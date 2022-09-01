Read full article on original website
Missoula Area Central Labor Council to host Labor Day picnic
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Area Central Labor Council will host their annual Labor Day picnic this Monday. Friends, family and co-workers are invited to celebrate workers in the community. Free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and ice cream will be provided. Entertainment includes live music and speakers. The picnic...
Fall hours in place for Milltown, Frenchtown Pond State Parks
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fall hours are now in place for Milltown and Frenchtown Pond State Parks. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for vehicle traffic and remain open to walk-in and bike-in visitors. Both parks are open from sunrise to sunset year-round. Any cars left...
2 UM grads receive awards to teach abroad
MISSOULA, Mont. — Two recent University of Montana graduates received Fulbright English awards and will travel abroad as teaching assistants for the upcoming year. Dante Filpula Ankney of Laurel will teach in Bulgaria, and Camryn Vaughn of Lewiston will teach in Georgia during the 2022-23 school year. UM released...
Public comment open on proposed expansion of Holland Lake Lodge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest is taking comments on a propose an expansion of Holland Lake Lodge. A proposal from a comapny called Holland Lake Lodge, incorporated is proposing to improve accomodations, safety and deferred maintenance, food and beverage service and the infrastructure to keep up with the demand for outdoor activities in the Swan Valley.
2-day event to focus on technology and workforce needs in Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 2-day event focusing on technology and workforce needs, and essential 21st century skills in Ronan. On Wednessday, officials and industry leaders will make several presentations at the high school. The Montana Builders Association will present the unlimited potential...
Flathead Co. residents concerned about theft as sheriff's office works to keep up
2019 – 41,317. Despite the growing number of service calls, the sheriff’s office isn’t seeing an increase in staff, so they’ve had to make some changes. “Every division that was proactive besides our narcotics division was essentially pushed back to patrol in order to maintain resources -- I mean, just to keep up with call volumes -- and that was the totality of circumstances,” said Heino.
River access to be reshaped at Caras Park
MISSOULA, Mont. — A million dollar grant will reshape river access at Missoula's Caras Park. The government awarded $1.2 million for improvements at the city's popular surfing spot, Brennan's Wave. Now the city will need to match with $305,000. Plans include overhauling the Brennan's Wave overlook with steps and...
Officials seek community's help with fruit gleaning
KALISPELL, MONT. — The Treasure State is home to a wide array of animals, which is why officials are asking residents to help with gleaning of fruit trees to take away food attractants that bring bears into the valleys. In recent weeks, bear sightings have been reported in Missoula...
Solomon Fire grows to 150 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Solomon Fire burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness grew to 150 acres on Sunday. The blaze was previously 75 acres in size but increased due to dry weather and winds. Firefighters and engines are actively patrolling the Rock Creek Corridor from ground and air. Smoke...
Boulder Lake Fire burns northeast of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire is actively burning under a mile east of Boulder Lake in the Rattlesnake Wilderness and 15 miles northeast of Missoula. The fire was first reported on Saturday night and the cause is thought to be a lightning strike. The burning area is...
Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
Water main replacement begins in Whitefish
MISSOULA, Mont. — A large water main replacement project on Spokane Ave. will begin in Whitefish Tuesday. The project consists of replacing the existing cast iron water main along Spokane Ave from 13th Street to East 2nd Street. Construction will begin at 13th and continue north. During the project,...
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 2,842 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge burning 4.5 miles north of Hoag Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail, on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 2,842 acres. Infrared flight data shows that's an increase of 822 acres since Sunday. The fire was 0% contained on Sunday. The U.S....
UM Law School symposium to celebrate Montana Constitution
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Law Review is planning a symposium to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Montana Constitution. The event will take place Sept. 15-16 on the University of Montana campus. The Montana Law Review released the following:. The Montana Law Review at the University of Montana’s...
Trail Ridge Fire, Thompson Fire grow in acreage
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge Fire, located on the border of the Beaverhead-Deerlodge and Bitterroot National Forests, has grown to just over 2,000 acres. The Thompson Fire, which is near the Continental Divide Trail, has grown to 85 acres. Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest released the following:. CURRENT STATUS. The...
Money Cents: How you can pull your credit report
MISSOULA, Mont. — This week on Money Cents we're discussing credit scores and more specifically how you can pull your credit report. A credit score is a numeric representation of you credit history. People need to access their credit report for various reasons including getting a loan for a...
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 and El Toro Lane near Missoula on Friday at 2:48 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol report states a 79-year-old man from Plains driving a Jeep was going northbound on Highway 93. The man was driving...
1 dead in vehicle vs. motorcycle collision near Somers
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a report of a vehicle vs. motorcycle accident at mile marker 1.3 near Somers at 6:35 p.m. Friday. A Montana Highway Patrol report says a 49-year-old man from Somers drove a Toyota Sequoia north on Somers Road approaching Montana Highway 82.
MSU to host documentary screening
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana State University announced plans to host a screening and panel discussion on the documentary “Three Minutes: A Lengthening.”. The film analyzes a 3-minute video taken in Poland in 1938 looking into the life of Jews in Poland in that time period. The screening will...
UM researcher receives prestigious science grant for research
MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana researcher gained an international reputation for her research on large bodies of water and the Earth's impact on everything from drought to volcanoes. Geosciences researcher Hilary Martens' findings generated a number of prestigious grants to further her research, including CAREER awards. These...
