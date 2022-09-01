Read full article on original website
KOLD-TV
Authorities: Four killed by relative near Casa Grande
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A 21-year-old man is facing several murder charges after he allegedly killed four family members, including a child, on Sunday, Sept. 4. Pinal County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to a home near West Rosemead Drive and North Bel Air Road, outside of Casa Grande, around 1:45 p.m.
Man accused of killing 4 family members in Casa Grande area
CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — A 21-year-old man is behind bars, accused of murdering four members of his own family, authorities said Monday. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, around 1:45 p.m., deputies received a frantic 911 call from a home near Rosemead Drive and Bel Air Road, just outside of Casa Grande.
Suspect in Phoenix home burglary dies in police custody
PHOENIX — A man believed to be connected to an attempted home burglary in Phoenix died in police custody Saturday afternoon, authorities said. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street when officers received calls about a man approaching the front doors of residential homes and acting erratic in the area, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
Multiple Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
According to the Phoenix Police, a motor vehicle crash happened on Carefree Highway on Saturday. The officials reported that a vehicle was traveling west on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Arizona Drivers.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona troopers find 46 pounds of fentanyl during I-10 traffic stop
RED ROCK, Ariz. - Arizona troopers seized 46 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills during a traffic stop on Interstate 10 in Pinal County, officials announced. Authorities pulled over a Volkswagen Jetta on Aug. 24 on I-10 near Red Rock for unspecified "moving violations." "During the traffic stop, the trooper observed...
KTAR.com
Phoenix police seek help identifying suspects in Circle K armed robbery
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who are linked to a robbery at a Circle K near downtown. The robbery took place on Aug. 26 around 8:15 a.m. at 32nd Street and Loop 202, with both suspects being males near 45 years old.
8-year-old dead, 3 minors airlifted in northern Arizona off-road vehicle crash
PHOENIX — An 8-year-old girl was killed and three minors were airlifted after an off-highway vehicle crashed in northern Arizona on Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 11 a.m. on Forest Service Road 99 and Heber Wildcat Road, north of Forest Lakes, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.
fox10phoenix.com
Phoenix man dies in officers' custody following reports of an attempted home burglary
PHOENIX - A man died while being taken into custody by officers with the Phoenix Police Department on Sept. 3 after he was accused of attempting to burglarize a home. At around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of an attempted home burglary near 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
12news.com
Phoenix police searching for suspects in armed convenience store robbery
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are searching for two men who were caught on camera robbing a convenience store at gunpoint, and nearly shooting one of the women who worked there. According to a Silent Witness release, the two men robbed the Circle-K near 32nd and Roosevelt streets around 8:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 26.
AZFamily
Reports of threats, students bringing guns to multiple schools across Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Multiple schools across Arizona have received threats of potential school shootings and students bringing guns to school in a week. Seven schools have received threats or brought guns to school this week alone, prompting lockdowns and even classes canceled in some cases. In addition, several students have been detained and could be facing serious charges.
AZFamily
Man dead after group runs out of water, got lost at a trail near Cave Creek
CAVE CREEK, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man has died after a group of hikers ran out of water and got lost at a trail near Cave Creek Monday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for possible heat exhaustion at the Spur Cross Trailhead. Deputies and firefighters arrived, and six people were flown to safety. One of those was a man in his 20s, who was taken to the hospital, but later died. Officials say the five other hikers didn’t need to be taken to the hospital and are expected to be OK.
2 students at Phoenix charter school detained for making social media threats
PHOENIX — Two students at a Phoenix charter school were detained Thursday for making specific threats against the campus on social media, authorities said. Veritas Prep Academy shut down its campus near 56th Street and Thomas Road on Wednesday after administrators told officers that the social media posts and a written note made threats against the school, Sgt. Brian Bower with the Phoenix Police Department told KTAR News 92.3 FM.
AZFamily
Two hurt, suspect arrested after police situation locks down stores at Estrella Marketplace in Goodyear
GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person has been arrested and two are injured after an active police situation locked down several stores in Goodyear. Goodyear police say there was an altercation between two people outside near Walmart in Estrella Marketplace around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. Multiple Arizona’s Family viewers reported that they were locked down inside for about an hour as an active investigation took place. While rumors swirled of an active shooter inside the Walmart, police confirmed that there is no current active shooter situation.
kyma.com
Arizona dust storm comes through Maricopa County
(KYMA, KECY/CNN) - In Arizona, a massive dust storm swept through Maricopa County Friday evening. It happened after storms began to pop up earlier in the day. As the storms build, they can completely block out the sun - making it nearly impossible to see. They’re described as some of...
KTAR.com
Arizona man sentenced to 15 years in prison for role in $20M investment fraud
PHOENIX — An Arizona man was sentenced on Tuesday to more than 15 years in federal prison for his role in a $20 million investment fraud, authorities said. David Alcorn of Scottsdale, 78, along with Aghee William Smith II of California, 70, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, and money laundering in connection to an investment scheme which ran from 2011-2017, IRS Criminal Investigation said in a press release.
AZFamily
One dead after UTV accident in Forest Lakes
FOREST LAKES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - One person is dead and three others are injured after they were involved in a utility terrain vehicle accident this afternoon. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened near Forest Road 99 and 170. One person died at the scene...
'He’s my velcro': Valley woman searching for missing dog after car crash in southern Utah
TEMPE, Ariz. — A Tempe woman is proving that love knows no boundaries for man’s best friend. She, along with friends and volunteers, are now on the search for her five-year-old silver Labrador retriever Beuaregard missing in the Southern Utah outback. “We travel everywhere. We do Utah, New...
Deadly crash at Sky Harbor garage forces emergency repair work
PHOENIX — A person died after a crash happened inside a parking structure at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Sunday. The crash happened at the Terminal 4 parking garage in the early morning. Police say a man died after crashing into a wall on the top floor of...
Ruby, Ariz. is a ghost town with a ghostly past
You have to take a road less traveled to find the ghost town of Ruby, Ariz. But as you make your way down this rough and winding dirt road, you'll be transported back in time to the old mining town.
AZFamily
Man dies while in Phoenix police custody after allegedly attempting to break into homes
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- An investigation is underway after a man died while being arrested by Phoenix police on Saturday. Phoenix police say they were called to an attempted home burglary in the area of 27th Avenue and Van Buren Street. Investigators say a homeowner told them a man opened the front door of his home today around 2:30 p.m. and was immediately told to leave by the homeowner. The man was later identified to be 36-year-old Enrique Cantu, lll. Once Cantu left that home, police say he continued to go to other homes in the area and tried to open their doors too. Witnesses told police the man was falling over, hitting his head on doors, and acting erratically.
