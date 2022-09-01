ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Glenville makes big statement at Avon: Highlights, by the numbers

AVON, Ohio — For the third straight week, D’Shawntae Jones led Glenville in rushing. This time, however, he found himself in a showcase with another one of Ohio’s top running backs in the Class of 2024. Less than 24 hours after college coaches could contact high school football players, Jones added to his growing resume with 111 yards and two touchdowns in Glenville’s 27-21 win at Avon.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com Top 25: Glenville moving up after big win at Avon

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Glenville is back. The Tarblooders continued that trend Friday at Avon, where they left with their third win to start the season and established themselves as a heavy favorite as OHSAA Division IV state-title contenders by taking down one of Ohio’s top Division II programs. They returned last year with a vengeance after missing the 2020 season because of coronavirus protocols in Cleveland city school, but are looking to finish stronger than last year’s 9-4 season and run to the regional semifinals.
Cleveland.com

A winning evening for Nordonia Knights football, marching band: Photo gallery

MACEDONIA, Ohio -- A big night for senior quarterback Joey Palinkas paced the Nordonia Knights to a solid 48-27 win against visiting Mayfield Friday (Sept.2) night. Palinkas accounted for five touchdowns on the evening, three through the air, and two while rushing for 67 yards. He went 17 of 22 passing for 216 yards, and gathered 283 all-purpose yards in leading the Knights to their third straight win to open the season. Nordonia’s first two wins came over Bedford and Berea.
Cleveland.com

No. 1 St. Edward holds on for 13-9 win over Cherry Creek

LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- When a pair of state champions meet, a dogfight typically comes soon after. That’s what happened at First Federal Lakewood Stadium Saturday afternoon when Cherry Creek, a 12-time Colorado state champion who has won each of the last three big-school division state titles, faced defending Ohio Division I state champion St. Edward, which is also ranked No. 1 in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25.
