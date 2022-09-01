ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOLD-TV

Authorities: Four killed by relative near Casa Grande

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 21-year-old man is facing several murder charges after he allegedly killed four family members, including a child, on Sunday, Sept. 4. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a home near West Rosemead Drive and North Bel Air Road, outside of Casa Grande, around 1:45 p.m.
Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
CASA GRANDE, AZ
KTAR News

Suspect in Phoenix home burglary dies in police custody

PHOENIX — A man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street when officers received calls about a man approaching the front doors of residential homes and acting erratic in the area, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona troopers find 46 pounds of fentanyl during I-10 traffic stop

RED ROCK, Ariz. - Arizona troopers seized 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, officials announced. Authorities pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock for unspecified "moving violations." "During the traffic stop, the trooper observed...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
KTAR News

8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash

PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
12news.com

Phoenix police searching for suspects in armed convenience store robbery

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for two men who were caught on camera robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, and nearly shooting one of the women who worked there. According to a Silent Witness release, the two men robbed the Circle-K near 32nd and Roosevelt streets around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek

CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. One of those was a man in his 20s, who was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
CAVE CREEK, AZ
KTAR News

2 students at Phoenix charter school detained for making social media threats

PHOENIX — Two students at a Phoenix charter school were detained Thursday for making specific threats against the campus on social media, authorities said. Veritas Prep Academy shut down its campus near 56th Street and Thomas Road on Wednesday after administrators told officers that the social media posts and a written note made threats against the school, Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Two hurt, suspect arrested after police situation locks down stores at Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear. Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.
GOODYEAR, AZ
kyma.com

Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County

(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
KTAR.com

Arizona man sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in $20M investment fraud

PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 15 years in federal prison for his role in a $20 million investment fraud, authorities said. David Alcorn of Scottsdale, 78, along with Aghee William Smith II of California, 70, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and money laundering in connection to an investment scheme which ran from 2011-2017, IRS Criminal Investigation said in a press release.
AZFamily

One dead after UTV accident in Forest Lakes

FOREST LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and three others are injured after they were involved in a utility terrain vehicle accident this afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened near Forest Road 99 and 170. One person died at the scene...
COCONINO COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Man dies while in Phoenix police custody after allegedly attempting to break into homes

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a man died while being arrested by Phoenix police on Saturday. Phoenix police say they were called to an attempted home burglary in the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Investigators say a homeowner told them a man opened the front door of his home today around 2:30 p.m. and was immediately told to leave by the homeowner. The man was later identified to be 36-year-old Enrique Cantu, lll. Once Cantu left that home, police say he continued to go to other homes in the area and tried to open their doors too. Witnesses told police the man was falling over, hitting his head on doors, and acting erratically.
PHOENIX, AZ
