Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
10 Free Things To Do in NYC This YearBecca CNew York City, NY
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott says to NYC Mayor, "bring it"Ash JurbergNew York City, NY
A Coast Guard Cutter Had to Fire 22 Times to Take Down This Massive Devil FishYana BostongirlBrielle, NJ
Delicious Dairy Queen Announces New Fab Fall Flavors for New Jersey
One of my first memories of Dairy Queen was when I was a kid and we lived in Morris County, New Jersey. We were from Madison and my family was considering moving down to the Jersey Shore, somewhere in Ocean County. This particular summer Mom and Dad would often drive down and visit some of the new housing developments that were popping up all over Ocean County. Let's face it much of the housing boom was unique in the mid-'70s here at the Shore. I remember driving dirt roads to see new developments. So it was a new area with much to see.
New Jersey is among the world’s best winemakers
I know that you don’t necessarily think of New Jersey when you think of the world‘s best winemakers but think again. Some of the nation's best winemakers gathered in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania, recently to taste each other's craft and seek to increase their wine quality. These events are...
How Worried Should We Be About This Rare Jellyfish Popping Up Along Jersey Shores?
If you're heading to the shore this weekend, keep your eyes peeled for this slippery little suckers. Recently there's been an uptick in sightings of a rare jellyfish that pack an awfully painful punch. Experts are warning beachgoers to keep their eyes peeled and to keep their distance if they see one.
New Jersey’s Best Barbeque is One of the Tastiest in All of America
Like many of you at home, I have a backyard BBQ area. Nothing too crazy, just a nice little grill and section set aside for me to cook at home. Nothing takes better than something off the grill, freshly cooked at home. I must admit I enjoy grilling. It's relaxing...
This Has Just Been Deemed As The BEST Cheeseburger in NJ
Cheeseburgers are undoubtedly one of America's all-time favorite foods. If there's one thing we know how to make, it's a juicy, meaty, flavorful, cheesy burger. As long as the meat is fresh, well-seasoned and not over or undercooked, and the bread isn't stale, you'd be hard-pressed to find a bad burger in New Jersey.
Fantastic Ice Cream Shop In Princeton, NJ Named One Of The Best In The Whole World
Show me someone who doesn't like ice cream, and I'll show you a liar. Especially if they're from the Garden State. Next to pizza I believe ice cream is our best food, and they go so well together don't they?. Okay, maybe not but still a scoop of ice cream...
Best coffee places recommended in Central NJ
One of the many great things about New Jersey is that you're never far from a great cup of coffee. When you're drinking some of that swill at work, keep that in mind. Although we have terrific coffee at New Jersey 101.5, in case anyone asks. But seriously folks. As...
Is This Farm Store Drive-Thru Ever Opening in Beachwood, NJ
Farm Stores drive-thru grocery stores are popping up everywhere. Farm Stores is America's largest and original grocery drive-thru, according to farmstores.com. It's a franchise business with "new" locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and more. Here's what surprised me, I went to their website and clicked on locations in New...
Monmouth County, New Jersey Landmark Named Most Haunted House In America
The most haunted house in America is located right in Monmouth County, New Jersey. Make no mistake, the history of the hauntings will make you want to cuddle with your parents. Even experts warn that the average Joe can’t handle the energy of this place. Just wait until you read what's said to have happened there.
Two sobriety checkpoints in Monmouth County this holiday weekend
Be careful while driving around New Jersey this holiday weekend, especially in Monmouth County. The Monmouth County DWI Task Force, lead up Allenhurst Police Chief Michael Schneider, will have two checkpoints set up this Labor Day weekend in Freehold and Wall townships to assess the sobriety of passing motorists. The...
NJ retail executive falls to death from skyscraper
UNION TOWNSHIP (Union) — The chief financial officer of a New Jersey-based national retail chain facing financial troubles has died. On Sunday, Bed Bath & Beyond said Gustavo Arnal had died on Friday. According to the New York City Police Department, police found the 52-year-old unconscious with injuries showing...
Toms River North Rolls Up 500 Yards of Offense to Storm Past Rumson-Fair Haven
PISCATAWAY -- Saturday afternoon's performance by Toms River North showcased just how good the Mariners can be if they run at full tilt. Junior quarterback Micah Ford ran for 279 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries and threw for 84 yards on 3 of 4 passing as the Mariners (2-0) put together a powerful offensive performance to defeat the Bulldogs (0-1) at Rutger's University's SHI Stadium as part of the Rumble on the Raritan showcase.
Boys Soccer – 20 Must-Watch Games During the 2022 Shore Conference Boys Soccer Regular Season
The 2022 high school soccer season in New Jersey is shaping up to be a two-month sprint, with the season opening on Thursday and concluding just 67 days later on Nov. 13. The Shore Conference regular season is only about a month long, with Oct. 8 marking the final Saturday of the regular season and the Shore Conference Tournament cutoff tentatively scheduled Oct. 11 (the SCT particulars are still being finalized).
Lodi, NJ schools superintendent arrested after Jersey Shore fight
The superintendent of Lodi public schools has been accused of punching a woman in the head during an argument at the Jersey Shore last weekend. Douglas Petty, 46, of the Cedar Knolls section of Hanover Township, was arrested by Seaside Heights police very early Sunday, Aug. 28, in the area of Sumner Avenue and the Boulevard.
Toms River, NJ, Hookah Lounge Shooting Victims Identified
Authorities in Ocean County have identified the three people that were shot, one fatally, last weekend at a hookah lounge in Toms River. Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer says Toms River Township police officers responded to the Silverton Shopping Plaza at 1769 Hooper Avenue at around 1:20 early Saturday morning, August 27th, for a report of shots fired. There, authorities found three people had been shot at the Top Tier Hookah Lounge.
Jersey City, NJ three-alarm blaze injures 7 firefighters, reports say
JERSEY CITY — Seven firefighters were hospitalized and over two dozen people were displaced by a three-alarm fire on Sunday, according to reports. News 12 New Jersey reported that the fire broke out in Jersey City on the 600 block of Bergen Avenue at the intersection with Fairview Avenue. Someone reportedly ran to a nearby firehouse to alert firefighters to the blaze.
Mayor, neighbors rescue man from Roselle, NJ building fire
ROSELLE — Mayor Donald Shaw said it was a team effort to help rescue a man from his condo as a fire spread through the building Wednesday morning. As heavy smoke and fire began to pour from the units on Brooklawn Avenue, a woman walking her dog began yelling in order to get some help, according to a statement from the borough.
Monmouth County SPCA solves ‘The Case of the Kidnapped Kitten’ — involving convicted kidnapper
EATONTOWN — A kitten who went missing from the Monmouth County SPCA was stolen by an actual convicted kidnapper, according to authorities — as the woman put the tiny cat into a purse and walked out. The staff could not locate Queso, an 11-week old female kitten, during...
After 3 months of peace, Trenton, NJ double shooting leaves one dead
TRENTON — Just days after the mayor championed a reduction in gun-related homicides, the capital city is recording its thirteenth killing this year. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office says local man Rasheed Barlow, 35, was killed in a double shooting Friday evening. Trenton police responded to several calls of...
13 Things You May Not Know About Stockton University, New Jersey
This was so much fun to put together. We talked to current and past students and faculty in order to be able to assemble this list of memorable things that have happened at Stockton University over the past 50 years. Many of these you may never have heard of before...
