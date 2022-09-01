Read full article on original website
$2 million will help support jobs for those recovering from substance abuse
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A total of more than $2 million was announced last week to support businesses that help find jobs for people recovering from drug addiction. According to a release from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), nine businesses, including one in Morgantown, will receive $225,000 to work with Jobs & […]
Metro News
Morgantown trying to add numbers to police force
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police Chief Eric Powell recently told city council the department has an authorized strength of 76 officers but only has 55 sworn police officers with four others awaiting training at The West Virginia State Police Academy. Powell said the department operates three shifts with 10 officers...
Local cities closing some services for Labor Day
Labor Day is fast approaching, and not all city services will be working on the holiday. Here are few places you may need to worry about, according to their respective Facebook pages.
WTRF
Coal miners help push tourists’ dead electric car in West Virginia
TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Friday, an electric vehicle broke down along Corridor H in Tucker County on its way to a weekend getaway in Davis. Luckily, a group of local coal miners were happy to help. Tucker County’s Senator Randy Smith documented the moment on Facebook. The...
Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced
WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Gilmer, Tucker, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
Marion County woman named Labor Person of the Year
The United Mine Workers of America held their Labor Day picnic at Hough Park in Mannington on Sept. 4.
connect-bridgeport.com
Multiple Agencies Respond to Harrison County Fire
According to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Thursday in Summit Park. The call for the fire came in at 5:33 a.m. It was on Salvage Street in Summit Park. Summit Park’s VFD led the way joined by Nutter Fort, Stonewood, and...
WDTV
Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
WDTV
First at 4 Forum: WVU President Gordon Gee
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University President Gordon Gee was the first ever First at 4 Forum guest. He talked with 5 News about rising rising tuition and parking costs, WVU recently being awarded the First-gen Forward designation for its work with first generation college students, and where WVU fits in with conference realignment.
CODE BLUE: Students suffer ‘medical issue’ at North Marion HS
A code blue was called at North Marion High School, Thursday, in reference to three students suffering "a medical issue" that has not been disclosed at this time, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Department.
mountainstatesman.com
Taylor County to be site of new battery manufacturing plant
TAYLOR COUNTY—Taylor County will soon be the home of a new manufacturing plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Months after making the announcement to come to West Virginia, energy startup SPARKZ Inc. announced earlier this week that they would be setting up shop in Taylor County, at the old Fourco Glass location.
WVDNR announces opening of early bear hunting
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has announced that four West Virginia counties will be open to early black bear gun hunting from Sept. 3-11 and five additional counties from Oct. 1-7.
Man charged with DUI, obstruction after threatening to fight officers
BEVERLY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An impaired driver was arrested Saturday after being reported in Randolph County. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, Sr. Deputy A.B. Beverly responded to reports of a dark colored Dodge Ram bearing WV registration #B244453 stopped with its hazard lights on on the 5 lane facing northbound.
WDTV
WV Italian Heritage Festival concludes with Outdoor Mass
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday was the third and final day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. Sunday was the last day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. The festival concluded with an outdoor mass to start the day followed by shows, music, food, and fun. This is...
Taser, pepper spray implemented after strangling suspect becomes hostile
DAILEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday in Dailey after a domestic dispute involving an attempted strangulation was reported. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on September 2, 2022, Sr. Deputy A.B. Beverly responded to Back Rd. in Dailey regarding a reported domestic incident between a husband and wife which involved a strangulation attempt.
What to do this Labor Day weekend in north central West Virginia
Labor Day weekend is seen by many as the last weekend of summer. If you're looking for one last hoorah before shifting into fall mode, there are several events planned in north central West Virginia this weekend.
Deputies: Man out on bond for drug and ginseng bust arrested for felony DUI
A man was arrested in Upshur County Friday after deputies say they stopped a motorcycle with improper registration on Route 33 and learned the driver's license was revoked for DUI, and that he was out on bond.
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Morgantown
Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it's fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs.
Kelly’s reopens in Clarksburg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — A classic Clarksburg restaurant held its grand opening on Friday during the Italian Heritage Festival after the original building was purchased by Harrison County. Kelly’s 2.0 is the successor to Kelly’s Irish Pub, which was previously known as P.J. Kelly’s and operated for 50 years before it closed in 2020. The […]
Gee: WVU looking to the river, satellite campuses for future growth
MORGANTOWN — “We realize we have to change or die,” WVU President Gordon Gee said during a recent sitdown with The Dominion Post Editorial Board. “We have to really create a posit. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
