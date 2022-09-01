Read full article on original website
Hot and hazy conditions continue as smoke spreads over the area decreasing air quality
RED FLAG WARNINGS are in effect for much of southwestern Montana and will remain in effect through 6PM Sunday. An AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for much of western Montana through 8AM Monday. A ridge of high pressure will rebound today across the state following the departure of yesterday's...
Fire weather and air quality concerns quite high today as are those temperatures
RED FLAG WARNINGS have gone into effect for ALL of western Montana as of Saturday at noon. A LAKE WIND ADVISORY will go into effect at 4PM through midnight tonight for Flathead Lake. AIR QUALITY ALERT has been issued for much of western Montana through 8AM Monday. A combination of...
Solomon Fire grows to 150 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Solomon Fire burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness grew to 150 acres on Sunday. The blaze was previously 75 acres in size but increased due to dry weather and winds. Firefighters and engines are actively patrolling the Rock Creek Corridor from ground and air. Smoke...
Air quality alert issued for multiple counties across the state
MISSOULA, Mont. — An air quality alert has been issued for multiple counties across western Montana as wildfires continue to burn. The Montana DEQ named unhealthy air quality in the Bitterroot Area and Butte along with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups in Missoula and Bozeman. The air quality...
Murray Creek Fire burns near Helmville
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Murray Creek Fire burning 12 miles west of Helmville has grown to 75 acres since it was first reported Monday morning. Air resources are working hard to keep fire growth limited while ground crews plan to takeover when winds calm down. A fire management team...
Boulder Lake Fire burns northeast of Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Boulder Lake Fire is actively burning under a mile east of Boulder Lake in the Rattlesnake Wilderness and 15 miles northeast of Missoula. The fire was first reported on Saturday night and the cause is thought to be a lightning strike. The burning area is...
FWP urge hunters to take caution during fire season
MISSOULA, Mont. — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks urge hunters to be aware of fire conditions and restrictions to help prevent wildfires during hunting season. FWP says to avoid driving over or parking on dry grass. Drivers should make sure no chains are dragging behind their vehicle or trailer...
Trail Ridge Fire grows to 2,842 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Trail Ridge burning 4.5 miles north of Hoag Cabin, near the Continental Divide Trail, on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, has grown to 2,842 acres. Infrared flight data shows that's an increase of 822 acres since Sunday. The fire was 0% contained on Sunday. The U.S....
Mill Lake Fire grows to 391 acres
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Mill Lake Fire burning 12 miles west of Corvallis has grown to 391 acres, according to overnight infrared mapping. The fire is burning two miles east of Mill Lake, and eight miles from the Mill Lake trailhead. Aircraft attacked the fire on Sunday. The fire...
Road work to begins in Missoula this Tuesday
MISSOULA, Mont. — Crews will start working on West Broadway Street between Reserve and Airport Road in Missoula this Tuesday. Transportation officials said concrete medians will be installed to create a safer traffic flow near the intersection of Flynn. Drivers will need to slow down and move into one...
Fall hours in place for Milltown, Frenchtown Pond State Parks
MISSOULA, Mont. — Fall hours are now in place for Milltown and Frenchtown Pond State Parks. Gates are open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily for vehicle traffic and remain open to walk-in and bike-in visitors. Both parks are open from sunrise to sunset year-round. Any cars left...
Public comment open on proposed expansion of Holland Lake Lodge
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Flathead National Forest is taking comments on a propose an expansion of Holland Lake Lodge. A proposal from a comapny called Holland Lake Lodge, incorporated is proposing to improve accomodations, safety and deferred maintenance, food and beverage service and the infrastructure to keep up with the demand for outdoor activities in the Swan Valley.
River access to be reshaped at Caras Park
MISSOULA, Mont. — A million dollar grant will reshape river access at Missoula's Caras Park. The government awarded $1.2 million for improvements at the city's popular surfing spot, Brennan's Wave. Now the city will need to match with $305,000. Plans include overhauling the Brennan's Wave overlook with steps and...
Gallatin, Southern Montana Resource Advisory Committees seek project submissions
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Gallatin and Southern Montana Resource Advisory Committees are accepting project submissions to present to the Custer Gallatin National Forest. Acceptable project proposals aim to improve the forest ecosystems and restore land health or water quality in the area and adjacent lands. Project submissions can be...
Missoula Area Central Labor Council to host Labor Day picnic
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Area Central Labor Council will host their annual Labor Day picnic this Monday. Friends, family and co-workers are invited to celebrate workers in the community. Free hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and ice cream will be provided. Entertainment includes live music and speakers. The picnic...
1 dead, 1 injured in head-on collision near Missoula
MISSOULA, MT — Montana Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 93 and El Toro Lane near Missoula on Friday at 2:48 p.m. A Montana Highway Patrol report states a 79-year-old man from Plains driving a Jeep was going northbound on Highway 93. The man was driving...
Flathead Co. residents concerned about theft as sheriff's office works to keep up
2019 – 41,317. Despite the growing number of service calls, the sheriff’s office isn’t seeing an increase in staff, so they’ve had to make some changes. “Every division that was proactive besides our narcotics division was essentially pushed back to patrol in order to maintain resources -- I mean, just to keep up with call volumes -- and that was the totality of circumstances,” said Heino.
2-day event to focus on technology and workforce needs in Ronan
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana Chamber of Commerce is hosting a 2-day event focusing on technology and workforce needs, and essential 21st century skills in Ronan. On Wednessday, officials and industry leaders will make several presentations at the high school. The Montana Builders Association will present the unlimited potential...
UM researcher receives prestigious science grant for research
MISSOULA, Mont. — A University of Montana researcher gained an international reputation for her research on large bodies of water and the Earth's impact on everything from drought to volcanoes. Geosciences researcher Hilary Martens' findings generated a number of prestigious grants to further her research, including CAREER awards. These...
Money Cents: How you can pull your credit report
MISSOULA, Mont. — This week on Money Cents we're discussing credit scores and more specifically how you can pull your credit report. A credit score is a numeric representation of you credit history. People need to access their credit report for various reasons including getting a loan for a...
