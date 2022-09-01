Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Free Event: The 30th Prince Kūhiō Hoʻolauleʻa & Pacific Island FestivalEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
A White Tiger Named Mantacore Nearly Mauled His Famous Trainer to DeathYana BostongirlLas Vegas, NV
Bodega Bagel: Delivering delicious New York Style bagels to HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
UNLV Football: Rebels start the season strong against Idaho StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
“Arroyo Grande Jane Doe” Identified After 4 DecadesTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Henderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Labor of Love offers free dental care on Labor Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental treatment on Monday, September 5 for its 4th annual Labor of Love event. Guests can walk in for a basic cleaning, filling, simple extraction, exam and X-Ray, or orthodontic consultation. “The free treatments offered during Labor of...
news3lv.com
Goodwill to hold hiring event Tuesday in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Goodwill is continuing its efforts to fill more than 50 positions during an upcoming job fair in Las Vegas. Those seeking employment with the company can head over to their Silverado Ranch location on Silverado Ranch and Maryland on Tuesday, September 6, from 9 am to 1 pm.
news3lv.com
Heavy backup returns to southbound I-15 leaving Las Vegas on Labor Day
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The usual heavy traffic has returned to southbound Interstate 15 for Labor Day. The RTC of Southern Nevada reported nine miles of backup on the freeway from Primm at the California state line. Miles of backup are a regular sight on I-15 at the conclusion...
news3lv.com
1 person found dead after house fire breaks out in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was found dead after a fire broke out in an east Las Vegas valley home Monday afternoon, according to a fire official. Crews got an alarm at about 12:35 p.m. for a fire in the 6100 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near Mt. Hood Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, per the Clark County Fire Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
news3lv.com
Yoga 4 a Cause seeks to benefit Las Vegas non-profit
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It started as a positive way to celebrate a birthday that shares a day with a tragedy. Now it's grown into a yearly event to raise money for non-profits. Amelia Bruff joined us to talk about "Yoga 4 a Cause" and this year's beneficiary, the Garden Foundation, which teaches kids with disabilities.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas shines purple and turquoise for National Suicide Prevention Week
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The High Roller at The LINQ and Eiffel Tower at Paris Las Vegas is shining purple and turquoise Sunday night for National Suicide Prevention Week. The Nevada Office of Suicide Prevention encourages residents to light up the skyline this week to remember those lives lost.
news3lv.com
Man sets fire inside garage after argument with girlfriend
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man set fire to a garage after an argument with his girlfriend on Saturday morning. The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report at 2120 Falling Rain Dr. at 7:14 a.m. According to the report, the man set the fire intentionally at his...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas airport sees delays amid Labor Day travel
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many visitors are starting to head out of Las Vegas on Monday after a busy Labor Day weekend. Harry Reid International Airport was full of travelers as the airport saw its fair share of delays. At one point, there were more than 80 delays, led...
IN THIS ARTICLE
news3lv.com
Excessive heat warning extended once again through Thursday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the heat continues across Southern Nevada and along the west coast. On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the excessive heat warning issued last week would be extended again in Southern Nevada through Thursday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Wind storm knocks out...
news3lv.com
Photos released of suspect sought in killing of Las Vegas reporter
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have released photos of a person identified as a suspect in the killing of a Las Vegas reporter over the weekend. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the photos show the suspect who stabbed Jeff German to death on Saturday, Sept. 3. The photos show...
news3lv.com
Plane lands on US-95 in Boulder City
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A small plane made an emergency landing on US-95 Friday night. The student pilot had to land after the plane malfunctioned and lost power. Police found the plane and two occupants near Eldorado Valley Dr. Both occupants sustained no injuries. The pilot is working to...
news3lv.com
Woman accused of killing son outside Las Vegas reaches guilty plea agreement
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The woman accused of killing her 7-year-old son in a mountainous area outside Las Vegas has reached a guilty plea agreement, according to court records. An agreement was entered on Thursday, Sept. 1, in the case of Samantha Moreno-Rodriguez, 36. Terms of the agreement were not immediately known.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
news3lv.com
Police seek help finding missing man in west valley
The LVMPD is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man in the west Las Vegas valley. 32-year-old Kyle Kaloi was last seen near Sky Vista and Alta Drive on Thursday, September 1 around 10 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mohave County Sheriff's Office report missing man out...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police share weekend DUI blitz results as Labor Day weekend comes to an end
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has been out in force to help keep roads safe this busy holiday weekend. According to Metro, at least 27 impaired drivers have been arrested so far. MORE ON NEWS 3 | 1 person found dead after house fire...
news3lv.com
Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' returns for Las Vegas valley appearances
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tasty fan favorite is rolling back into Las Vegas this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making appearances around the valley, according to a spokesperson. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has trips planned to Smith's locations on three days this week:. Smith's...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas coffee shop tops Yelp's list of 100 best in U.S.
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas coffee house has finished first on Yelp's list of 100 best java shops in the U.S. Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in the west valley is the No. 1 ranked place to get coffee. The shop is known for specialty coffee beans sourced...
news3lv.com
Plaza Hotel & Casino renovates Oscar's Steakhouse
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Plaza Hotel & Casino redefines the "classic" vintage steakhouse with all new renovations. Guests can now take a step inside the newly designed Oscar's Steakhouse and still enjoy its original, popular cuisine. Renovations include new leather seating, complimenting carpet, and its iconic crystal chandeliers. MORE...
news3lv.com
Piff the Magic Dragon celebrates seven years at Flamingo Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — How do you top a guy in a dragon outfit? The answer is, you can't. Piff the Magic Dragon and his trusty companion, Mr. Piffles, joined us in studio Monday to talk about seven years at Flamingo Las Vegas and how he keeps coming up with new tricks.
Comments / 0