ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natick, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

7 Framingham Students Make Spring 2022 Dean’s List

MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Nikita Bhatnagar of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Luiny Juliao of Framingham (01702) class of 2025. Maya Puffer of Framingham (01701) class of 2025. Eyal Sharon...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Barbara LaRoche, 88, Registered Nurse

NATICK – Barbara LaRoche, 88, was reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Bob on September 2, 2022, where they now live together in Eternal Peace. She was surrounded by her six children holding her hands and telling her how much they love her, thanking her for being their amazing mother, telling her that they will be ok and guiding her Home with the comfort knowing that Mom was passing to Heaven to be with Dad.
NATICK, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Government
Natick, MA
Business
City
Natick, MA
Natick, MA
Government
Framingham, MA
Business
City
Framingham, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

A. John Castoldi, 76, Owner A.J. Castoldi Company

FRAMINGHAM – A. John Castoldi, 76, a longtime resident of Framingham died Thursday, September 1, 2022 following a lengthy illness. Born in Brighton the son of the late Albert J. & Dora (Bilton) Castoldi, and the beloved husband of Marilyn E. (Kwedor) Castoldi. John was raised and educated in...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#New Energy#City Of Framingham Town#Main Streets#Aecom#Natick Select Board Chair
FraminghamSOURCE

8 Natick Students Make Dean’s List at Tufts University

MEDFORD – Tufts University recently announced the dean’s list for the Spring 2022 semester. Among students earning dean’s list honors are:. Dean’s list honors at Tufts University requires a semester grade point average of 3.4 or greater. Tufts University, located on campuses in Boston, Medford/Somerville and...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Becoming More Diverse; 28-29% of Framingham Residents are Foreign-Born

NATICK – The Foundation for MetroWest has updated and relaunched the Impact MetroWest interactive website, a community resource, that paints a picture of the growth and challenges across 39 cities and towns in the MetroWest region of Massachusetts. Impact MetroWest provides nearly 60 data indicators on the strengths and challenges facing the MetroWest’s community members and is an essential tool for the region’s growing role in the Greater Boston and Massachusetts ecosystem.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
FraminghamSOURCE

4 Marlborough Student Earn Degrees From URI

KINGSTON, RHODE ISLAND – The University of Rhode Island celebrated more than 4,000 of its newest alumni during the University’s 136th Commencement. Close to 3,600 undergraduate degrees and more than 800 graduate degrees were conveyed to students during the ceremonies which took place May 20-22, 2022. Itzell Z...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll Coming To Natick Saturday

SALEM – Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, candidate for Lieutenant Governor, will spend the final days campaigning across the Commonwealth on her Get Stuff Done tour. Mayor Driscoll will be joined by some of the over 350 endorsers who have supported her in this campaign, visiting Western Massachusetts, Greater Boston, Central Mass, and other regions. Additional stops will be announced soon.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Beatrice (Boston) Teel, 90

FRAMINGHAM – Beatrice V. (Boston) Teel, 90, of Framingham, MA died, Monday, August 8, 2022, in Overland Park Kansas. Beatrice was born in Malden, MA, on October 6, 1931, to the late John C and Elsie (Montrose) Boston. She graduated in 1949, from Cheverus High School in Malden. Upon...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Lt. Governor Candidate Driscoll Campaigns in Natick

NATICK – With three days to the Massachusetts primary election, candidates are campaigning across the Commonwealth for state-wide offices. This morning, Lt. Governor candidate Kim Driscoll, the Mayor of the City of Salem, was at the Natick Farmers’ Market. Along with her was Josh Ostroff and his mom and dozens of other supporters, including School Committee member Shai Fuxman.
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
6K+
Followers
14K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy