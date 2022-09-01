Read full article on original website
Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers
AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
Cleveland Heights claws back vs. Benedictine: Highlights, by the numbers
EUCLID, Ohio — Cleveland Heights didn’t hold a lead until the final 29 seconds, when Darreon Fair fell into the end zone on a 2-point conversion Saturday night for a 22-21 win against Benedictine. The play capped a final comeback by the Tigers (3-0), who are 12th in...
Cleveland.com Top 25: Glenville moving up after big win at Avon
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville is back. The Tarblooders continued that trend Friday at Avon, where they left with their third win to start the season and established themselves as a heavy favorite as OHSAA Division IV state-title contenders by taking down one of Ohio’s top Division II programs. They returned last year with a vengeance after missing the 2020 season because of coronavirus protocols in Cleveland city school, but are looking to finish stronger than last year’s 9-4 season and run to the regional semifinals.
Olmsted Falls City Schools unveils new turf field at Charles Harding Memorial Stadium
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Prior to the blowout win for the Olmsted Falls High School Bulldogs football team Friday night (Sept. 2), the community was already a winner -- with the dedication of a new Astroturf playing surface for Vitamix Field at Charles Harding Memorial Stadium. The pregame ceremony was...
A winning evening for Nordonia Knights football, marching band: Photo gallery
MACEDONIA, Ohio -- A big night for senior quarterback Joey Palinkas paced the Nordonia Knights to a solid 48-27 win against visiting Mayfield Friday (Sept.2) night. Palinkas accounted for five touchdowns on the evening, three through the air, and two while rushing for 67 yards. He went 17 of 22 passing for 216 yards, and gathered 283 all-purpose yards in leading the Knights to their third straight win to open the season. Nordonia’s first two wins came over Bedford and Berea.
A look at the Mayfield High marching band on a tough night for the football squad: Photo gallery
MACEDONIA, Ohio -- Mayfield High got too big a dose of Nordonia quarterback Joey Palinkas as the senior quarterback threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more scores in leading the Knights to a 48-27 win over the Wildcats on Friday (Sept. 2) night. In all Palinkas was 17...
No. 1 St. Edward holds on for 13-9 win over Cherry Creek
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When a pair of state champions meet, a dogfight typically comes soon after. That’s what happened at First Federal Lakewood Stadium Saturday afternoon when Cherry Creek, a 12-time Colorado state champion who has won each of the last three big-school division state titles, faced defending Ohio Division I state champion St. Edward, which is also ranked No. 1 in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25.
Wadsworth High marching band gives its all in 45-35 loss against Medina: Photo gallery
WADSWORTH, Ohio -- Wadsworth’s Grizzlies, ranked No. 20 in the area, absorbed its first loss of the season Friday (Sept. 2), dropping a 45-35 game, at home, against the No. 11-ranked Medina Bees. While Medina has scored more than 40 points in each of its last two games, the...
Week 3 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 3 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Sayed Abuhamdeh, North Royalton: Abuhamdeh made an impact on both sides...
Writers get back on track in Week 3 high school football predictions: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Seven of this past weekend’s top high school football games were decided by no more than one possession. Three of those were decided by a point. This week’s closest vote was one of them. Matt Goul and I both picked No. 12 Cleveland Heights, but...
