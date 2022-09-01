Read full article on original website
Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
kptv.com
Aumsville man dies after crashing into utility pole, tree along Hwy 101
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver died Saturday afternoon after crashing their vehicle along Highway 101 in Tillamook County, according to Oregon State Police. Just before 3:30 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a single-vehicle crash on the highway near milepost 84. OSP said an investigation revealed a blue Toyota Sienna was southbound when it left the roadway, struck a utility pole and then a tree.
kptv.com
Fire destroys one food cart, damages two others in N. Portland
kptv.com
Fire damages multiple food carts in N Portland Sunday afternoon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Fire and Rescue responded to multiple burning food carts at North Fremont and North Vancouver Sunday afternoon. At about 3 p.m., there were reports of an explosion and multiple food carts on fire, as well as possible down powerlines. PFR is asking people to avoid...
kptv.com
Cascade Locks residents look back 5 years after the Eagle Creek Fire
CASCADE LOCKS, Ore (KPTV) - It has been five years since the Eagle Creek Fire burned roughly 50,000 acres near the Columbia River. Some people lost their homes and others were evacuated. For some people living in Cascade Locks, like Jerry Eekhoff, five years ago feels like yesterday. “I mean,...
3 hurt in 2-vehicle crash on TV Hwy in Beaverton
Three people were hurt when 2 vehicles collided on TV Hwy Monday afternoon, authorities tweeted.
WWEEK
Two North Portland Food Carts Go Up in Flames Sunday Afternoon
Two food carts in the Boise neighborhood went up in flames Sunday afternoon. Julio Mendoza, owner of Pepe Chile Taqueria, where the fire originated, was walking his miniature schnauzer Pepito when a neighboring cart owner called him, panicky. She said his cart was on fire. When he got back to...
kptv.com
Man drowns while kayaking in Pacific Ocean in Seaside
SEASIDE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man drowned while kayaking in the Pacific Ocean in Seaside on Monday, according to city officials. At about 10:45 a.m., Seaside Fire & Rescue responded to the report of an empty kayak in the ocean off 4th Avenue. A witness reported the victim, a man in his 50s, was out in the ocean with a group of kayakers and became separated from his kayak.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 211 Fatal, Clackamas Co., Sept. 5
On Thursday, September 1, 2022 at approximately 9:05 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Hwy 211 near milepost 4. Preliminary investigation revealed a southbound Victory motorcycle, operated by Levi Vargas (31) of Sandy, attempted to pass in a no passing zone and collided head-on into a northbound Kia Spectra, operated by Charles Maples (31) of Sandy. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash. Vargas was transported via Life Flight, but he sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at OHSU. Hwy 211 was closed for approximately 2 hours while the Collision Reconstruction Unit investigated the scene. OSP was assisted by Sandy Police Department, Sandy Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
Pamplin Media Group
Historic, century-old Roseway Theater destroyed by fire
North of Southeat Portland, but a century-old icon for all of East Portland, the Roseway Theater burns; includes VIDEO. After surviving changes in motion picture distribution and the shifting demographics of movie goers — and the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic — the historic independent Roseway Theater, built in 1925, was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, August 6. Normally, THE BEE would not have covered a fire so far outside Inner Southeast Portland. But there are a few historic businesses elsewhere on the east side of the city which have emotional connections to many in Inner Southeast, and this is surely one of them — not only do many of our residents remember attending a new or older film at this venerable Sandy Boulevard theater, but recently it has been — to the best of our knowledge — one of only two remaining single-screen movie houses showing only first-run films east of the Willamette River. The other, of course, is the Moreland Theater in Westmoreland.
Motorcyclist airlifted after collision with minivan on Hwy 26
A motorcyclist was airlifted with serious injuries Saturday after colliding with a minivan on Highway 26 in Clackamas County, according to officials.
kptv.com
Hillsboro housefire displaces two
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - A housefire Saturday displaced two Hillsboro residents, according to Hillsboro Fire and Rescue. At about 7:30 a.m., multiple callers reported heavy black smoke billowing from a home at 24500 Southeast Witch Hazel Road. The two adult residents of the home had already exited the building when...
kptv.com
‘Asking the city to come to the table’: Portland firefighters ask for more staffing after study
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A lengthy study by Portland Fire and Rescue highlighted just how understaffed they are to serve the growing city population. Study recommendations included such things as add 16 full-time positions, fully staff Engine 23 with two more crew members and add a new fire station in Southeast Portland.
kptv.com
Vacant home in Longview damaged by early morning fire
LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - An early morning fire in Longview damaged a vacant home and garage. Just before 1 a.m., fire crews were called out to a house fire in Longview. Officials did not provide an address for the home. While crews were in route, they learned a large tree and garage were also on fire.
Motorcyclist dies in crash off NE Lucia Falls Road
A motorcyclist, apparently unable to handle a curve on a Clark County road, died in a crash late Saturday afternoon, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said.
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH ON HIGHWAY 99W IN POLK COUNTY, OREGON
POLK COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 99W near milepost 53. The preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry...
kptv.com
OSP: Speed, impairment likely factors in serious injury crash on Hwy 26
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash on Highway 26 in Clackamas County on Saturday evening. Just after 8 p.m., Oregon State Police troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 17. OSP said an investigation revealed a silver Dodge Caravan attempted to cross the highway southbound on Stone Road when it collided with a black Yamaha motorcycle that was going westbound on the highway.
One injured after shooting at camp near Broadway Bridge
A person was found shot at a camp near the Broadway Bridge in North Portland on Monday morning, authorities said.
oregontoday.net
Hwy. 99W Fatal, Polk Co., Sept. 5
On Friday, September 2, 2022 at approximately 4:14 AM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 99W near milepost 53. Preliminary investigation revealed a northbound Dodge 3500 pickup, operated by Justin Rosenberry (32) of McMinnville, struck a guardrail and lost control, rolling several times. Impairment is being investigated as a contributing factor. Rosenberry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. A passenger, Colten Bolson-Oakes (31) of Lafayette, was transported with minor injuries. Hwy 99W was closed for approximately 6 hours. OSP was assisted by Polk County Fire and Medics, Polk County Sheriff’s Department and ODOT.
New satellite image shows how far Cedar Creek Fire’s smoke is reaching
The Cedar Creek fire, has been burning for over a month now and crews are still attempting to contain the blaze.
kptv.com
Monday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (9/5)
