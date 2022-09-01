Read full article on original website
Russell A. Horne, 77, Army Veteran; Framingham Housing & Natick Labs Employee
MARLBOROUGH – Russell A. Horne, 77, of Marlborough formerly of Framingham died Thursday September 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Born in Ludlow, he was the son of the late Bertram & Roberta (Russell) Horne, and the loving husband for 55 years to Doreen J. (Tosches) Horne. Russell was...
City of Framingham To Hold Remembrance Ceremony on September 11
FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham will hold a September 11 remembrance ceremony on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at Cushing Memorial Park. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the Living Memorial (near the gazebo). If it rains, the ceremony will be held inside the Cushing Memorial Chapel.
7 Framingham Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List
MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Nikita Bhatnagar of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Luiny Juliao of Framingham (01702) class of 2025. Maya Puffer of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Eyal Sharon...
Barbara LaRoche, 88, Registered Nurse
NATICK – Barbara LaRoche, 88, was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Bob on September 2, 2022, where they now live together in Eternal Peace. She was surrounded by her six children holding her hands and telling her how much they love her, thanking her for being their amazing mother, telling her that they will be ok and guiding her Home with the comfort knowing that Mom was passing to Heaven to be with Dad.
First Parish of Framingham Retires Pies on the Common Fundraiser
FRAMINGHAM – First Parish in Framingham has decided to retire its autumn fundraiser after 30 years. There will be no more Pies on the Common in October in Framingham,. The church, along the Framingham Centre Common, said the fundraiser raised more than $250,000 over 30 years. More than 14,000...
A. John Castoldi, 76, Owner A.J. Castoldi Company
FRAMINGHAM – A. John Castoldi, 76, a longtime resident of Framingham died Thursday, September 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Born in Brighton the son of the late Albert J. & Dora (Bilton) Castoldi, and the beloved husband of Marilyn E. (Kwedor) Castoldi. John was raised and educated in...
Today is First Day of Classes at Framingham State
FRAMINGHAM – Today is the first day of classes at Framingham State University for the 2022-23 school year. Expect additional traffic near Maple and State streets.
4 Natick Students on Emerson College’s Spring Dean’s List
BOSTON – Four Natick students were named to Emerson College’s Dean’s List for the Spring 2022 semester. The requirement to make Dean’s List is a grade point average of 3.7 or higher for that semester. Danielle Cohen is majoring in Business Creative Enterprises and is a...
8 Natick Students Make Dean’s List at Tufts University
MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and...
MetroWest Becoming More Diverse; 28-29% of Framingham Residents are Foreign-Born
NATICK – The Foundation for MetroWest has updated and relaunched the Impact MetroWest interactive website, a community resource, that paints a picture of the growth and challenges across 39 cities and towns in the MetroWest region of Massachusetts. Impact MetroWest provides nearly 60 data indicators on the strengths and challenges facing the MetroWest’s community members and is an essential tool for the region’s growing role in the Greater Boston and Massachusetts ecosystem.
Home of the Week: 4-Bedroom Framingham Ranch Home Priced at $749,900
FRAMINGHAM – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is a 4-bedroom Framingham home with waterfront view. Built in 1957, the North Framingham home has 3,150 square feet of living space and sits on a 0.8 acre lot. On the market for just 4 days, the Framingham...
70th Annual Marlborough Labor Day Parade Monday
MARLBOROUGH – The 70th annual Labor Day Parade will kick off at 12 noon on Monday, September 5, 2022. The parade, 1.7 miles long, starts at the intersection of Pleasant and Lincoln Streets, proceeds west onto Lincoln Street, south onto Broad Street, and east onto West Main Street. The...
4 Marlborough Student Earn Degrees From URI
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Itzell Z...
Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll Coming To Natick Saturday
SALEM – Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, candidate for Lieutenant Governor, will spend the final days campaigning across the Commonwealth on her Get Stuff Done tour. Mayor Driscoll will be joined by some of the over 350 endorsers who have supported her in this campaign, visiting Western Massachusetts, Greater Boston, Central Mass, and other regions. Additional stops will be announced soon.
Former Lt. Governor Murphy & Several Unions Endorse Mayor Driscoll For Massachusetts Lt. Gov.
SALEM – As the countdown until polls close, Mayor Kim Driscoll has scored key endorsements from Carmen’s Local 589, Laborers Local 133, Laborers Local 22, Plymouth County Register of Deeds John Buckley, Former Lt. Governor Evelyn Murphy, and former gubernatorial candidate Danielle Allen. Driscoll has surged recently: raising...
Beatrice (Boston) Teel, 90
FRAMINGHAM – Beatrice V. (Boston) Teel, 90, of Framingham, MA died, Monday, August 8, 2022, in Overland Park Kansas. Beatrice was born in Malden, MA, on October 6, 1931, to the late John C and Elsie (Montrose) Boston. She graduated in 1949, from Cheverus High School in Malden. Upon...
4 Marlborough Students on Spring 2022 Dean’s List at Clark University
WORCESTER – The following Marlborough residents were named to Clark University’s Spring 2022 Dean’s List:. Emma I. Marton, of Marlborough was named to first honors. David G Hanrahan, of Marlborough was named to first honors. Esther G. De Araujo, of Marlborough was named to first honors. Anna...
Attorney General Candidate Liss-Riordan Makes Multiple Stops in MetroWest Labor Day Weekend
FRAMINGHAM – Massachusetts Attorney General candidate Shannon Liss-Riordan made multiple stops in MetroWest Labor Day weekend, as she tries to get voters to choose her on Tuesday, September 6. Liss-Riordan is in a tight battle with Andrea Campbell in the Democratic primary election, according to polls, after Weston resident...
Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll Campaigns in Natick
NATICK – With three days to the Massachusetts primary election, candidates are campaigning across the Commonwealth for state-wide offices. This morning, Lt. Governor candidate Kim Driscoll, the Mayor of the City of Salem, was at the Natick Farmers’ Market. Along with her was Josh Ostroff and his mom and dozens of other supporters, including School Committee member Shai Fuxman.
3 Natick Residents Graduate from The University of Rhode Island
KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Among the...
