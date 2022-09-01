ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NV

news3lv.com

Labor of Love offers free dental care on Labor Day

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Risas Dental and Braces is offering free dental treatment on Monday, September 5 for its 4th annual Labor of Love event. Guests can walk in for a basic cleaning, filling, simple extraction, exam and X-Ray, or orthodontic consultation. “The free treatments offered during Labor of...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Goodwill to hold hiring event Tuesday in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Goodwill is continuing its efforts to fill more than 50 positions during an upcoming job fair in Las Vegas. Those seeking employment with the company can head over to their Silverado Ranch location on Silverado Ranch and Maryland on Tuesday, September 6, from 9 am to 1 pm.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

1 person found dead after house fire breaks out in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One person was found dead after a fire broke out in an east Las Vegas valley home Monday afternoon, according to a fire official. Crews got an alarm at about 12:35 p.m. for a fire in the 6100 block of Yellowstone Avenue, near Mt. Hood Street and Lake Mead Boulevard, per the Clark County Fire Department.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Yoga 4 a Cause seeks to benefit Las Vegas non-profit

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — It started as a positive way to celebrate a birthday that shares a day with a tragedy. Now it's grown into a yearly event to raise money for non-profits. Amelia Bruff joined us to talk about "Yoga 4 a Cause" and this year's beneficiary, the Garden Foundation, which teaches kids with disabilities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Man sets fire inside garage after argument with girlfriend

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man set fire to a garage after an argument with his girlfriend on Saturday morning. The Clark County Fire Department responded to a report at 2120 Falling Rain Dr. at 7:14 a.m. According to the report, the man set the fire intentionally at his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas airport sees delays amid Labor Day travel

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Many visitors are starting to head out of Las Vegas on Monday after a busy Labor Day weekend. Harry Reid International Airport was full of travelers as the airport saw its fair share of delays. At one point, there were more than 80 delays, led...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Excessive heat warning extended once again through Thursday

Las Vegas (KSNV) — And the heat continues across Southern Nevada and along the west coast. On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the excessive heat warning issued last week would be extended again in Southern Nevada through Thursday. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Wind storm knocks out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Photos released of suspect sought in killing of Las Vegas reporter

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities have released photos of a person identified as a suspect in the killing of a Las Vegas reporter over the weekend. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say the photos show the suspect who stabbed Jeff German to death on Saturday, Sept. 3. The photos show...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Plane lands on US-95 in Boulder City

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A small plane made an emergency landing on US-95 Friday night. The student pilot had to land after the plane malfunctioned and lost power. Police found the plane and two occupants near Eldorado Valley Dr. Both occupants sustained no injuries. The pilot is working to...
BOULDER CITY, NV
news3lv.com

Police seek help finding missing man in west valley

The LVMPD is seeking the public's help in locating a missing man in the west Las Vegas valley. 32-year-old Kyle Kaloi was last seen near Sky Vista and Alta Drive on Thursday, September 1 around 10 p.m. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Mohave County Sheriff's Office report missing man out...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Oscar Mayer 'Wienermobile' returns for Las Vegas valley appearances

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A tasty fan favorite is rolling back into Las Vegas this week. The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making appearances around the valley, according to a spokesperson. The 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels has trips planned to Smith's locations on three days this week:. Smith's...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas coffee shop tops Yelp's list of 100 best in U.S.

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas coffee house has finished first on Yelp's list of 100 best java shops in the U.S. Yaw Farm Coffee Roaster in the west valley is the No. 1 ranked place to get coffee. The shop is known for specialty coffee beans sourced...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Plaza Hotel & Casino renovates Oscar's Steakhouse

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Plaza Hotel & Casino redefines the "classic" vintage steakhouse with all new renovations. Guests can now take a step inside the newly designed Oscar's Steakhouse and still enjoy its original, popular cuisine. Renovations include new leather seating, complimenting carpet, and its iconic crystal chandeliers. MORE...
LAS VEGAS, NV

