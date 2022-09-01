ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Vincent Johnson gets his motorcycle ride

Rock Springs- On Sunday, September 5 in the early hours of the morning, Vincent Johnson finally had his years-long dream of riding a motorcycle come true. His grandmother, Susan Nay spent months trying to find someone who could fulfill her grandson’s wish, and finally, after several Facebook posts, scheduling errors, and lots of conversations, Susan got in touch with Jay Weisgerber, a man from Nebraska who happened to have a motorcycle with a sidecar.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Saturday area high school sports results

Green River Invitation #2 Team Scores – 1. Green River 310, 2. Campbell County 273, 3. Rock Springs 159, 4. Cheyenne East 141, 5. Kemmerer 138, 6. Rawlins 129, 7. Sublette County 101, 8. Evanston 84. Meet Highlights – 200 Yard Freestyle: 1. Tanith Smith (GR), 50 Yard Freestyle:...
Phony $20 Bills Reported In Wyoming

Police in Rock Springs have received reports of someone passing phony $20 bills at local businesses. That's according to a post on the RSPD Facebook page. According to the post. Police began getting calls on August 30, with several bills being passed at the Rock Springs Walmart store. A photo...
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: September 3, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.

