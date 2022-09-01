Read full article on original website
Ohio State Highway Patrol amp up enforcement over holiday weekend
Expect a busy travel day on the roads as the holiday weekend comes to a close. AAA expects holiday travel to be almost at pre-pandemic levels this Labor Day weekend.
13abc.com
OSHP: Man killed, 21 hurt in I-75 crash in Lima
LIMA, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead and more than 20 others were injured in a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 in Lima Sunday, authorities said. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened on I-75 southbound near mile post 125 around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. Troopers said a freightliner semi truck was headed south when it approached slowed traffic from a separate crash. The semi hit several vehicles, causing nine total vehicles to be involved.
WTOL-TV
Man dies after 9-vehicle crash on I-75 near Lima
ALLEN COUNTY, Ohio — One person is dead and ten others were taken to the hospital after a nine-vehicle crash on I-75 south of Lima on Sunday afternoon. The crash happened around 12:25 p.m. in Allen County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a semi truck being driven...
WLWT 5
Police shut down section of Beechmont Avenue after a crash brings down utility wires
CINCINNATI — First responders have shut down a portion of Beechmont Avenue in Anderson Township after a vehicle hit a pole, bringing down utility wires. Hamilton County dispatchers were able to confirm that a vehicle struck a pole on the 6900 block of Beechmont Ave, Monday afternoon. Police are...
Overturned semi crash on NB I-75 at SR-4 sends at least 1 person to hospital
DAYTON — At least one person has been taken to the hospital after a crash on Northbound I-75 near State Route 4 Saturday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>I-70 west closed near Enon Rd due to crash, I-75 NB closed near West Monument Ave. Dayton...
sciotopost.com
Update: Injury Crash in Pickaway After One Attempted to Beat the Light
Pickaway – A two-car crash occurred on US-23 in Pickaway County around 4 pm on Friday sent one person to the hospital. Accoridng to reports the crash occured at the intersection of Sperry road and US-23 Northbound in front of Circleville Walmart. According to a witness who was driving...
Times Gazette
GREENFIELD P.D. REPORTS
The Greenfield Police Department released the following information:. Hayden Smith, 19, South Salem, was arrested on a warrant for animal cruelty and issued a traffic citation for driving under suspension. INCIDENTS. The police department received a call of a possible domestic disturbance in the 900 block of North Washington Street.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of a crash involving a vehicle and a person. Around 1;15 pm a 911 call reported that a person was struck in the area of 1700 Western ave, the Save a lot location. 1700 squad has been called to the...
Times Gazette
HILLSBORO P.D. REPORTS
The Hillsboro Police Department has released the following information:. Anthony Moran, 46, of Ripley, was cited for a traffic control device. Jerri Ruble, 49, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed. Rodney Swackhammer Jr., 22, of Hillsboro, was cited for speed. INCIDENT. A report was received of a burglary that occurred...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Flood Advisory remains in effect for Pike Co.
PIKE COUNTY, Ohio — A Flood Advisory remains in effect for Pike County until 12:20 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, between 1 to 2 inches of rain has fallen in the county, and an additional 1.5 inches is still possible. Some of the most affected areas include...
‘Chain reaction’ 15 injured after 3 school buses collide on ramp
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, multiple school buses crashed into each other at the westbound Hoke Road exit ramp off of I-70 around 7:35 a.m.
sciotopost.com
Loaded Handgun Found in Yoctangee Park in Chillicothe
Chillicothe – Chillicothe police were called to the scene of a handgun that was found under a bridge in Chillicothe’s most common park Yoctangee. According to the report, both Chillicothe police and Ross County deputies were called to the scene. When they arrived they made contact with a concerned citizen who had found a handgun in the area of Yoctangee Park Annex. The man who had called the police says he found a loaded Taurus G2C 9mm handgun on the ground under the US 35 bridge near the river. He told police he saw the handgun laying on the ground and unloaded it, so it would be safe.
Times Gazette
Meth sales land woman in prison
A Hillsboro woman was sentenced to a total of 48 months in prison for two counts of aggravated trafficking of methamphetamine to the Ohio Reformatory for Women in Marysville, during a hearing in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Sarah Workman, 22, was sentenced to 24 months for an amended count...
OVI checkpoint set for tonight in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD — The Butler County OVI Task Force will be conducting a checkpoint on September 2, checking for drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The checkpoint will be located in the 7300 block of Dixie Highway (state Route 4) near Woodridge Boulevard in the City of Fairfield.
Police chase through 3 counties ends with crash, arrest near Sharonville
One person is in custody after a police chase ended with a crash on I-75 Northbound near the East Sharon Road exit, investigators said.
sciotopost.com
Breaking: Pedestrian Hit by Car, Vehicle has Left the Scene in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Around 11 am on Saturday a caller to the 911 system reported that a person was struck in his driveway and was injured. According to early reports the crash happened around the area of 16599 Lockbourne Eastern road when the person was struck in a driveway. The vehicle then took off and left the area. Currently, law enforcement is looking for the vehicle a Grey Hyundai Elantra.
Fox 19
Car goes over embankment in Mt. Airy, injuring 3 including firefigher
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Three people were hurt after a car went over an embankment in Mt. Airy late Sunday night. Cincinnati Fire Department companies responded to Hawaiian Terrace off of Colerain Road around 11:45 p.m. District Three Fire Chief Jay Bosse says two people were trapped inside the car. Crews...
WLWT 5
Firefighter, two others injured after embankment rescue
CINCINNATI — Three people, including a firefighter, were injured after two people were trapped inside a car after going over an embankment in Mt. Airy, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department. CFD says they were notified of a car accident on Hawaiian Terrace which included the car going over...
sciotopost.com
Breaking – Double Motorcycle Crash vs Car in Pickaway County
Pickaway – Emergency services are heading to the scene of a two motorcycle crash around 6:30 pm on Friday. Accoridng to early reports the two motorcycle crash occurred around the area of 25250 Shoemaker road in Pickaway County. At least one person is injured. Emergency crews are heading to...
sciotopost.com
A Weather Ballon Drops into Fayette County with Warning
Fayette – A weather balloon dropped into a field in Fayette county on Thursday a local located it and called the fire department. According to an online post Tammy Mayer says she found the ballon in the area of 35 and Bush road. Attached to the balloon was a warning it said, “Do not touch ballon. Ballon may contain a flammable gas it may explode if not handled properly.”
