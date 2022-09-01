Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
Orange Park woman faces charges for striking victim with lawnmower, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Cowboys Close To Big Signing: NFL World Reacts
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys are reportedly set to make a big move in free agency. According to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Cowboys are closing in on a major free agent move this weekend. "The #Cowboys are working toward a deal for former #Eagles star and...
NBC Sports
Vikings name eight captains, including Kirk Cousins
Much has changed in Minnesota from 2021 to 2022. One thing remains the same. The franchise has opted to go with eight captains. O’Connell named eight captains on Monday. Via Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press, the first-year coach said that 20 players received votes. The captains...
NBC Sports
King predicts Jimmy G will take over for Lance by Week 7
Trey Lance is the 49ers’ starting quarterback, and Jimmy Garoppolo is his backup. That’s a fact, but NBC Sports’ Peter King believes it might not last long. In his weekly “Football Morning in America” column, King on Sunday predicted that Garoppolo will take over for Lance under center by the 49ers’ Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NBC Sports
One week from Week One, Cam Newton remains available
At a time when quarterback Tom Brady is playing as well as ever at age 45, a guy who entered the NFL more than a decade later remains available. Cam Newton, the first pick in the 2011 draft and the 2015 NFL MVP, has gotten zero sniffs during training camp and the preseason.
NBC Sports
What Young thinks is Lance's 'nearly impossible' job as starter
As Trey Lance heads into his first season at starting quarterback for the 49ers, some bumps in the road along the way are likely. And in the eyes of Pro Football Hall of Famer Steve Young, it isn’t those hiccups that could cause Lance to stumble. It’s the outside noise that could come with those mistakes -- something the San Francisco legend knows a thing or two about.
The 5 richest people in Dallas
Each year, Forbes releases its list of billionaires. Of these billionaires, 18 of them live in Dallas- the most of any city in Texas. Let's take a quick look at the five richest people in Dallas.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
NBC Sports
It sounds like Peters is going to be a Cowboy
It sounds like Eagles great Jason Peters is going to be a Dallas Cowboy pretty soon. Peters visited the Cowboys on Friday and now NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported Peters and the Cowboys are “working toward” a deal. Peters, 40, will be a replacement for Pro...
NBC Sports
Texans cut Marlon Mack from practice squad
Runinng back Marlon Mack‘s been released by the Texans for the second time in a week. Mack was one of the cuts the team made in order to reach the 53-man limit last Tuesday, but he was back in the organization as a member of the practice squad a day later. Mack’s time on that roster turned out to be a brief one, however.
NBC Sports
Eagles, Anthony Harris “mutually agree” to terminate practice-squad contract
There was a time in the NFL when some coaches didn’t get fired. Instead, the moves were called a mutual parting. An NFL team and a veteran safety are trotting out that label when it comes to the decision to eliminate the player’s practice-squad contract. Via Adam Schefter...
NBC Sports
One huge reason the future looks bright for the Eagles
Their oldest skill player is 27. Their oldest linebacker is 27. Nearly half the roster is 24 or younger. They have just five players in their 30s. Eagles GM Howie Roseman dramatically reshaped the Eagles’ roster this offseason, and he did it with an eye not just on talent but also on youth.
NBC Sports
John Harbaugh: Lamar Jackson is “locked in” on football but still “hopeful” to get new deal
The clock is winding down on contract talks between Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, nearing the quarterback’s Week 1 deadline for a new deal. Only six days remain before the Ravens kick off the season against the Jets. With or without a contract extension, Jackson will open as the...
NBC Sports
Giants sign Fabian Moreau to practice squad
The Giants have added an experienced defensive back to their practice squad. on Monday. Moreau was released by the Texans in August. Moreau was a 2017 fifth-round pick in Washington and he spent four years with the team before moving on to the Falcons for the 2021 season. He started all 16 games he played in Atlanta and finished the year with 61 tackles and a fumble recovery.
NBC Sports
Warriors' Iguodala applauds Jimmy G for his 'right attitude'
While Warriors veteran Andre Iguodala basks in the glory of his fourth NBA championship, the Bay’s NFL team has been hard at work getting ready for the upcoming 2022 season. Part of that preparation for the 49ers involved bringing back quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who agreed to a pay cut to serve in a backup role behind first-year starter Trey Lance.
NBC Sports
Mitchell Trubisky named one of Steelers five captains
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not yet publicly named a starting quarterback. But Pittsburgh may have given a clue as to who will line up behind center when the team takes on Cincinnati to open the season on Sunday. Quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has been named one of the Steelers...
NBC Sports
Mike Kafka to call Giants offensive plays
While the Bills are counting on Ken Dorsey to replicate Brian Daboll’s success as the team’s offensive coordinator, it turns out Daboll won’t even call the plays at his newest stop. Daboll announced on Monday that offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will be the offensive play-caller for the...
NBC Sports
Sudfeld recaps wild journey to Lions after 49ers cut
It certainly was quite an eventful last week for quarterback Nate Sudfeld. After playing in the 49ers' preseason finale against the Houston Texans on Aug 25 at NRG Stadium, the veteran quarterback likely had earned a spot either on San Francisco's 53-man roster as the backup to Trey Lance or on the practice squad.
NBC Sports
How Kuip believes Giants should handle upcoming offseason
SAN FRANCISCO -- The first Giants win in over a week happened to be a national broadcast, which didn't offer much help to a crew of local broadcasters who have tried to keep things light and interesting through a seven-game losing streak and a rough second half. Duane Kuiper and...
NBC Sports
Steve Young on Trey Lance/Jimmy Garoppolo situation: “This is hairy stuff”
Once upon a time, the 49ers transitioned from Joe Montana to Steve Young. It was clunky, to say the least. Now, the 49ers are clunking again, with Jimmy Garoppolo back from exile to serve as the No. 2 quarterback for a team he took to one Super Bowl and nearly to another.
NBC Sports
Eagles, Anthony Harris reportedly agree to cut ties
The Eagles have mutually agreed to part ways with Anthony Harris, their starting safety all last year and through training camp, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 30-year-old Harris, who played for Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon with the Vikings in 2014 and 2015, started 14 games last year after signing a one-year contract.
