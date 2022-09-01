Read full article on original website
Related
KFOX 14
Rise in unaccompanied children reported in El Paso Border Patrol sector
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It's been a historic year for the El Paso Border Patrol Sector. Thousands of their migrant encounters have involved children, according to BP. When these children surrender to agents, they are taken to the central processing center. “Here they get medically screened again, they...
KFOX 14
More than 100 pounds of cheese destroyed after found hidden in SUV
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Cheese that was undeclared at the an El Paso port of entry was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers. The seizure happened Tuesday morning at the Paso Del Norte border crossing in downtown El Paso. The driver of the vehicle, a woman...
KFOX 14
El Paso Border Patrol chief reassigned to Rio Grande Valley sector
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The U.S. Border Patrol El Paso sector chief Gloria Chavez has been reassigned to the Rio Grande Valley sector. Chavez has served as Border Patrol chief of El Centro and Spokane sectors as well as multiple assignments at U.S. Border Patrol headquarters. Being the...
KFOX 14
DIMS program intends to speed up criminal cases, reduce backlog with the help of EPPD
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — As the criminal case backlog at the El Paso County Courthouse continues to grow, the assistant district attorney said the District Attorney Information Management System (DIMS) will help reduce it. The DIMS program is intended to not only allow police officers to return to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOX 14
No arrests made after aggravated assault reported at west El Paso bar
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An aggravated assault case was reported at a west El Paso bar on Wednesday. The incident happened around 1:06 a.m. at 4025 North Mesa. Officers responded to the call. No arrests have been made. It's unknown if anyone suffered any injuries. The investigation is...
KFOX 14
Hazard chemical material found in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A hazardous chemical material was found in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. The incident was reported at 1104 E San Antonio Avenue. Fire officials said hazardous chemical materials were found not in a proper storage container. Officials said the incident posed a risk to...
KFOX 14
Resident claims west El Paso apartment complex not doing anything after mold reported
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A resident who lives at The Retreat at Mesa Hills said her apartment has mold and claims the managing team is not doing anything to help her. Patricia Rodriguez said she found the mold after coming back from a trip almost two weeks ago.
KFOX 14
Reward offered for GECU bank robber
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The FBI announced Wednesday its offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who robbed the GECU bank last week. A reward of up to $5000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFOX 14
Traffic deaths up 30% in El Paso from 2020 to 2021
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14) — It's been 22 years since there has been a deathless day on Texas roadways. A recent study by Quote Wizard showed 4,469 people were killed in roadways in 2021 and that traffic fatalities increased by 15% in 2021 on Texas roadways. KFOX14 spoke with...
KFOX 14
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says about 1,500 jobs to be added in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott was in El Paso Thursday and held a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott was joined by Jon Barela from Borderplex Alliance and former El Paso Mayor Dee Margo. Abbott said Texas's economy has diversified. Abbott said Texas remains the...
KFOX 14
Organizations in Las Cruces to finally receive ARPA funds nearly a year later
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Organizations that have been waiting for months to receive funding from the City of Las Cruces finally got answers Tuesday. The city finally approved funding for several local organizations, after the work began last fall. The work was paused after an internal audit found...
KFOX 14
Man accused of littering charged with assault on a peace officer
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man was arrested after he allegedly assaulted two El Paso police officers who witnessed him litter. On Monday. police officers assigned to the downtown area saw Angel Eduardo Zamora, 27, litter near them, according to a police news release. Zamora was accused of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KFOX 14
Daughters of British Empire of El Paso comments after death of Queen Elizabeth II
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A member of the El Paso chapter of the Daughters of the British Empire spoke about the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The Daughters of the British Empire El Paso chapter is an organization that does several charity works in El Paso and statewide.
KFOX 14
City of El Paso shares plans on improving Schuster Avenue
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Two miles of Schuster Avenue will be reconstructed from Prospect St. to Campbell St. The City of El Paso is holding a meeting to inform the community about its plans to revamp Schuster Ave. However, the intersections of Mesa, Oregon and Stanton Street will...
KFOX 14
Motorcyclist injured after crash in far east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash in far east El Paso on Saturday. The crash happened at 12300 Pebble Hills around 12:33 a.m. Officials said a 2021 Indian Scout driven by 45-year-old Juan Pina, was driving when he struck the center median and lost control of the motorcycle.
KFOX 14
Rome's most iconic artworks will be in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Pasoans can soon experience the works of Michelangelo. Tickets are on sale for Touch God’s Finger at Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition. A total for 34 reproductions of Michelangelo’s famous ceiling frescoes will be at Sunland Park Mall on September 30....
KFOX 14
Cristian Castro, Mijares to perform in El Paso on Saturday
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mexican pop artists Cristian Castro and Mijares will be performing together for the first time in El Paso on Saturday. The event will be held at the El Paso County Coliseum at 8 p.m. Fans of the two iconic singers will perform their biggest...
KFOX 14
Pediatric oncology patients in El Paso display new artwork at Sunflower Bank
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A special installation at Sunflower Bank is honoring Pediatric Cancer of Awareness Month. Artwork created by kids undergoing treatment at the El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation is on display at a downtown El Paso bank. The hospital unveiled the exhibit Wednesday at the Sunflower...
KFOX 14
Texas Gov. Abbott to hold roundtable on Texas economy in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Governor Greg Abbott will be in El Paso on Thursday to hold a roundtable about the Texas economy. Abbott will hold the roundtable with Borderplex Alliance. The governor will be joined by Borderplex Alliance CEO Jon Barela and other local business leaders to...
KFOX 14
Anthony mayor arrested, charged with domestic violence remains in jail
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The Mayor of Anthony in Texas had his bond hearing after facing a family violence charge. Mayor Benjamin Cedillo Romero, 38, was arrested Sunday by El Paso County Sheriff's deputies for continuous violence against the family and assault causes bodily injury to a family member.
Comments / 0