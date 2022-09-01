CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. One of those was a man in his 20s, who was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.

CAVE CREEK, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO