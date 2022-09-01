Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Paws at Iowa advocates for therapy animals for all
Paws at Iowa is looking to bring therapy animals to campus to improve students’ overall mental health and wellbeing. While the University of Iowa provides therapy dog services on campus around finals time, the new student organization plans to ensure therapy animals are available throughout the academic year. Paws...
Daily Iowan
Photos: “County Line” fundraiser for democrats Christina Bohannan and Liz Mathis
Democrats Liz Mathis and Christina Bohannan spoke to supporters at a fundraising event at the Sutliff Farm & Cider House in Lisbon, Iowa on Saturday. Several other Iowa Democrats spoke at the event, such as U.S. Senate candidate Mike Franken, Iowa state senator Zach Wahls, Iowa Secretary of State candidate Joel Miller and former Iowa state senator Rita Hart.
Daily Iowan
Democrats look to leverage voter engagement for midterm elections
Iowa Democrats are looking to get voters to shore up a “blue wave” this midterm season. Democrats state Rep. Christina Bohannan, D-Iowa City and state Sen. Liz Mathis, D- Hiawatha, are campaigning to claim two republican held congressional seats in the midterms, by mobilizing democratic voters. Mathis and...
Daily Iowan
Iowa soccer’s Caroline Halonen adjusts to Division I play
After four years in Division II, soccer’s Caroline Halonen is finding her footing at Iowa. Halonen transferred to Iowa for the 2022 season after finishing her undergraduate career at Northern Michigan, where she was the 2020-21 Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year. She also earned All-GLIAC first-team honors in her junior and senior seasons and was chosen for the 2021 United Soccer Coaches All-Midwest team.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate – Iowa vs South Dakota State
Daniel McGregor-Huyer is a photographer and videographer at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior majoring in cinematic...
Daily Iowan
Iowa women’s tennis motivated for a rebound season after spring heartbreak
Iowa women’s tennis coach Sasha Schmid is all too familiar with a one-point difference. Having played at Iowa from 1992-96, Schmid has felt both the elation and frustration of a 4-3 decision. After winning, 4-3 against Michigan State in the Iowa-hosted Big Ten Tournament last April, the 12th-seeded Hawkeyes...
Daily Iowan
Sophomore wideout Keagan Johnson missing from Iowa football’s Week 2 depth chart
The Iowa football team released its Week 2 depth chart ahead of Saturday’s Cy-Hawk game at Kinnick Stadium on Monday. Three names were unexpectedly missing from the Hawkeyes’ two-deep: Keagan Johnson, Jestin Jacobs, and Jermari Harris. Johnson was listed on the Hawkeyes’ Week 1 depth chart, but he...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football’s defense stands tall, outscores South Dakota State in season-opener
Iowa’s defense did more celebrating in the end zone than its offense did Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes scored two safeties in the second half of their 7-3 win over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Sophomore placekicker Aaron Blom was the only offensive player to score for Iowa,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa field hockey stomps Saint Louis
The Iowa field hockey team jumped out to an early lead in its 6-0 shutout win over Saint Louis University on Sunday afternoon. The Hawkeyes netted three goals in the first quarter alone. Sophomore forward Annika Herbine opened up the scoring onslaught six minutes into the game, and two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Anthe Nijziel scored off a penalty corner seven minutes later.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa football’s offense still trending in wrong direction after 7-3 win over South Dakota State
Well, here we go again. After nine months, Iowa’s offense has proven to be in the same place it was during the 2022 Citrus Bowl: the bottom of the barrel. The Hawkeyes’ offense finished the 2021 season ranked 121st in the nation. And their passing attack wasn’t much better, sitting at 109th.
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa takes on South Dakota State in season opener
Iowa and South Dakota State will meet to begin the 2022 football season on Saturday at 11 a.m. at Kinnick Stadium. The Hawkeyes and Jackrabbits have never played before. Iowa finished the 2021 season at 10-4 after a Big Ten West title and South Dakota State was 11-4 a year ago.
Daily Iowan
Iowa field hockey’s Alex Wesneski off to hot start
For Iowa field hockey’s Alex Wesneski, the ascension from role player to top scorer has been a winding road. As a true freshman in 2020-21, Wesneski saw playing time in all eighteen games and started six for Iowa en route to a Final Four appearance. She provided eight points for the Hawkeyes in her freshman campaign.
