is shaping up to be a two-month sprint, with the season opening on Thursday and concluding just 67 days later on Nov. 13. The Shore Conference regular season is only about a month long, with Oct. 8 marking the final Saturday of the regular season and the Shore Conference Tournament cutoff tentatively scheduled Oct. 11 (the SCT particulars are still being finalized).
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

Lodi, NJ schools superintendent arrested after Jersey Shore fight

The superintendent of Lodi public schools has been accused of punching a woman in the head during an argument at the Jersey Shore last weekend. Douglas Petty, 46, of the ​​Cedar Knolls section of Hanover Township, was arrested by Seaside Heights police very early Sunday, Aug. 28, in the area of Sumner Avenue and the Boulevard.
LODI, NJ
94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified

Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
18K+
Followers
18K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy