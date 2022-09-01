Read full article on original website
Vincent Johnson gets his motorcycle ride
Rock Springs- On Sunday, September 5 in the early hours of the morning, Vincent Johnson finally had his years-long dream of riding a motorcycle come true. His grandmother, Susan Nay spent months trying to find someone who could fulfill her grandson’s wish, and finally, after several Facebook posts, scheduling errors, and lots of conversations, Susan got in touch with Jay Weisgerber, a man from Nebraska who happened to have a motorcycle with a sidecar.
The 1885 Chinese Massacre—Not Rock Springs’ Finest Hour: Part 2
ROCK SPRINGS — There are many good sources of information about the white miners’ attack on their Chinese co-workers on September 2, 1885. They generally agree on the details. One of the best sources is an unpublished Master of Arts thesis dating from 1967 by University of Wyoming...
Saturday area high school sports results
Green River Invitation #2 Team Scores – 1. Green River 310, 2. Campbell County 273, 3. Rock Springs 159, 4. Cheyenne East 141, 5. Kemmerer 138, 6. Rawlins 129, 7. Sublette County 101, 8. Evanston 84. Meet Highlights – 200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 50 Yard Freestyle:...
Phony $20 Bills Reported In Wyoming
Police in Rock Springs have received reports of someone passing phony $20 bills at local businesses. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post. Police began getting calls on August 30, with several bills being passed at the Rock Springs Walmart store. A photo...
Department Seeks Permission to Replacement Deteriorated Manhole Without Following Bidding Process
ROCK SPRINGS — The City of Rock Springs Department of Engineering, Operations and Public services is asking the Rock Springs City Council for permission to replace a deteriorated manhole without following the formal bidding process. According to a letter to the Council from Paul Kauchich Director of Engineering, Operations...
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for September 4, 2022
Today – Sunny, with a high near 95. Southwest wind 6 to 14 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 56. Northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 3, 2022
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
