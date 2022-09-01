Steve Spurrier and Gainesville brewery announce Head Beer Coach - 1966 American lager available at Florida games

Read full article on original website
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
In Gainesville, even amidst the new, the old favorites endure.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, FloridaEvie M.Gainesville, FL
Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?Evie M.Gainesville, FL
Mailbag: Answering Your Questions About Florida's Week 1 Victory
All Gators answers your questions about Florida's Week 1 upset victory over Utah and what comes next for the Gators in 2022.
Everything Mark Stoops Said on Monday Ahead of Florida
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media for his second game-week press conference of the season on Monday. From addressing the Chris Rodriguez situation, to changes on the offensive line and preparing for Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, here is everything the 10th-year ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida breaks record for largest crowd in season opener
The Florida Gators did not disappoint in the season opener with a 29-26 win over the No. 7-ranked Utah Utes. And there were plenty of eyes on it, as Florida set a new attendance record with 90,799 fans in the stands, the largest opening crowd in school history. One of...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hayes: Anthony Richardson is special, but can 1 player really lead Florida to a special season?
This is what 10 months of build-out looks like. That and a legitimate, honest to goodness, take your breath away quarterback. Welcome to the first showing of Billy Napier’s Florida Gators. Check your guts at the door. In one thrilling night in The Swamp, Florida showed what could be...
Six Takeaways From a Monumental Florida Victory Over Utah
Our six takeaways from Billy Napier's Florida Gators tenure-opening, upset victory over No. 7 Utah.
thecomeback.com
Florida has hilariously unique way to honor Steve Spurrier
One of the biggest games of the first college football weekend is a pivotal matchup between the Florida Gators and Utah Utes on Saturday, and Florida has announced a cool promotion they are doing for former head coach Steve Spurrier. The former coach who many know as the “Head Ball...
247Sports
What Coach Whittingham had to say at weekly press conference
Following their season opening loss to the Florida Gators, head football coach Kyle Whittingham met with the media in his weekly press conference Monday. Here is what coach Whittingham had to share about the game, what they learned, and the week ahead. Opening statement... "Tough, physical game down in Gainesville,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Utah star sharply downplays The Swamp following loss to Florida
The No. 7 Utah Utes lost a heartbreaker in The Swamp to the Florida Gators 29-26 Saturday night. It was the largest opening crowd in Florida football history with 90,799 fans in attendance. Anthony Richardson put on a show for the Gators, combining for 274 yards and rushing for 3...
letsbeardown.com
VIDEO: FLORIDA QB WITH ONE OF THE BEST ESCAPE PLAY YOU WILL EVER SEE
College football is definitely back and it feels so good to be able to sit back pon the couch and watch hours of nonstop football. With that being said, we were blessed with a few amazing games and multiple highlight plays including this crazy escape from Florida QB Anthony Richardson. This was insane!
kslsports.com
Utes Stuck In Gainesville, Florida Provides Assistance
GAINESVILLE- Word got out early Sunday morning that the Utes never made it back to Salt Lake City after their game at The Swamp. Paul Kirk, who is head of Utah Athletics Communications revealed the charter plane Utah was supposed to take Saturday night was grounded due to mechanical issues.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Utah team plane has trouble, Utes stuck in Gainesville for several hours after loss to Gators
Utah suffered a brutal loss to Florida in The Swamp on Saturday night. Trailing 29-26, the Utes had the ball inside the Gators’ 10-yard line. But then the Gators’ defense came up huge, with DB Amari Burney snagging a diving interception in the end zone to seal a Florida win.
ESPN
Florida Gators
For all the fun, drama and storylines the offseason provides, whether it be about conference realignment and even (at the very last minute) a playoff expansion announcement, when Week 1 actually kicks off, we're more than ready for some actual games. College football gave us a little bit of everything...
Anthony Richardson makes 2-point conversion with beautiful spin move
Anthony Richardson lit it up for Florida in the Gators’ 29-26 home win over Utah on Saturday, and one particular play he made drew plenty of attention. Richardson went 17/24 for 168 yards in the air, and he rushed for 104 yards and three touchdowns. His skills were on full display when he converted a 2-point attempt early in the fourth quarter after a touchdown made it 20-19.
Look: 415-Pound College Football Defensive Tackle Is Going Viral
Florida defensive lineman Desmond Watson is a big boy. Measuring at 6-5, 415-pounds, the Plant City native is easily the heaviest player in college football. When cameras spotted the gap-stuffing DT in the Gators primetime battle vs. No. 7 Utah, Watson started to go viral. "415-pound DT Desmond Watson wearing...
mainstreetdailynews.com
RedCoach announces red-eye routes
RedCoach announced they would offer new red-eye routes to select Florida markets with a stop in Gainesville. Starting on Monday, the red eye service is now available from Miami International Airport to Gainesville, according to a RedCoach press release. With airline schedules constantly changing and canceling, the red-eye route provides...
On this day in 1950, Hurricane Easy hits Florida
Seventy-two years ago, Hurricane Easy in the Gulf of Mexico made a loop just offshore of Cedar Key, keeping areas just north of Tampa Bay on the rough side of the storm two times in a few days.
WCJB
Popular Gainesville breakfast spot caught on fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Food wasn’t served at Peach Valley Cafe Monday morning. The popular restaurant caught on fire around 1am leaving employees to clean up $75,000 worth of damages. Gainesville Fire Marshal says the 26 firefighters responded to the call and arrived in four minutes. After 22 minutes of...
thefamuanonline.com
Students scramble to find housing
Since announcing in July that residence halls had reached capacity, Florida A&M. students are left to hunt down affordable housing as the already tight market tightens. even more. It hasn’t always gone well. Gainesville native Zaneta Douglas, a junior at FAMU, is among many students who. have yet to...
WCJB
Westgate Publix in Gainesville will reopen
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Westgate Publix Shopping Center in Gainesville is reopening. The shopping center will be open from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. The location is 3312 W University Ave. The first 1,000 customers will receive a free reusable bag.
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
