Upshur County, WV

Metro News

Morgantown trying to add numbers to police force

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Police Chief Eric Powell recently told city council the department has an authorized strength of 76 officers but only has 55 sworn police officers with four others awaiting training at The West Virginia State Police Academy. Powell said the department operates three shifts with 10 officers...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Gilmer, Tucker, and other counties will comprise this week’s distribution schedule, which can be seen below. All distributions are scheduled to take place from 11:00am to 12:30pm unless otherwise noted.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

Multiple Agencies Respond to Harrison County Fire

According to the Nutter Fort Volunteer Fire Department, multiple agencies responded to a structure fire on Thursday in Summit Park. The call for the fire came in at 5:33 a.m. It was on Salvage Street in Summit Park. Summit Park’s VFD led the way joined by Nutter Fort, Stonewood, and...
WDTV

Crews respond to structure fire in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Several emergency crews responded to a structure fire in Clarksburg Friday afternoon. The fire was reported around 12:45 p.m. on Scenic View Drive, according to the Harrison County 911 Center. Authorities have not reported any injuries in the fire as of 1:10 p.m. The fire reportedly...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Buckhannon, WV
Upshur County, WV
WDTV

First at 4 Forum: WVU President Gordon Gee

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia University President Gordon Gee was the first ever First at 4 Forum guest. He talked with 5 News about rising rising tuition and parking costs, WVU recently being awarded the First-gen Forward designation for its work with first generation college students, and where WVU fits in with conference realignment.
MORGANTOWN, WV
mountainstatesman.com

Taylor County to be site of new battery manufacturing plant

TAYLOR COUNTY—Taylor County will soon be the home of a new manufacturing plant that will bring hundreds of jobs to the area. Months after making the announcement to come to West Virginia, energy startup SPARKZ Inc. announced earlier this week that they would be setting up shop in Taylor County, at the old Fourco Glass location.
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Man charged with DUI, obstruction after threatening to fight officers

BEVERLY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An impaired driver was arrested Saturday after being reported in Randolph County. According to reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022, Sr. Deputy A.B. Beverly responded to reports of a dark colored Dodge Ram bearing WV registration #B244453 stopped with its hazard lights on on the 5 lane facing northbound.
BEVERLY, WV
WDTV

WV Italian Heritage Festival concludes with Outdoor Mass

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Sunday was the third and final day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. Sunday was the last day of the West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival. The festival concluded with an outdoor mass to start the day followed by shows, music, food, and fun. This is...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Lootpress

Taser, pepper spray implemented after strangling suspect becomes hostile

DAILEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A man was arrested Friday in Dailey after a domestic dispute involving an attempted strangulation was reported. Reports from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office indicate that, on September 2, 2022, Sr. Deputy A.B. Beverly responded to Back Rd. in Dailey regarding a reported domestic incident between a husband and wife which involved a strangulation attempt.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

Kelly’s reopens in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WBOY) — A classic Clarksburg restaurant held its grand opening on Friday during the Italian Heritage Festival after the original building was purchased by Harrison County. Kelly’s 2.0 is the successor to Kelly’s Irish Pub, which was previously known as P.J. Kelly’s and operated for 50 years before it closed in 2020. The […]
CLARKSBURG, WV

