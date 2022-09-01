ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

fox5dc.com

City of Fairfax Labor Day Car Show

The annual Labor Day Car Show in the city of Fairfax has grown over the decades and this year it's all in for these car enthusiasts. Co-organizer Jeff Greenfield joined us with more!
FAIRFAX, VA
WTOP

How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage

Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

‘County Schools’ Coming of Age: Bethesda as the Textbook Example’ Will Be Focus of Montgomery History Presentation Starting Monday, Sept. 5

Montgomery County Schools Coming of Age: Bethesda as the Textbook Example will be a featured online presentation in the Montgomery History series of stories on the County’s past. The presentation will be available anytime online from Sept. 5-11. This richly illustrated talk, in partnership with Bethesda Historical Society, will...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

House Party With Over 600 Tickets Sold Prevented From Taking Place Sunday in Laytonsville

A large house party that had sold over 600 tickets and was scheduled to take place Sunday night in Laytonsville was cancelled after the owners of the home became aware of the event and alerted Montgomery County Police. According to a Tiktok video that was promoting the event, it promised to be the “DMV’s Biggest Mansion Pool Party” and was taking place on over “3+ acres of land” with “10+ security guards.” MCPD sent out a notice to the community on Sunday afternoon, stating “An event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of Sundown Rd. in Laytonsville, has been cancelled. Montgomery County Police will be present and are advising attendees to stay away from the area and contact event organizers for a refund.”
LAYTONSVILLE, MD
theriver953.com

Changes made to Pleasant Valley Road

The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
WINCHESTER, VA
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5

The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will observe schedule and program changes for the observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All stores...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population

Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know for Labor Day in Montgomery County

1. Labor Day: Labor Day is a federal holiday observed on the first Monday in September to recognize the contributions and achievements of workers. 2. What’s Closed: Schools and most government offices are closed. Check this list. 3. Kensington Parade: Kensington’s 54th Annual Labor Day Parade and Festival starts...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD

