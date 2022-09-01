Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
City of Fairfax Labor Day Car Show
The annual Labor Day Car Show in the city of Fairfax has grown over the decades and this year it's all in for these car enthusiasts. Co-organizer Jeff Greenfield joined us with more!
WJLA
W&OD Trail attacks: Reston family says teen 'took off running' when suspect grabbed her
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — A Reston mom says her daughter is physically okay, but still shaken up nearly a week after a scary encounter on Old Reston Avenue near the W&OD Trail. D'Aydra Allen says her 14-year-old daughter was walking their dog in that area, just a few...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. student struck by driver passing school bus has broken clavicle, pelvis
The Montgomery County, Maryland, fourth-grader who was struck by a driver trying to pass a stopped school bus has a broken clavicle and pelvis, as well as bruises, a school system spokesman said. Her injuries are not life-threatening. The girl, who was on the crosswalk after getting off the bus,...
Police Investigating Hit and Run Crash in Frederick County
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA – The Frederick County Virginia Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run crash...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
19-Year-Old Reported Missing in Gaithersburgh
Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 5th District Investigative Section are...
WTOP
How Montgomery Co. schools combatted its teacher shortage
Schools in Montgomery County, Maryland, made some unusual adjustments to keep their teaching staff at near full capacity as districts across the country and the D.C. region battle teacher shortages. Montgomery County Schools Superintendent Monifa McKnight said part of their success came from actively recruiting candidates around the county. “The...
7-year-old girl hit by car that went around stopped Montgomery Co. school bus, police say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's note: The above video is from August 2021. A 7-year-old girl was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was hit by a car while getting off of a school bus in Montgomery County. Montgomery County Police officers were called to the scene in the...
mocoshow.com
‘County Schools’ Coming of Age: Bethesda as the Textbook Example’ Will Be Focus of Montgomery History Presentation Starting Monday, Sept. 5
Montgomery County Schools Coming of Age: Bethesda as the Textbook Example will be a featured online presentation in the Montgomery History series of stories on the County’s past. The presentation will be available anytime online from Sept. 5-11. This richly illustrated talk, in partnership with Bethesda Historical Society, will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocoshow.com
House Party With Over 600 Tickets Sold Prevented From Taking Place Sunday in Laytonsville
A large house party that had sold over 600 tickets and was scheduled to take place Sunday night in Laytonsville was cancelled after the owners of the home became aware of the event and alerted Montgomery County Police. According to a Tiktok video that was promoting the event, it promised to be the “DMV’s Biggest Mansion Pool Party” and was taking place on over “3+ acres of land” with “10+ security guards.” MCPD sent out a notice to the community on Sunday afternoon, stating “An event scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 4 in the 5900 block of Sundown Rd. in Laytonsville, has been cancelled. Montgomery County Police will be present and are advising attendees to stay away from the area and contact event organizers for a refund.”
fox5dc.com
Masks to be optional in Prince George's County Schools as of Tuesday
As of Tuesday, mask wearing for Prince George's County Public Schools staff, students and families will be optional. PGCPS CEO Dr. Monica Goldson announced that with the declining local COVID-19 positivity rates, the mask-optional policy will resume in all of the schools' facilities on Tuesday, September 6. PGCPS encouraged encouraged...
fox5dc.com
Cyclists, family honor US Diplomat killed In Bethesda with memorial bike ride
BETHESDA, MD - In Montgomery County, a long time US diplomat with the State Department who was killed while riding her bicycle is being remembered and honored. Just last month, Sarah Langenkamp was hit by a flatbed truck on river road in Bethesda, Maryland while biking home. Family, friends, co-workers,...
theriver953.com
Changes made to Pleasant Valley Road
The City of Winchester made adjustments to the traffic pattern on Pleasant Valley Road along Jim Barnett Park and Mount Hebron Cemetary. Drivers will notice two double yellow lines creating a small median in the middle of the road and also narrowing the lanes. The speed limit was also lowered...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
Police: Car involved in Beltway shooting found in flames in Northern Virginia woods
The vehicle that was involved in a shooting on the Beltway last month was found on fire in the woods in Northern Virginia during the predawn hours of Saturday, according to police. Prince William County police said they found the car in Prince William Forest Park near Joplin Road shortly...
Fairfax Police investigating attempted abduction in West Falls Church
According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department, a man with a knife grabbed a woman on the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in the West Falls Church area. The woman was able to break free from the man's grasp.
WUSA
Woman escapes abduction attempt in Fairfax County
Police described the man as Hispanic, 5 feet, 7 inches, and medium build. He was wearing a blue and white shirt.
fox5dc.com
Youth curfew announced in Prince George’s County after violent Labor Day weekend leaves 4 dead
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Prince George's County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced a youth curfew after a very violent Labor Day weekend that left four dead and several others injured. FOX 5's Stephanie Ramirez says the curfew will begin this upcoming weekend and will last for around 30 days. Ramirez says...
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Holiday Schedule for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5
The Montgomery County Government, and programs that impact County residents, will observe schedule and program changes for the observance of Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 5. State offices and courts—Closed. State Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations—Closed. Libraries—Closed. Alcohol Beverage Services (ABS)—All stores...
WJLA
Police: Man armed with knife attempts to abduct woman in Falls Church
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (7News) — A man with a knife grabbed a woman early Sunday morning, police say. The Fairfax County Police Department says the "attempted abduction" happened near the 7200 block of Arlington Boulevard in Falls Church. The woman was able to break free from the suspect, according...
mocoshow.com
30 Largest Areas in MoCo by Population
Previously, we’ve shared census data that shows the City of Gaithersburg population grew just over 16% in the past 10 years (from 2010 to 2020) bringing the official 2020 population to 69,657, compared to 59,933 in 2010, making it the third largest incorporated City in Maryland, behind Baltimore at 585,708, and the City of Frederick at 78,171. Today we are going to look at additional areas in Montgomery County, both incorporated and not incorporated, to show you a list of the 30 largest places in MoCo according to population (using 2020 census data).
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know for Labor Day in Montgomery County
1. Labor Day: Labor Day is a federal holiday observed on the first Monday in September to recognize the contributions and achievements of workers. 2. What’s Closed: Schools and most government offices are closed. Check this list. 3. Kensington Parade: Kensington’s 54th Annual Labor Day Parade and Festival starts...
Comments / 0