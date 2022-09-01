ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Paws at Iowa advocates for therapy animals for all

Paws at Iowa is looking to bring therapy animals to campus to improve students’ overall mental health and wellbeing. While the University of Iowa provides therapy dog services on campus around finals time, the new student organization plans to ensure therapy animals are available throughout the academic year. Paws...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: “County Line” fundraiser for democrats Christina Bohannan and Liz Mathis

Democrats Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan spoke to supporters at a fundraising event at the Sutliff Farm & Cider House in Lisbon, Iowa on Saturday. Several other Iowa Democrats spoke at the event, such as U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken, Iowa state senator Zach Wahls, Iowa Secretary of State candidate Joel Miller and former Iowa state senator Rita Hart.
LISBON, IA
Daily Iowan

Democrats look to leverage voter engagement for midterm elections

Iowa Democrats are looking to get voters to shore up a “blue wave” this midterm season. Democrats state Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City and state Sen. Liz Mathis, D- Hiawatha, are campaigning to claim two republican held congressional seats in the midterms, by mobilizing democratic voters. Mathis and...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer’s Caroline Halonen adjusts to Division I play

After four years in Division II, soccer’s Caroline Halonen is finding her footing at Iowa. Halonen transferred to Iowa for the 2022 season after finishing her undergraduate career at Northern Michigan, where she was the 2020-21 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. She also earned All-GLIAC first-team honors in her junior and senior seasons and was chosen for the 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest team.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey stomps Saint Louis

The Iowa field hockey team jumped out to an early lead in its 6-0 shutout win over Saint Louis University on Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes netted three goals in the first quarter alone. Sophomore forward Annika Herbine opened up the scoring onslaught six minutes into the game, and two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Anthe Nijziel scored off a penalty corner seven minutes later.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Daily Iowan

Live updates | Iowa takes on South Dakota State in season opener

Iowa and South Dakota State will meet to begin the 2022 football season on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes and Jackrabbits have never played before. Iowa finished the 2021 season at 10-4 after a Big Ten West title and South Dakota State was 11-4 a year ago.
BROOKINGS, SD
Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey’s Alex Wesneski off to hot start

For Iowa field hockey’s Alex Wesneski, the ascension from role player to top scorer has been a winding road. As a true freshman in 2020-21, Wesneski saw playing time in all eighteen games and started six for Iowa en route to a Final Four appearance. She provided eight points for the Hawkeyes in her freshman campaign.
IOWA CITY, IA

